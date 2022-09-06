PERU — There are high hopes for the Peru football team this season, and the Nighthawks’ confidence certainly increased after their Week 0 matchup with Franklin Academy.
Led by Zach O’Connell’s six touchdown passes, Peru (1-0) pummeled the Huskies (0-1) for a 60-0 win on Saturday in a non-conference matchup at the Apple Bowl.
Landen Duprey caught three touchdown passes, Rocky Hebert added two more of his own, and the Nighthawks’ defense limited Franklin Academy to 32 yards of offense.
Jack Hanson and Preston Daniels added touchdown grabs, Jack Hayes rushed his way into the end zone once, and Zach Hunter scored on a pick-six to highlight Peru’s defensive success.
Without a doubt, Nighthawks brought the energy early and maintained momentum throughout the contest.
“I was really happy with how we came out of the locker room,” Peru coach Ryon O’Connell said. “We set the tempo well, and it’s been a long three weeks of preseason. I was looking for excitement and energy from the kids, and we got that.”
Zach O’Connell’s final line featured 14 completions on 19 attempts for 213 yards to go along with his six touchdown passes.
The senior quarterback has plenty of weapons to work with this fall.
“Coach (Jeff) Way has done a great job with the offensive line and pass protection,” Zach O’Connell said. “The offensive line has been great already. We have six or seven receivers we rotate, and I have so much confidence in them all. We have so many weapons. and then we have three great running backs. The running backs and the line open the passing game.”
Hanson led the ground attack with 111 rushing yards, and get ready for Peru to feature a trio of running backs you could call Earth, Wind and Fire.
With Hanson’s strength to go along with Hayes’ elusiveness and Sawyer Schlitt’s quick bursts of speed, the Nighthawks have plenty of weapons.
“As a play caller, it’s great to have different kids step up and contribute,” Ryon O’Connell said. “It’s exciting when we know someone is going to get the ball and make a play.”
Peru saw many plays made early and often against the Huskies.
Duprey kicked things off with an 8-yard scoring catch just 3:40 into the first quarter, and Hebert took a 22-yard catch to pay dirt to boost the lead a few minutes later.
The Nighthawks then poured it on in the second quarter.
Hanson got matters going early with a 16-yard touchdown with only 23 seconds elapsed, and Duprey followed with a 29-yard touchdown grab with 8 minutes left in the first half.
A nice 4-yard catch in the end zone from Hebert and a 5-yard run to pay dirt from Hayes bumped Peru’s advantage to 40-0 by half.
Duprey caught a long pass on fourth down before shrugging off a defender to march his way to a 54-yard score to keep things going early in the second half.
Hunter didn’t want the offense to be the only ones providing the scoring, so he made sure to grab a 21-yard pick-six with 4:20 left in the third quarter.
“We did pretty good for just having practiced so far,” Hunter said. “I am very proud of the defensive line and defensive backs. We will keep working to be better, and I think we can be better.”
The Nighthawks’ reserves joined the scoring party in the fourth quarter.
Ethan Breen connected with Preston Daniels for a 38-yard touchdown with 9:55 to go in regulation to round out the scoring onslaught.
“It was great seeing so many guys help get us this win,” Zach O’Connell said. “I say this to everybody, but there is just something about football season. Being back out here with the boys, we are excited to see what we can do this season. We just have to stay humble and keep working.”
Peru opens its Champlain Valley Athletic Conference schedule at 7:30 p.m. on Friday when Beekmantown comes to town for a rivalry showdown.
“First thing that comes to mind is Coach (Jamie) Lozier has a great staff, and they will have Beekmantown prepared,” Ryon O’Connell said. “Second thing is we just need to bring the energy again. We talk about momentum all the time, and if you come out flat, all that we have worked toward early goes away.”
Peru 60, Franklin Academy 0
FAC 0 0 0 0 — 0
PCS 13 27 13 7 — 60
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
PCS- Duprey 8 pass from O’Connell (kick missed), 8:20.
PCS- Ro. Hebert 22 pass from O’Connell (Timmons kick), 5:35.
Second Quarter
PCS- Hanson 16 pass from O’Connell (kick missed), 11:37.
PCS- Duprey 29 pass from O’Connell (Timmons kick), 8:00.
PCS- Ro. Hebert 4 pass from O’Connell (Timmons kick), 5:39.
PCS- Hayes 5 run (Timmons kick), 45.8.
Third Quarter
PCS- Duprey 54 pass from O’Connell (kick missed), 7:20.
PCS- Hunter 21 interception (Timmons kick), 4:20.
Fourth Quarter
PCS- Daniels 38 pass from Breen (O’Connell kick), 9:55.
Individual Statistics
Rushing
FAC- Perry 7-13; Johnston 3-8; Poirier 1-4; McArdle 11-(-5); Peck 3-(-13). Totals: 25-7.
PCS- Hanson 11-111; Schlitt 6-39; Parent 1-25; Hayes 4-24, TD; O’Connell 2-6; Breen 2-(-2); Castro 1-(-4); Ro. Hebert 1(-4). Totals: 28-195, TD.
Passing
FAC- Perry 2-7-1-7; Peck 1-5-0-18. Totals: 3-12-1-25.
PCS- O’Connell 14-19-0-213, 6TD; Breen 1-1-0-38, TD. Totals: 15-20-0-251, 7TD.
Receiving
FAC- Johnston 1-11; Perry 1-7; Carriero 2-7.
PCS- Duprey 3-91, 3TD; Ro. Hebert 3-73, 2TD; Parent 3-45; Daniels 1-38, TD; Hanson 2-34, TD; Ri. Hebert 3-20.
Interceptions
PCS- Hunter, TD.
