PLATTSBURGH — The Peru softball team got together after each inning and ended their huddle not with “Nighthawks” or “Team,” but instead, “Rally!”
And that they did, several times in fact, in their Section VII Class B championship win over Plattsburgh High, Tuesday, 9-5 at Cardinal Park.
Elly Cunningham had a double on the night for the Nighthawks, while Isabella Sypek notched three singles, a run scored and a stolen base.
“It feels really good,” Peru coach Amie Marshall said. “We’re kind of a younger team than we’ve been in the past and these girls have worked really hard. There’s been a lot of ups and downs this season, but the last couple of games they’ve really come to play.”
THE GAME
It was very much a pitcher’s duel, in the beginning, with the freshman Zoey Malcolm emerging the victor over veteran Hornet Calli Fitzwater.
“It feels really good, especially being a freshman. Rachel (Madore) showed me the ropes out there and with Emily Beattie winning last year, it kind of gave me confidence,” Malcolm said.
Fellow pitcher Madore, who played second during this game, said she is so proud of the work Malcolm has done this season and how much she had improved.
“I’m so happy for Zoey. She’s grown so much over the season with her pitching and she’s just become an amazing player and I’m so proud of the work she did tonight,” Madore said.
In the circle, Malcolm finished with five strikeouts in the win as Fitzwater fanned eight batters.
“First of all, Calli’s an outstanding pitcher and I think that attributes to the slow start, you don’t see that fast of pitching all year and then she comes in and throws lights out,” Marshall said.
Plattsburgh got on the board first in the third inning, with a triple from catcher Alyssa Hemingway, which drove in Lauren Baker and then a line drive single down the center from Amanda Vaughn that punched in another run.
In the top of the fourth, Peru stuck to their mantra and rallied with Gabby Cunningham and Tynicia Hendrix scoring on walks, tying the game up.
With two outs, Kallie Poirier then scored after a Plattsburgh error sent the ball awry and allowed her to get home safely.
The Hornets then rallied back themselves, with Bella Miller hitting an RBI single to give her team the 4-3 lead.
An odd play allowed the Nighthawks to tie the game at 4-all in the top of the fifth, with Madore laying down a bunt but being called out at first due to interference, but Lauren Prescott still able to get home safely due to a bit of confusion on the defense.
“We put a couple of key bunts down and took advantage of a couple of errors on their part, not covering the bases” Marshall said. “I think you get that momentum and you keep going and I think that really just helped us, the key moments we took advantage of.”
In the bottom of the sixth, Peru’s defense put on a show, highlighted by two outs caught by Malcolm, who showed great reflexes after the ball came right back to her. However, Plattsburgh was still able to regain the lead, after an error from Peru, Miller made it to second base and ran in another score.
The seventh inning was when everything went right for Peru.
First, Prescott laid down a bunt, which allowed Mia Marino to touch home base to tie the game at 5 apiece. Then, Madore walked, and Prescott scored on a mistake by the Plattsburgh defense. Sypek then whacked a single, and Gabby Cunningham walked to load the bases.
“Honestly, anything could’ve happened because the heart of their line up was up, so I was nervous regardless of how many runs we put up but I felt confident,” Marshall said.
“Our defense played a really good game especially our outfielders, they made some really great catches today and I just knew that if they wanted it enough they could make the plays.”
Madore, Sypek and Cunningham all scored to make the game 9-5, which would end up being all they needed. On defense, they secured two flyouts and a groundout to end the game and take home the sectional title.
In the end, the Nighthawks only had one error in the field, which helped to add to their success.
“My team definitely had my back today. Even if a ball went through a gap, we just kept it together and kept throwing strikes and I trusted them behind me,” Malcolm said. “It definitely helped a lot that they knew where to make the plays, and I love it when they try to make me smile. It keeps my head up high.”
Madore also said how great of a feeling it was to improve so much over Plattsburgh High this year, with the Hornets winning both games earlier this season, 15-4 and 13-8.
UP NEXT
With the win, Peru will meet Section 2’s champion, June 2 at 4:30 at the Luther Forest Complex in Malta, in the NYSPHSAA Subregionals.
Both Marshall and Madore said the team plans to take this win as momentum going into regionals.
“We’re going to face some tough competition, so I think it’ll be tough but it’s a great experience for them,” Marshall said.
—
Peru 9, Plattsburgh High 5
PCS 000 310 5 — 9 6 1
PHS 002 201 0 — 5 8 3
Malcolm and Sypek. Fitzwater and Hemingway. WP- Malcolm. LP- Fitzwater. 2B- Miller (PHS), E. Cunningham (PCS). 3B- Hemingway (PHS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.