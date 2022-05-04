PERU — The Peru Nighthawks worked together in a total team effort to defeat Ticonderoga, 30-7, in unified basketball, Tuesday.
“Both our partners and athletes worked together and were in sync for a majority of the game,” coaches Chris Burdash and Amy Dermody said.
“We passed the ball very well today and we played very hard defensively as a team, and most importantly, we had a ton of fun in the game.”
Ryan Robinson led in the win with eight points for the Nighthawks. Quinton Rock followed with six points and four steals, while Jack Dermody netted four points and grabbed four boards.
“This unified game is all about inclusion and having fun,” Burdash said. “Ticonderoga’s kids played very hard today, they came to play.”
Burdash said that Kash Palmer, Jacob Mitchell and Kendra Lawliss did great jobs as partners, making sure the athletes got open looks at the basket and plenty of scoring opportunities.
Holly Sypek, Catherine Grant, Luke Rathbun and Michael Gilbert each had two points, with Rathburn stealing seven balls from the Sentinels. Burdash noted that Tina Andrews played great defense for Peru.
“The kids had a blast today,” Burdash said. “To see them smiling and having fun out there on the court, and everyone helping each other, it makes you so happy as a coach and this is what unified basketball is all about.”
—
Peru 30, Ticonderoga 7
Peru (30)
Palmer 1-0-2, Lawliss 0-0-0, Gilbert 1-0-2, Andrews 0-0-0, Mitchell 1-0-2, Sypek 1-0-2, Grant 1-0-2, Rock 3-0-6, Rathbun 1-0-2, Robinson 4-0-8, Dermody 2-0-4. Totals: 15-0-30.
Ticonderoga (7)
A. Kelley 1-0-2, Hayes 0-0-0, Frazier 0-0-0, Gentles 0-0-0, Rand 1-0-2, Stanitsch 0-0-0, J. Kelley 1-1-3, Cole 0-0-0, Duross 0-0-0, Hall 0-0-0. Totals: 3-1-7.
Halftime- Peru, 12-4.
