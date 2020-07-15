Peru elects to retire mascot name Indians

PERU — Peru Central School’s athletic teams will no longer go by the name Indians.
The Peru school board elected to retire the mascot name Tuesday.
Peru Central School District Superintendent of Schools Dr. Thomas Palmer said the process was not long.
“At Tuesday night’s board meeting, (the board) wanted to discuss it, and during that discussion, the board wanted to take action and wanted the Indians mascot to be removed from Peru Central School District,” Palmer said.
The board made the decision to cease the present use of mascot name Indians in anything associated with Peru, leaving Palmer to develop a task force in the near future to help determine a new mascot.
"We will work through the process," Palmer said. "There is no limitation on what we can be. We will still try and keep the values and traditions of Peru, but moving forward, the word Indian and anything associated with that mascot of Indian will be taken off of (anything associated with) Peru."
The task force will be comprised of community members, alumni and alumna, faculty, staff, and school administrators.
More will be added to this report.
