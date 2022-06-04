PLATTSBURGH — Schuylerville’s ticket to the NYSPHSAA Class B baseball final four did not come easy.
Holding a 7-3 lead with one out and the bases juiced in the bottom of the seventh, Black Horses’ head coach Darrin Renner was forced to pull his righty ace Ryan Dow, who had reached the 125-pitch limit, and bring in southpaw Brenden Steinberg.
Steinberg answered his coach’s call and got Peru’s Landen Duprey to fly out to center before striking out the Nighthawks’ Wyatt Premore, which was the final out of Schuylerville’s 7-3 regional victory Saturday at Plattsburgh High School.
“It’s not his first time coming in when a situation has been tight, and he had a ton of movement on his fastball,” Renner said. “I called a curve at one point, and Carson (Patrick) our catcher shook me off because he knew the movement on the fastball was so good. You have to give Brenden credit. He shut the door with the bases loaded and did not give up a thing.”
The Black Horses (20-6) advanced to play Section III’s Westhill, which won 10-9 against Oneonta in its regional. Schuylerville will make its final four appearance at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Maine-Endwell High School.
For Peru (19-3-1), its season ended before the group wanted it to, but head coach Brian Marino was proud of his squad.
“I don’t remember a Peru team that has had 19 wins in a long time,” Marino said. “When they walk through the halls and see 2019, 2021 and 2022 Champlain Valley Athletic Conference champions and 2022 sectional champions, that’s what they have done. They have to build off that and come out and play hard every day.”
Dow picked up the pitching win and allowed three earned runs on six hits and five walks to go along with 10 punchouts.
The Black Horses received contributions from up and down the lineup. Multi-hit days came from Owen Sherman with a single and a double and Luke Sherman with two base knocks. Mark Earley drove in two runs, and Owen Sherman, Luke Sherman, Patrick and Adam DeGregory all recorded an RBI.
Schuylerville got out to an early lead with four runs in the opening frame. Earley delivered the big blow with a two-run single, which got the Black Horses off and running.
“I have to give Peru’s starter (Ryan) Maggy a lot of credit,” Renner said. “Our gameplan was to be patient and work the zone, and he took that plan right away from us by attacking the zone. Luckily, we got aggressive and started ripping some balls.”
Maggy took the loss, but he certainly fought for the Nighthawks with an 11-strikeout performance that saw the Peru sophomore allow six earned runs on nine hits and two walks. Six of the last seven outs he recorded came via the punchout, and the other out resulted from an excellent pick-off move to first.
Maggy also saw success at the plate with two walks, a single and a run scored. Kash Palmer notched a single and a double to bolster the Nighthawks’ lineup, and Duprey singled and drove in all three of Peru’s runs.
Zach O’Connell scored twice and reached base three times via two walks and a one-bagger, while Premore singled and Jake Frechette walked.
The Nighthawks crept back into the game when Duprey brought home O’Connell with an RBI groundout in the first. Then in the third, Duprey hit a two-run single to make it a 4-3 affair.
“I am proud of these guys,” Marino said. “They battled right to that last out. It was not great coming out of the gate with a 4-0 hole, but we battled. We had some great at-bats and never were out of it until that last pitch.”
Just when Peru seemed to have momentum on its side, the Black Horses took it right back in the next half inning thanks to an RBI double from Owen Sherman, Patrick coming around to score on a throwing error and then an RBI knock from Luke Sherman.
“That one inning when they put three more up on the board, they did not hit the ball hard,” Marino said. “It went off the glove of our first baseman and off the heel of our pitcher. We make those plays, and it’s a different ballgame.”
Dow kept the Nighthawks quiet and allowed just two base runners from the fourth through the sixth before the Nighthawks put forth one final push in the seventh.
Frechette walked before being forced out at second on a ground ball from Nolan Manchester. O’Connell and Maggy both drew walks to set the stage for the comeback that Steinberg shut down.
“This is a fantastic group for so many reasons,” Renner said. “Last year was a learning year, and this year we said would be a winning year. We got off to a 7-1 start this year and have not looked back. We are excited to see what’s next, and we really had a tough game against Peru here that should help us be ready for the next challenge.”
—
Schuylerville 7, Peru 3
SCH 400 300 0 — 7 9 1
PCS 102 000 0 — 3 6 2
Dow, Steinberg (7) and Patrick. Maggy, Premore (7) and Duprey, O’Connell (7). WP- Dow. LP- Maggy. SV- Steinberg. 2B- O. Sherman (SCH), Palmer (PCS).
