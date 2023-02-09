PORT HENRY — The Nighthawks showed dominant bowling as both the boys and girls recorded sweeps of the Vikings, in a makeup game from earlier in the season.
Nicholas Palmer bowled an impressive game for Peru as he crossed the 600 point threshold bowling a 167-260-220-647 series. Keagen Hemingway bowled a 536 series to help lead the Peru sweep.
Cayden Muller and Adric Cowin led Moriah with series of 436 and 430, respectively.
On the girls side, Madison Provost again had a strong match leading the Nighthawks with a 557
series.
Moriah’s Sarah Shoobe had the best series at 155-174-181-510.
—
Boys
Peru 4, Moriah 0
PCS
Palmer 167-260-220-647; K. Hemingway 207-150-179-536; Dermody 194-107-178-479; Smith 176-152-155-483
MCS
Muller 150-163-436; Cowin 177-430; Riemersma 276-413; Reeder 370
Girls
Peru 4, Moriah 0
PCS
Garrand 164-193-150-507; Provost 187-179-191-557
MCS
Shoobe 155-174-181-510; Hannah Slattery 160-447; Taylor 151-380
BOYS
Plattsburgh 4
Willsboro 0
GIRLS
Willsboro 4
Plattsburgh 0
WILLSBORO — It was a bag of mixed emotions for the Warriors and Hornets. Plattsburgh’s boys and Willsboro’s girls produced sweeps of their opponent in play.
Evan Rundall and David Minte sparked the Plattsburgh run with series of 575 and 562, respectively.
Willsboro’s Ashton Hathaway bowled a 507 series with a high game of 224.
On the girl’s side, Warrior Katherine Estus had two games breaking her previous high. Her games of 165 and 155, led her to a 449 series. Emily Mitchell had the highest series for Willsboro at 567.
Scottlyn McCormick led Plattsburgh with a 390.
—
Boys
Plattsburgh 4, Willsboro 0
WCS:
Hathaway 224-507; Rolston 133-361,
PHS
Minte 227-562; Randall 208-210-575
Girls
Willsboro 4, Plattsburgh 0
WCS:
Estus 165-155-449
PHS:
McCormick 148-390
BOYS
Saranac 3
NCCS 1
GIRLS
NCCS 4
Saranac 0
PLATTSBURGH — It was a back-and-forth contest between the Chiefs and Bobcats as the Saranac boys and NCCS girls came out victorious.
Saranac boys stayed very consistent throughout their match today, having their best total pinfall series of the season with 2327.
Dale Lavarnaway led the Chiefs with a 234-179-210-623 series. Josh Gaboriault added a 565 series to help push Saranac to victory.
Jake McGoldrick had a high game of 199 for NCCS.
The Cougar girls bowled very well all day and stayed very consistent throughout the match shooting a series total of 1951.
Saranac’s Chelsea Ashline-Beaudet had a new personal record of a 180 game.
Sierra Agoney for NCCS had her own personal record with a game of 171.
—
Boys
Saranac 3, NCCS 1
SCS
Lavarnway 234-179-210-623, Gaboriault 190-155-220-565.
NCCS
McGoldrick 199
Girls
NCCS 4, Saranac 0
SCS
Ashline-Beaudet 180
NCCS
Agoney 171
