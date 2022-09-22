BEEKMANTOWN — The Nighthawks won all but one event Tuesday on the gymnastics floor, soaring to victory over the Eagles, 158.5-141. Peru has now come out on top in both matches to start their young season.
In the vault competition, Peru swept the top three spots with all three gymnasts separated by just .1. Aubree Narducci took first, with an 8.3, Maddy Witkiewicz followed her, with an 8.2 and Kennedy Beyer finished third, with an 8.1.
The Nighthawks would replicate that on the bar as well, with Witkiewicz placing first, Beyer in second, and Ella Labarge in third.
On the balance beam, Beyer would yet again place in the top three, this time nabbing first, with an impressive score of 8.5. Teammate McKaylie Taylor would also notch her highest finish of the day, placing second with a score of 8.1. There was a three-way tie for third place between Beekmantown’s Shawna Manor and Peru’s Lauren Presscott and Witkiewicz, each with scores of 8.0
However, there was a heart-stopping moment in the beam event that forced the competition to be put on hold. Beekmantown senior Jaeden Eilers suffered an injury on the beam, and was taken in an ambulance away from the meet.
“Jaeden is an all around competitor who was not able to finish the meet,” Peru coach Emily Beaudette said. “We are all praying for her speedy recovery.”
In the floor event, Manor tallied the highest score of the entire event, taking first for the Eagles with a score of 9.1. Manor would finish second all around, with a final score of 32.25. Beyer would finish the meet first all around, at 32.8, and Peru teammate Labarge would take third.
Beekmantown will next travel to Plattsburgh, for a meeting with the Hornets this Friday. Peru will get a little bit more time to rest, as they don’t compete until next Tuesday, in Plattsburgh.
—
Peru 158.5, Beekmantown 141.0
Vault- 1. Narducci (PCS), 8.3. 2. Witkiewicz (PCS), 8.2. 3. Beyer (PCS), 8.1. 4. Polluin (BCS), 8.0. 5., tie, Pellerin (BCS) & Labarge (PCS), 7.85. 6. Dubrey (BCS), 7.8.
Bars- 1. Witkiewicz (PCS), 8.1. 2. Beyer (PCS), 7.7. 3. Labarge (PCS), 7.6. 4., tie, Taylor (PCS) & Manor (BCS), 7.5. 5. Prescott (PCS), 7.2. 6. Lawliss (PCS), 6.8.
Beam- 1. Beyer (PCS), 8.5. 2. Taylor (PCS), 8.1. 3., tie, Manor (BCS), Prescott (PCS) & Witkiewicz (PCS), 8.0. 4. Rodolakis (BCS), 7.6. 5. Labarge (PCS), 7.55. 6. Brown (PCS), 7.45.
Floor- 1. Manor (BCS), 9.1. 2. Beyer (PCS), 8.5. 3. Labarge (PCS), 8.4. 4. Taylor (PCS), 8.0. 5. Prescott (PCS), 7.8. 6. Rodolakis (BCS), 7.6.
All around- 1. Beyer (PCS), 32.8. 2. Manor (BCS), 32.25. 3. Taylor (PCS), 31.6. 4. Labarge (PCS), 31.4. 5. Prescott (PCS), 30.5. 6. Rodolakis (BCS), 28.95.
