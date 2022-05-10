PERU — On Monday, Peru Central School hosted an event, a unified basketball game against Plattsburgh High, to showcase the meaning behind the sport: to promote social inclusion through sports.
“Unified basketball is joining kids with and without intellectual disabilities on the same team,” Peru coach Christopher Burdash said. “It includes whole school involvement to focus on social inclusion, to raise awareness and create an educational environment where respect and acceptance are the norm.”
Peru won the matchup, 46-28, led by Quinton Rock, Jack Dermody, Ryan Robinson and Holly Sypek.
“A crowd favorite athlete, Quinton, who the student body was chanting for and had many posters made with his name, dropped 13 points and had many big plays for us,” Burdash said.
Partners Kash Palmer and Kortney McCarthy added five and eight assists, respectively. They helped Kat Grant, Tina Andrews, and Michael Gilbert to all score a basket.
“Kortney did absolutely amazing getting those kids open looks, she is just a natural on the court,” Burdash said.
He also noted partners Jacob Mitchell, Kendra Lawliss and Tynicia Hendrix as having good games, as well as athlete Luke Rathbun with six steals and four points.
“He got the crowd hyped,” Burdash said. “It was a total team effort and I had the best time ever coaching this game. I will remember it forever.”
For Plattsburgh High, Kaden Bertrand led with 10 points, while Gabrielle Chase had six and Camron Lugo, Joseph Beshon and Jonah Baker-Flora had four each.
“PHS played hard throughout the whole game, and they were a great partner for the game today,” Burdash said. “Their kids are so amazing and they are so well-coached by the most amazing coaches, Coach LaBrake and Coach McClelland.”
“A huge thank you to them for coming and playing hard,” he said, saying the score did not reflect how the game was played.
THE EVENT
The game took place to promote the sport as a whole, and with that Director of Unified Sports Leigh Howard was in attendance, which Burdash said was an honor.
“She works to bring together individuals with and without intellectual disabilities by engaging in sport,” he said. “To have the head of all Unified Sports up to our gym for the day game in front of our student body was something that we thought she needed to be a part of and come up to the North Country and see what Unified Basketball is about in Section VII.”
The atmosphere was electric, with the entire student body in attendance, rooting for both teams and participating in a “white-out,” where they decorated t-shirts to support the teams.
“The louder the fans cheered, the more relaxed the athletes and partners felt,” Burdash said. “Every possession, play, blocked shot, pass and basket scored brought the fans to their feet. The athletes were dancing when they made baskets adn the biggest thing was that everyone had fun. That is a huge emphasis for us as a culture.”
Burdash also emphasized how much the event and game, and sport in general, means to him as a coach.
“As the head coach of the team, being part of unified basketball has helped me raise my awareness on inclusion and just how important it is to get that out in our school and to the student body,” he said. “Our team is a big family. Lots of my athletes have been playing since the creation of the program.”
Peru 46, Plattsburgh High 28
Peru (46)
Palmer 0-0-0, McCarthy 0-0-0, Lawliss 1-0-2, Gilbert 1-0-2, Mitchell 1-0-2, Andrews 1-0-2, Hendrix 0-0-0, Sypek 3-0-6, Grant 0-1-1, Rock 6-1-13, Rathbun 2-0-4, Robinson 3-0-6, Dermody 4-0-8.
Plattsburgh High (28)
Chase 3-0-6, Bertrand 5-0-10, Liberty 0-0-0, Parks 0-0-0, Lugo 2-0-4, Sharp 0-0-0, Hovey 0-0-0, Neal 0-0-0, Bullis 0-0-0, Beshon 2-0-4, Baker-Flora 1-1-4.
Halftime- Peru, 23-8.
3 point goals- Baker-Flora (PHS).
