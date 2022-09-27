PLATTSBURGH — Peru held off Plattsburgh, 162.8-158.05, on Tuesday in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference gymnastics.
“Plattsburgh gave Peru a good challenge even though Peru continued to defend their title,” Plattsburgh coach Janice Trudeau said. “Today was Plattsburgh’s senior meet honoring senior captain Ninah Keliihananui.”
Kennedy Beyer tied for first on the bars and tied for second in the floor exercise while placing third in the all-around for the Nighthawks. Peru’s Maddy Witkiewicz tied for first on the bars and McKalyie Taylor won the vaulting.
The Hornets were led by Caleigh Latour who won the floor exercise and was second in the all-around.
Seton Catholic’s Oona Hall, who was second in the all-around, won the balance beam competition.
—
Peru 162.8, Plattsburgh 158.05
Vault- 1, Taylor (PCS), 8.4. 2, tie, Keliihanaui (PHS), Narducci (PCS), 8.35. 3, Latour (PHS), 8.3. 4, tie, Geiger (PHS), Beyer (PCS), 8.25. 5, Brown (PCS), 8.15. 6, tie, Lacey (PHS), LaBarge (PCS), Hall (SC), 8.1.
Bars- 1, tie, Witkiewicz (PCS), Beyer (PCS), 8.2. 2, Prescott (PCS), 7.9. 3, Hall (SC), 7.8. 4, tie, Latour (PHS), Taylor (PCS), 7.7. 5, tie, Willmott (PHS), Coolidge (PCS), LaBarge (PCS), 7.5. 6, Watts (PHS), 7.0.
Beam- 1, Hall (SC), 8.6. 2, Latour (PHS), 8.3. 3, tie, Willmott (PHS), LaBarge (PCS), 8.1. 4, Keliihananui (PHS), 8.0. 5, Watts (PHS), Taylor (PCS), 7.85. 6, Beyer (PCS), 7.7.
Floor- 1, Latour (PHS), 9.0. 2, tie, Beyer (PCS), Hall (SC), 8.9. 3, LaBarge (PCS), 8.8. 4, Williams (PHS), 8.7. 5, tie, Prescott (PCS), Taylor (PCS), 8.6. 6, Lincourt (PHS), 8.5.
All-around- 1, Hall (SC), 33.4. 2, Latour (PHS), 33.3. 3, Beyer (PCS), 33.05. 4, Taylor (PCS), 32.55. 5, LaBarge (PCS), 32.5. 6, Witkiewitz (PCS), 31.9.
