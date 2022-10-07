PERU — History was made at the Apple Bowl on Friday night.
Peru (6-0, 5-0) remained undefeated with a 54-12 victory over Ticonderoga (0-5, 0-5) in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference football action, and Maggie Garrow debuted as the first female kicker in Peru’s program history.
While Garrow, who also plays on the Peru girls’ varsity soccer team, was in the spotlight, plenty of Nighthawks contributed to the win.
“It was really fun being out there, and I had a good time,” Garrow said. “My teammates have all been very welcoming, and I can’t wait to continue being part of this team, too. I am happy we got the win. That’s the most important part.”
Sawyer Schlitt highlighted the ground game with 175 yards and two touchdowns, while Jack Hayes ran for 110 yards and scored once.
Zach O’Connell led the Peru aerial attack with 266 yards and four touchdowns. Riley Hebert caught two scoring passes, and Hayes added two touchdown receptions of his own.
Liam Clowney scored on a fumble recovery, and Garrow knocked six extra-point attempts through the uprights.
“There were times we played well and others we did not,” Peru coach Ryon O’Connell said. “No matter who we are playing down the stretch, we have to improve from this game. We are happy with the win, but we know we can always be better.”
Landen Smith caught a 45-yard pass from Kam Vigliotti to give the Sentinels an early 6-0 advantage in the first quarter, and Thomas Montalbano returned a kickoff 76 yards to account for Ticonderoga’s other touchdown.
Following Ticonderoga’s initial score, the Nighthawks took control.
Hebert caught a 57-yard pass from O’Connell to tie the game in the first quarter before Peru grabbed the lead for good thanks to the hook and ladder.
With 3:17 remaining in the opening frame, O’Connell hit Hebert for an 11-yard reception before Hayes swooped into the play and took a lateral the remaining 32 yards to pay dirt for a 43-yard score.
Hebert caught his second score of the night in the second quarter, and Hayes scored on a 36-yard rush to give the Nighthawks a 28-6 advantage at half.
In the third quarter, Hayes caught a 9-yard touchdown from O’Connell, and Schlitt added rushing scores of 47 and 41 yards, respectively, to boost the Peru advantage.
Montalbano’s kick return came as time expired in the third quarter, and Liam Clowney had a scoop and score of 19 yards to give the Nighthawks their final points of the contest with 11.4 seconds remaining in regulation.
“This is a game where we know we can improve, but we certainly can look back and see a lot of things we did well,” Ryon O’Connell said. “I love the addition of Maggie to the team. She is just another weapon we can have moving forward, and she played great.”
When Garrow was approached about kicking, she was caught off guard.
“First, I thought they were joking when they asked me a couple weeks ago,” Garrow said. “Things happened fast, and I was getting fit for a helmet just like that. It’s really amazing.”
In Week 6 of the CVAC slate, Ticonderoga visits Plattsburgh High, and Peru welcomes Moriah. Both games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14.
The matchup between the undefeated Nighthawks, and currently undefeated Vikings who have a Saturday battle with Saranac Lake still ahead, will certainly have some buildup throughout the upcoming week.
“It’s going to be a great atmosphere on Friday night,” Ryon O’Connell said. “Preparation will be the same, but it’s going to be a fun week. It will not be easy, and we know how talented Moriah is. All the games moving forward are big, and this is no different coming up. We are excited, and the kids are excited.”
