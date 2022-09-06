PERU — Morgan McCormick and Dominic Falvo tallied two goals each Tuesday to help lead Peru to a 9-1 victory over Malone’s Franklin Academy in non-league boys’ soccer.
Nolan Manchester added a goal and accounted for three assists in the win.
Seanen Edwards, Ashtyn Catlin, Nolan Miner and Hayden Lozier each chipped in with a goal as seven Peru players scored. The Nighthawks had 10 players in all get at least one point.
The Nighthawks bolted out to a 6-0 halftime advantage before Joseph Beck put the Huskies on the board early in the second stanza.
Peru 9, Franklin Academy 1
FA 0 1 — 1
PCS 6 3 — 9
First half- 1, PCS, McCormick (D. Falvo), 3:30. 2, PCS, Edwards (Manchester), 5:42. 3, PCS, Manchester (Hagar), 10:28. 4, PCS, Catlin (Mitchell), 17:17. 5, PCS, Miner (AJ Falvo), 25:23. 6, PCS, D. Falvo (Manchester), 35:55.
Second half- 7, FA, Beck (Gravel), 5:19. 8, PCS, McCormick (Manchester), 5:39. 9, PCS, D. Falvo (Edwards), 15:34. 10, PCS, Lozier (McCormick), 25:24.
Shots- Peru, 26-11.
Saves- Robinson (4), Perrotte (4), PCS, 8. Hesseltine, FA, 19.
CHAZY 4
SETON CATHOLIC 0
CHAZY — Peter Labarge and Luke Moser, the Eagles’ two leading returning scorers from last season, combined for five points in the victory.
Moser opened the scoring with 25:34 gone in the first half and Labarge, who assisted on Moser’s goal, made it 2-0 shortly after, at 26:10.
Moser added his second goal of the game, with Labarge assisting, at 21:18 of the second half and Novak Jarus closed out the Chazy scoring with a goal at 24:00.
Zamir Foster was in net for the shutout with five saves as the Eagles improved to 2-0-1 overall on the season.
Chazy 4, Seton Catholic 0
SC 0 0 — 0
CCRS 2 2 — 4
First half- 1, CCRS, Moser (Labarge), 25:34. 2, CCRS, Labarge, 26:10.
Second half- 3, CCRS, Moser (Labarge), 21:18. 4, CCRS, Jarus (Dudyak), 24:00.
Shots- Chazy, 20-5.
Saves- Foster, CCRS, 5. Metcalf, SC, 15.
BOQUET VALLEY 3
SARANAC LAKE 0
WESTPORT — Jackson Hooper, Harvey Merrill and Judah Rutz tallied first-half goals for the Griffins.
Ben Burdo picked up assists on the first two Boquet Valley goals. Grayson King recorded the shutout in net with eight saves.
“It was a well-fought game on both sides,” Boquet Valley coach Evan George said. “We came out strong in the first half.
“Saranac Lake made some adjustments and pressured throughout the second half. I’m really proud of our boys for their work rate and composure in this first game of the season.”
Boquet Valley 3, Saranac Lake 0
SLCS 0 0 — 0
BVCS 3 0 — 3
First half- 1, BV, Hooper (Burdo), 14:00. 2, BV, Merrill (Burdo), 20:00. 3, BV, Rutz (Liberi), 39:00.
Shots- Boquet Valley, 18-11.
Saves- King, BV, 8. Carlisto, SLCS, 12.
SCHROON LAKE/NEWCOMB 11
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 2
LONG LAKE — Logan Bush scored six goals, including five in the first half, to power Schroon Lake/Newcomb.
Ronan Deslauriers added three goals for the winners as he and Bush combined for nine of their team’s goals.
Isaiah Pelkey and Eric Bush also tallied.
Alec Frasier and Jackson Strader accounted for the Indian Lake/Long Lake scoring.
SL/N 11, IL/LL 2
SL/N 7 4 — 11
IL/LL 0 2 — 2
First half- 1, SL/N, L. Bush (Phillips), 2:00. 2, SL/N, L. Bush (Gillings), 14:00. 3, SL/N, Deslauriers, 21:00. 4, SL/N, L. Bush (Phillips), 23:00. 5, SL/N, L. Bush (Gillings), 29:00. 6, SL/N, Pelkey (Bush), 31:00. 7, SL/N, L. Bush, 39:00.
Second half- 8, SL/N, L. Bush, 12:00. 9, SL/N, Deslauriers, 17:00. 10, IL/LL, Frasier (Strader), 18:30. 11, IL/LL, Strader, 22:00. 12, SL/N, E. Bush (L. Bush), 24:00. 13, SL/N, Deslauriers, 28:00.
Shots- not available.
Goalies- Carniglia, SL/N. Mack, IL/LL.
GIRLS
BEEKMANTOWN 7
PLATTSBURGH 6, OT
PLATTSBURGH — A wild high-scoring game ended when Peyton Parliament scored at 3:55 of the second overtime to give the Eagles the win.
The Hornets had forced overtime when they erased a 6-4 deficit on goals by Madeline Whalen and Amaya Abellard. Abellard’s goal came with just one second left in regulation.
Parliament finished with four goals in all, while Grace McCasland added two for Beekmantown. Luci Brown also tallied.
Abellard and Emma Tuller tallied twice each for the Hornets, while Whalen and Aubree Mulligan also scored. Bailey Hewson accounted for four assists.
“It was a back and forth non-league game,” PHS coach Tim Mulligan said. “We played a stronger second half and need to find that energy in games.
“This will go down as a classic between the Eagles and Hornets. A lot of goals, come from behind and a last-second goal to tie it. And a great finish by Parliament to secure the win for Beekmantown.”
Beekmantown 7, Plattsburgh 6
BCS 4 2 0 1 — 7
PHS 2 4 0 0 — 6
First half- 1, PHS, Tuller (Hewson), 3:45. 2, BCS, Parliament, 10:38. 3, PHS, Tuller (Hewson), 12:45. 4, BCS, Brown (Chapman), 26:35. 5, BCS, McCasland (Parliament), 31:26. 6, BCS, Parliament (Brown), 32:55.
Second half- 7, PHS, Mulligan (Hewson), 3:40. 8, BCS, McCasland (Barnes), 7:20. 9, PHS, Abellard (Boule), 10:20. 10, BCS, Parliament (McCasland), 14:40. 11, PHS, Whalen (Abellard), 16:45. 12, PHS, Abellard (Hewson), 39:59.
Second overtime- 13, BCS, Parliament, 3:55.
Shots- BCS, 26-16.
Saves- McCormick (9), Lyons (6), PHS, 15. Burdo, BCS, 6.
AUSABLE VALLEY 10
PERU 0
CLINTONVILLE — The defending Class C state champions sent an early message to the rest of the league.
Kaydence Hoehn tallied four goals as the Patriots finished with 30 shots on goal in blanking the Nighthawks.
Addie Stanley added two goals for AuSable Valley, while Kate Knapp, Sara Richards, Kamryn Bezio and Lilley Keyser added contributed one. Keyser also assisted on four of her team’s goals.
Katie Rondeau was called upon to make just three saves in posting the shutout in net.
AuSable Valley 10, Peru 0
PCS 0 0 — 0
AVCS 6 4 — 10
First half- 1, AVC, Knapp (Keyser), :38. 2, AVC, Richards (Bezio), 2:57. 3, AVC, Hoehn, 5:27. 4, AVC, Stanley (Bezio), 25:52. 5, AVC, Bezio (Richards), 31:43. 6, AVC, Hoehn (Keyser), 37:06.
Second half- 7, AVC, Keyser (Stanley), :21. 8, AVC, Hoehn (Keyser), 10:44. 9, AVC, Stanley, 15:40. 10, AVC, Hoehn (Keyser), 19:56.
Shots- AuSable Valley, 30-5.
Saves- Rondeau, AVC, 3. not available, Peru.
FRIDAY
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 14
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
CHAMPLAIN — Bailee Lafountain scored the first three goals of the game and finished with four in all as the NCCS rolled to a victory last Friday in the Cougar Classic.
The Cougars tallied 10 goals in the first half.
Maddie Arno also scored four goals, while Kylee Surprenant chipped in with two. Luci Roberts, Hanna Bechard, Carys James and Isabella Prenoveau added a goal each.
—
NCCS 14, Brushton-Moira 0
BM 0 0 — 0
NCCS 10 4 — 14
First half- 1, NCCS, Lafountain (Bechard), 1:20. 2, NCCS, Lafountain (Arno), 7:23. 3, NCCS, Lafountain (Deso), 8:29. 4, NCCS, Arno (Lague), 13:15. 5, NCCS, Roberts (Arno), 15:06. 6, NCCS, Surprenant (Lafountain), 19:31. 7, NCCS, Lafountain, 22:25. 8, NCCS, Surprenant, 29:25. 9, NCCS, Arno (Lague), 26:29. 10, NCCS, Arno (Bechard), 27:50.
Second half- 11, NCCS, Arno, 2:15. 12, NCCS, Bechard (Roberts), 5:15. 13, NCCS, James, 7:30. 14, NCCS, Prenoveau (Surprenant), 15:29.
Shots- NCCS, 27-1.
Saves- DuBois, NCCS, 1. Garrand, B-M, 13.
