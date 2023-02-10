PLATTSBURGH — It was a night for celebration as both the Nighthawk boys and Eagle girls claimed 4-0 victories and were crowned as CVAC champions.
“This young Nighthawks team displayed a strong team effort in winning each match,” Peru coach David Mendofik said. “All eight bowlers contributed greatly to the success of this season and I’m looking forward to the years to come.”
Mendofik has a lot to be proud of as his team finished 16-0, winning 63 of a possible 64 points.
The boys series between the teams was close at every turn, with the Nighthawks pulling away in each game. Beekmantown held a 40 point lead going into game two, but Peru rallied to win the game by 17 pins.
Nighthawks Kayden Smith, Keagen Hemingway and Nick Palmer all crossed the 600 threshold with 620, 607 and 600, respectively. Matt Trombley was not far behind with a 215-181-197-593 series.
Beekmantown had strong series of their own, it just wasn’t enough. Logan Hart’s 185-191-200-576 series led the Eagles. Caleb and Alex Deso bowled well with 556 and 551 series, respectively.
The Eagle girls continued to show their dominance and consistency as they completed an undefeated season, 16-0
Alexa Sampica led the charge for Beekmantown with a 170-192-206-568 series while Allyson Cragle pitched in a 145-150-214-509 series.
Peru’s Madison Provost continued her strong play, bowling a 182-182-190-554 series. Layla Garrand and Morgan Prell added 491 and 428 series, respectively.
“With Beekmantown the early favorite to win the CVAC title, they proved that perception to be true by going undefeated for the season,” Mendofik said. “Peru sends a hearty congratulations to the Lady Eagles for an outstanding season.”
—
Boys
Peru 4, Beekmantown 0
PCS
Smith 225-206-189-620, Hemingway 230-191-186-607, Palmer 189-212-199-600 Matt Trombley 215-181-197-593, Hemingway 182-174-191-547
BCS
Hart 185-191-200-576 C. Deso 226-169-161-556 A. Deso 191-202-551 Caulkins 165-199-518
Girls
Beekmantown 4, Peru 0
PCS
Provost 182-182-190-554, Garrand 182-172-491, Prell 160-145-428
BCS
Sampica 170-192-206-568, Cragle 145-150-214-509, Fessette 162-185-489, Bump 156-176-466, Cook 156-170-464
BOYS
AUSABLE VALLEY 4
MORIAH 0
GIRLS
MORIAH 2
AUSABLE VALLEY 2
PORT HENRY — The Patriot boys marched out of the match with a 4-0 victory over the Vikings. The girls, on the other hand, split their matchup.
Max Benware led the AuSable charge bowling a 182-200-197-579 series on their way to the sweep. Logan Collins (465) and Jack Thomas (433) assisted in the strong play.
Moriah was led by Jeremy Riemersma who led the team with a 479 series. Cayden Muller added a 379.
The girl’s match turned out to be much more competitive as the girls split their games and series.
AuSable was led by Abby Perky’s 395 series with Lydia Roberts bowling a 375.
Highlights of the match came from Vikings Sarah Shoobe and Hannah Slattery. They both crossed the 400 mark Shoobe bowling a 455 and Slattery hitting 404.
—
Boys
AuSable Valley 4, Moriah 0
AVCS
Benware 182-200-197-579; Collins 120-162-183-465; Thomas 170-433; Taylor 152-399; Crowningshield 124-110-144-378
MCS
MCS: Riemersma 172-402; Muller 241-379; Carr 375
Girls
Moriah 2, AuSable Valley 2
AVCS
Perky 145-395; Roberts 145-375; Bass 136-349; Church 357; Quinn 349
MCS
MCS: Shoobe 185-141-455; Slattery 150-404; Taylor 331; Towns 325; Fuller 308
BOYS
Saranac 2.5
NAC 1.5
Girls
Saranac 4
NAC 0
— The Chiefs hit the road and returned home victorious as the boys and girls swept the Bobcats, in competitions that were closer than the scoreboard showed.
The Saranac boys won 2.5-1-5 while the girls claimed a 4-0 victory.
Three members of the Chiefs boys bowling team crossed 500, with Josh Gaboriault with a 606 series to lead the way. Dale LaVarnaway bowled a 204-168-193-565 series and Ben Wood had his first career 200 game, in game three of his 541 series.
NAC had the same effort from their boys as three bowlers hit the 500 mark. Jarrod Shushda had the best showing with a 201-161-244-608 series. Ashton Nichols and Devin Guillaume were right behind with series of 518 and 505, respectively.
Saranac had consistent bowling on the girls side with all bowlers crossing, or close to, the 300 mark. Kennedy Paynter (395) and Chelsea (394) were close to breaking 400.
Sunnie Laundry was third on the team with a 134-115-111-360 series.
This consistency was just better than the Bobcats who were led by Kate Lapoint’s 145-125-130-400 series.
Lia Bennett’s 332 was second on the squad, with Lilyanne Husband bowled a 79-98-133-310 series.
—
Boys
Saranac 2.5, NAC 1.5
SCS
Dupree 105-130-102-337, Barber 123-142-157-422, Wood 154-176-211-541, LaVarnway 204-168-193-565, Gaboriault 200-204-202-606.
NAC
Nichols 158-110-149-417, Menard 126-147-146-419, Guillaume 166-170-169-505, Nichols 167-194-157-518, Shusda 201-161-244-608.
Girls
Saranac 4, NAC 0
SCS
Duffy 111-86-75-272, Marsico 130-94-127-351, Laundry 134-115-111-360, Ashline-Beaudet 109-137-148-394, Paynter 135-143-117-395.
NAC
Desotell 79-94-62-235, Bennett 122-109-101-332, Boyle 111-96-99-306, Husband 79-98-133-310, Lapoint 145-125-130-400.
