PERU — The Nighthawk bats came alive in their season opener as they shutout the visiting Patriots, 13-0, Monday.
It wasn’t just the offense that got off to the hot start, as Peru struck out 10 batters from a combined four pitchers. Joey Mitchell, Zach O’Connell, Donnie Mitchel and Zach Engstrom came together to pitch a two hit shutout.
Donnie Mitchell wasn’t just good on the mound but also at the plate, as he had a multi-hit game with a double and single to his name. O’Connell, who was credited with the victory, had two singles.
Peru held a three run lead entering the bottom of the third. A few mistakes from AuSable Valley and the bats coming alive from the Nighthawks, saw 10 unanswered runs over the third and fourth.
“It was good to get out and play our first game,” Peru coach Brian Marino said. “We saw some really good things, especially from some of our younger players. Today was a really good team effort.”
—
Peru 13, AuSable Valley 0
AVCS 000 000 0 - 0 2 3
PCS 304 600 x -13 6 1
Facteau, Lamountain (4), Turnball (5). Mitchell, O’Connell (5), Mitchell (6), Engstrom (7). WP- O’Connell. LP — Facteau. 2B — Mitchell (PCS)
BOQUET VALLEY 7
CHAZY 7 (7)
CHAZY — Novak Jarus’ two-out, two-strike, two-run single capped a four-run rally in the bottom of the seventh and gave the Eagles their tie with the Griffins in a MVAC non-conference contest.
The game was called after seven innings due to darkness.
Chazy pitchers Elijah Valentin (3 innings, 8 strikeouts) and Kobe Hernandez (4 innings, 11 strikeouts) struggled with their control at times but still ended up with a combined 19 strikeouts.
Boquet Valley standout Maddox Rice and two relievers combined for 12 strikeouts in the contest. The Griffins also completed numerous good defensive plays.
Boquet Valley never trailed in the contest after scoring four runs in the top of the first inning. They held a 7-3 advantage going into the bottom of the seventh and were a strike away from a win.
Jarus, Valentin, Ryan Demers, Parker Pratt and Owen Poirier accounted for the Chazy hits, while Ben Burdo, Bode Buehler, Rice and Landon Egglefield finished with hits for Boquet Valley.
—
Boquet Valley 7, Chazy 7 (7)
BV 410 011 0 - 7 4 2
CCS 101 010 4 - 7 5 0
Rice, Burdo (5), Buehler (7) and Burdo, Rice (5). Valentin, Hernandez (4) and Columbus.
