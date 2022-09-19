PERU — The Nighthawks put on a display at home Monday night, sweeping the Patriots, 3-0.
It was a packed house at Peru High School, and the Nighthawks delivered for the home faithful. Rachel Madore put up, yet another, spectacular performance, tallying 23 points, 17 assists, two aces and a kill.
For AuSable Valley, there were certainly some bright spots in this contest. Raven Sessoms was solid on the defensive side of the net, racking up eight digs; her teammate Layla Lincoln was next closest with six digs.
The Patriots will look to bounce back Tuesday night, when they travel to Champlain for a meeting with the Cougars. The Nighthawks will attempt to continue their undefeated season Tuesday night, when they host the Lake Placid Blue Bombers.
—
Peru 3, AuSable Valley 0
25-10, 25-12, 25-7
AVCS- LaFountain, 2 points, 2 kills, 1 dig. Butler, 1 kill, 1 dig. Lincoln, 6 digs, 1 block. Depo, 1 point, 1 ace, 1 dig. Wood, 1 point, Lawrence, 2 points, 2 assists, 4 digs. Sessoms, 3 points, 2 aces, 8 digs. Young, 1 assist. Vilegi, 1 point.
Peru- Baker, 2 points, 1 ace, 1 kill, 1 assist, 3 digs. LaValley, 3 points, 2 aces. Robinson, 6 kills, 1 block. Madore, 23 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 17 assists, 2 digs. Finn, 2 points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 4 digs. McLaughlin, 1 kill, 2 assists. G. Cunningham, 2 points, 5 digs. E. Cunningham, 2 kills. Miller, 6 points, 1 kill, 2 digs. Lozier, 1 point, 1 ace, 2 kills, 4 digs. Lehman 9 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 2 digs. Bartholomew, 5 points, 2 aces, 4 assists, 7 digs.
Saranac 0
Northeastern Clinton 3
CHAMPLAIN — The Cougars defended their home den Monday night, beating the Chiefs, 3-0. They were fueled by a dazzling defensive performance on the defensive end, racking up 52 digs in the match.
Northeastern won almost every set by double digits and was in control from the jump, taking the first set, 25-12. After taking the next set, 25-16, they would close out just as well as they started, if not better, winning 25-10.
Rachel Letourneau was one of two Cougars to post double digit digs, as Letourneau had 13 and teammate Brianna Aubrey had 15.
Northeastern Clinton will look to keep the momentum going, as they face off with AuSable Valley on Tuesday at home. Saranac, still looking for that first win of the season, will get their next opportunity on Wednesday, against Beekmantown.
—
Saranac 0, Northeastern Clinton 3
12-25, 16-25, 10-25
SCS- Stats not received at time of print.
NCCS- Letourneau, 1 ace, 2 kills, 13 digs. Trudo, 3 aces, 8 digs. Spoor, 5 digs. Aubrey, 1 ace, 2 kills, 15 digs. Lavalley, 4 aces, 9 digs. Goodrow, 3 kills, 8 digs. Mackinnon, 1 kill, 2 digs.
Plattsburgh 1
Beekmantown 3
BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles got their first home win of the season Monday night, as they trumped the Hornets, 3-1.
“A hard fought match between both teams,” said Beekmantown coach Allyssa Rock, “Plattsburgh has a big front row and very aggressive serves.”
The Hornets did prove to be a tough challenge. Sadie Walker had an impressive evening, notching 29 assists, 13 points, 11 digs, three kills and two aces. Natalie Battinelli was stellar for the Hornets as well, finishing with 18 kills, five digs, three blocks, four points and an ace.
However, the Eagles found a way to outdo those performances, and push through for the victory. Heaven Franklin was all over the floor, tallying 22 digs. Teammates Macey Lamora and Kayla Castine also collected double-digit digs, Lamora with 14 and Castine with 15.
—
Plattsburgh 1, Beekmantown 3
13-25, 25-19, 20-25, 22-25
PHS- Walker, 13 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 29 assists, 11 digs. Fitzwater, 6 kills, 3 assists, 11 digs. Duquette, 7 points, 1 kill, 1 assist, 11 digs. Saliba, 1 kill. DeTulleo, 9 points, 2 kills, 12 digs. Battinelli, 4 points, 1 ace, 18 kills, 5 digs, 3 blocks. Young, 5 kills, 1 block. Valenti 1 point. Deloria, 2 digs. Bull 8 points, 3 aces, 1 dig.
BCS- Franklin, 1 ace, 1 assist, 22 digs. Castine, 1 ace, 15 digs. Lamora, 13 digs. Bronson, 9 aces, 8 assists, 1 kill, 7 digs. Ruest, 2 aces, 11 assists, 7 digs. Daniels, 10 kills, 1 block, 3 digs. Proper, 4 aces, 2 assists, 3 kills, 1 block, 3 digs. Parker, 3 kills, 2 digs. Repas, 8 kills, 8 assist, 1 block, 2 digs. Denton, 4 kills, 2 blocks. Dustil, 1 kill.
Lake Placid 2
Saranac Lake 3
SARANAC LAKE — The Red Storm came away victorious at home versus the Blue Bombers, in what was a Monday thriller, 3-2.
Lake Placid came out firing in the opening set, winning 25-14 to start off the road contest. In the next set, the script was flipped, as Saranac Lake dominated for a 25-8 victory.
The sides would trade the next two, tightly contested, sets leaving it up to a winner-take-all fifth set. The Red Storm would prove they were up for the task, narrowly edging out the Blue Bombers, 15-13 in the final frame.
The top performers in the match were Lake Placid’s Nadia Philip and Saranac Lake’s Anica Null. Philip had an impressive 19 points, 10 aces, six digs, four kills and two blocks for the Blue Bombers, and Null would put up 10’s all alround, collecting 10 digs, kills and points for the Red Storm.
—
Lake Placid 2, Saranac Lake 3
25-14, 8-25, 21-25, 25-22, 13-15
LP- Smith, 1 point, 1 ace, 1 kill, digs. Phillip, 19 points, 10 aces, 4 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks. Evans, 1 dig, 1 block. Galvin, 2 points, 2 kills, 3 digs, 8 assists. Lawrence, 7 points, 1 ace, 7 digs. Gavin, 3 points, 1 ace, 2 digs. Crawford, 5 points, 2 aces, 11 kills, 9 digs, 1 block, 1 assist. Garrison, 6 points, 1 ace, 4 digs, 4 assists.
SLCS- Null, 10 points 2 aces 10 digs 10 kills. Gay, 6 points 2 aces 3 digs 2 kills. Michael, 7 points 2 aces 4 digs 17 assists 4 kills. White, 13 points 1 ace 2 digs 5 kills. Montroy, 5 points 2 kills. Barry, 8 points 4 aces 5 digs. Donaldson, 3 points 1 ace 2 digs.
