PLATTSBURGH — Peru continues to flex their muscles this season, and Friday night was no different. After starting this season on a blazing hot, 2-0 start, the Nighthawks nabbed their third win of the young season, versus the Hornets, 54-6.
Fueled by Jack Hanson’s explosive ground game and Zach O’Connells dynamic arm, the Peru offense was soaring on the road.
While the offense was doing their job, the Nighthawk defense was backing them up, intercepting Hornets’ Michael Phillips twice on the night, one going for a touchdown.
Even though Peru was away from their friendly confines at home, they didn’t show it. Coming out of the gate, the Nighthawk offense marched down the field in 10 plays, leading to an O’Connell eight-yard touchdown scamper.
The Hornets were forced into a hole early, but didn’t help themselves much on the next drive. Riley Hebert jumped the passing lane on a Phillips throw into the flat, and took it to the house for the Nighthawks.
“We talked before the game about getting off to a good start and how that’s important. We were fortunate enough tonight to get the opening kickoff and be able to move the ball down the field,” Peru coach Ryon O’Connell said. “Then Riley Hebert made a great interception and a great read and that was big for momentum.”
That momentum never seemed to run out for the Nighthawk defense either, as they forced three-and-outs on all but one of the ensuing Hornets’ first half drives.
Zach O’Connell only turned up the pressure on the Hornets, as he took the next Nighthawk drive down the field and connected with Landen Duprey for a touchdown to extend their lead to 20-0. Duprey had a terrific night catching the football, making five grabs for 78 yards and a whopping three touchdowns.
After another two Duprey touchdowns, and a Zack Engstrom touchdown catch, Peru had been able to find the endzone on almost every first half drive, except when they took a knee to end the second quarter. At the half, Peru led 34-0, and Plattsburgh was searching for answers.
“We got off to a bad start, it was a combination of bad momentum and a really strong football opponent that led to the outcome,” said Plattsburgh coach Michael Bordeau.
In the second half, the offense looked like it was going to continue to sputter for the Hornets, as they started with a turnover on downs. However, towards the end of the third quarter, Hornets’ running back Trenton Griffiths broke off a dazzling 61-yard touchdown run that brought the hometown fans to their feet.
That was one of the few holes the Hornets had been able to find in that Nighthawk defensive front, as they were held to just 69 yards rushing in the game.
As the game was winding down, the Peru run-game took control to secure the victory. On the ground, Peru finished with over 250 rushing yards, in the 54-6 victory.
“Our offensive line is doing a really nice job this year so far. We still have a lot of work to do, but we’re opening beautiful holes and the running backs are making good runs,” coach O’Connell said. “They’re making good reads in the hole and the running backs are playing really good football.”
While the run game thrived, so did the passing game for Peru, as Zach O’Connell completed passes to five different receivers, for 200-plus yards and four touchdowns.
Going forward, one side will be looking to build off this momentum and the other will look to right the ship.
Plattsburgh, still searching for the first win, will stay home next week to take on Beekmantown, at 7:30 p.m.
“We need to try to have a good week of practice, regardless of who we play,” Bordeau said. “Next, we have to prepare to get better at the fundamentals.”
The Nighthawks, now 3-0, seem to have good mojo surrounding the ball club. Even through the post game celebrations, their focus shifts to next week, when they square off against Saranac next Friday, at 7:30 p.m.
“Saranac and coach Everleth have a very good team and a great coaching staff,” coach O’Connell added. “We got a lot of work to do to get ready for Saranac so we’ll turn the page and get ready for them.”
—
Peru 54, Plattsburgh 6
PCS 20 14 14 6 — 54
PHS 0 0 6 0 — 6
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
PCS- O’Connell 8 run (Timmons kick).
PCS- Hebert INT (kick missed).
PCS- Duprey 26 pass from O’Connell (Timmons kick).
Second Quarter
PCS- Engstrom 12 pass from O’Connell (Timmons kick).
PCS- Duprey 8 pass from O’Connell (Timmons kick).
Third Quarter
PCS- Duprey 12 pass from O’Connell (kick missed).
PCS- Hanson 33 run (O’Connell to Hayes 2-pt).
PHS- Griffiths 61 run (pass fails).
Fourth Quarter
PCS- Parent 7 run (kick missed).
Individual Statistics
Rushing
PCS- Hanson 11-138, TD; O’Connell 3-22, TD; Hayes 3-33; Parent 2-24, TD; Schlitt 4-63; Breen 2- (-2).
PHS- Griffiths 10-61, TD; DeAngelo 3-7; Phillips 3- (-2); Anderson 1-0; Polhemus 1-3.
Passing
PCS- O’Connell 13-15-0-204, 4TD.
PHS- Phillips 5-16-2-63.
Receiving
PCS- Duprey 5-78, 3TD; Ri. Hebert 2-26; Ro. Hebert 2-32; Engstrom 2-32, TD; Parent 2-36.
Interceptions
PCS- Ri. Hebert, TD; Parent.
