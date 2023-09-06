CHAMPLAIN — The Nighthawks continued where they left off last season with a 3-0 victory over the host Cougars, Tuesday.
Peru won all three matches by scores of 25-9, 25-6, 25-8.
The Nighthawks had a strong night from the service line as Vanessa Lawyer, Sierra McLaughlin and Natalia Gushlaw-Mirville totalled seven, six, and 7 aces, respectively.
McLaughlin and Gushlaw-Mirville led the way, each earning 12 points for their team.
Cadence Castine, Molly Hifferty, Lydia Montroy and Aliveya Guay had an ace each for NCCS.
—
Peru 3, NCCS 0
25-9, 25-6, 25-8
PCS- Snider, 1 point, 1 ace, 1 dig. LaValley 4 points, 2 aces, 2 kills. Lawyer, 10 points, 7 aces, 2 kills. McLaughlin, 12 points, 6 aces, 1 kill, 4 assists, 1 dig. Baker, 6 points, 1 ace. Colangelo, 3 points, 2 aces. Gushlaw-Mirville, 12 points, 7 aces, 1 assist.
NCCS- Hilferty, 1 ace. Pero, 1 dig. Castine, 1 ace. Montroy, 1 ace, 2 digs. Jolicoeur, 1 dig. Guay 1 ace, 1 dig.
PLATTSBURGH 3
NAC 0
PLATTSBURGH — While the score ended 3-0 in favor of the Hornets, it was much closer than it indicates.
Plattsburgh won the three sets by scores: 25-17, 25-13, 25-17.
Sadie Walker had an impressive game for the Hornets with 16 points, eight aces and 16 assists.
She wasn’t alone as the entire Plattsburgh team had solid outings in the win.
Julia Luck had a strong night on the service line with nine aces to go with 14 points and six kills.
Marleigh Bull added 11 points with five aces.
While suffering the loss, NAC put for a valiant effort in the contest.
Chloe Defayette led the way for the Bobcats with 10 points and two aces for the Bobcats. Teammate Juliana Thompson added eight points with two aces and one kill and one assist.
—
Plattsburgh 3, NAC 0
25-17, 25-13, 25-17
PHS- Walker, 16 points, 8 aces, 1 kill, 16 assists, 2 digs. Battinelli, 6 kills, 1 assist. Lewis, 4 kills. Lathrop, 3 kills, 1 block. Luck, 14 points, 9 aces, 6 kills. DeTulleo, 3 points, 2 aces, 1 assist, 7 digs. Bull, 11 points, 5 aces, 1 kill. Parent, 1 dig. Deloria, 3 points, 2 aces. Ferguson, 3 points, 2 aces.
NAC- Laface, 2 points, 2 aces, 4 kills, 2 assists. Borrette, 1 point, 1 ace, 3 digs. Monette, 4 points, 2 aces, 1 assist, 1 dig. Relation, 1 dig. Trombley 1 dig. Dobson, 1 point. Defayette, 10 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 block, 1 dig. Thompson, 8 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 assist.
LAKE PLACID 3
SARANAC 1
LAKE PLACID — The Spartans of Saranac tried to keep it close, but in a decisive fourth set Lake Placid slammed the door shut.
The four set match had scores of: 25-20, 25-22, 16-25, 25-11.
The Blue Bombers were led by the collective of Nadia Philip, Norah Galvin and Sydney Garrison.
Philip finished the match with two points and most importantly 16 kills. Galvin set her teammates up throughout the match to 17 assists to go with eight points. Garrison added 18 points with three aces and six digs.
Saranac had a trio of its own that helped keep the team in the match in Sadie Baughn, Calliegh Breyette and Abigail Liberty.
Baughn had nine points with three kills and four digs. Breyette added five points, two aces, 3 assists to go with eight digs. Liberty added eight points and eight digs.
—
Lake Placid 3, Saranac 1
25-20, 25-22, 16-25, 25-11
SCS- Bassett, 4 points, 3 kills, 6 digs. Baughn, 9 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 4 digs. Breyette, 5 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 3 assists, 8 digs. Gangwer, 4 points, 1 ace, 3 kills, 2 blocks. Liberty, 8 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 8 digs. Marino, 3 assists. Pecore, 3 assists. Taylor, 6 points, 1 ace. Wilson, 1 point, 2 kills, 6 assists, 1 dig.
LP- Kostoss, 1 point, 1 dig. Beaney, 4 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 2 digs. Galvin, 8 points, 1 kill, 17 assists. Skutt, 2 digs. Garrison, 18 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 6 digs. Phillip, 2 points, 16 kills, 2 digs, 1 block, 2 assists. Lamare, 5 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 1 dig. Lamotte, 6 points, 3 kills, 4 digs. McKillip, 2 points. Kern, 1 block.
SARANAC LAKE 3
BEEKMANTOWN 1
BEEKMANTOWN — It was a match that could’ve gone either way. For the Red Storm, it was in favor of them as they won 3-1.
A point here or there and the Eagles might have walked away with the win, as no set difference was more than three points. The set scores were: 25-22, 25-23, 24-26, 25-22.
Saranac Lake’s Alice Ladue was all over the court for her team. She finished the night with seven points with 10 digs and 12 assists.
Anica Null chipped in with 17 digs and four assists. Payton Barry added 13 points and 12 digs.
The Eagles did well to defend their court.
Kayla Castine fought to limit the damage with a game high 24 digs. She was helped by Peyton Hooker who chipped in 12 digs, five kills and three aces. Janna Ruest added nine digs and eight assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.