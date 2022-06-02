Peru downs Salmon River to advance in regional baseball play

CANTON — The Peru Central baseball team made its share of mistakes but kept Salmon River Central from taking advantage on Thursday at St. Lawrence University’s Tom Fay Field.
“Moving forward, we have to play better than we did today if we want to keep our season going,” said coach Brian Marino after the Nighthawks opened the NYSPHSAA Class B playoffs by surviving six errors in posting a 7-0 win over the Section 10 champion Shamrocks.
“We had some miscues but we rebounded from them and came up with the plays we needed to make,” Marino added.
Wyatt Penmore only allowed one hit through four-and-a-third innings in pitching the win. He struckout five and walked just one while benefitting from three inning-ending double plays that snuffed out the only real scoring threats generated by Salmon River.
Zach O’Connell then came on to close the win with two-and-two-third innings of scoreless relief.
“Our pitchers did a good job on the mound but the three double-plays that we had were key,” noted Marino. “Wyatt had a nice game going but we didn’t want him to throw more pitches than he had to and Zach came in and did a nice job of finishing up. Now we have all three of our top pitchers available to pitch on Saturday.”
With the win, Peru improved to 19-2-1 overall and will now travel to SUNY Plattsburgh on Saturday to play host to Section 2 champion Schylerville while Salmon River ends the season at 13-5.
“We knew that they were going to be good but I thought we hung in there,” said coach Tim Cook. “We had guys on base the whole game but they made the plays they needed to make.”
“Baseball is a game of breaks and we really didn’t get many today,” he added. “Kudos to Peru. They got up on us early and kept us from putting up any runs.”
The only run the Nighthawks needed came right away as Nolan Manchester led the game off by reaching on one of only two errors committed by the Shamrocks. He moved to second on a groundball out and then to third on a wild pitch before coming home to score in front of an infield single by Ryan Maggy, who would score the second run of the inning when Landon Duprey hit into a groundball out.
Peru would go on to add three more runs in the third inning with Duprey capping the rally with a two-run single. The Nighthawks tacked on solo runs in the fifth and seventh innings.
The top four batters in the Peru lineup accounted for the majority of the offense with Maggy going 2-3 with two runs scored and two RBI and Duprey going 2-4 with four RBI and a run scored. O’Connell and Jack Frechette came around to score the other runs while Penmore singled to account for the other hit.
“The top of our order has been key for us all season,” noted Marino.
Junior Caiden Cartier went the first six innings in taking the loss for Salmon River. He finished with six strikeouts while walking four and surrendering just four hits. Freshman Dylan Johnson then came on to work the seventh inning where he recorded a strikeout and walked one while giving up one more hit. Cartier also had a single along with classmate Jarred Collins to account for the only two Salmon River hits.
“We just had such a tremendous season that it’s tough to have it come to an end,” said Cook, who guided the Shamrock boys soccer and boys hockey teams to sectional titles this past school year. “We didn’t have any seniors on the team this year so we’re hoping this game will be a learning experience for all of us.”
Peru 7, Salmon River 0
PCS 203 010 1 — 7 5 6
SRC 000 000 0 — 0 2 2
Penmore, O’Connell (4.1) and Duprey; Cartier, Johnson (7) and Lewis. WP- Penmore. LP- Cartier. Runs Scored- Manchester (PCS), O’Connell (PCS), Maggy (PCS) 3, Duprey (PCS), Penmore (PCS), Frechette (PCS). RBI- Maggy (PCS) 2, Duprey (PCS) 4.
