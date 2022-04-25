Peru blanks Saranac Lake, 13-0, as Maggy throws perfect game

SARANAC LAKE — What a day to remember for Peru Central School’s Ryan Maggy.
Maggy was a standout at the plate with four hits, including two doubles and four RBI, as the Nighthawks recorded a 13-0 victory over Saranac Lake in non-league baseball play.
But Maggy was even better on the mound as he retired all 21 batters he faced while pitching a very rare perfect game.
“That was the best Ryan has thrown this season and I’m not sure if it isn’t his best the past two years,” Peru coach Brian Marino said. “He struck out 13 and threw just 75 pitches.
“Only one ball was hit off him to the outfield and the other outs were on infield grounders.”
Landon Duprey added two doubles for Peru, while Zach O’Connell tripled and singled.
Peru took control of the game early with four runs in the first inning off losing pitcher Brady Roberts and two more in the second for a 6-0 advantage.
“We put the bats on the ball and it was an overall good team effort today,” Marino said.
—
Peru 13, Saranac Lake 0
PCS 420 133 0 — 13 9 0
SLCS 000 000 0 — 0 0 6
Maggy and Duprey. Roberts, Strack (3), Kratts (5), Trieller (7) and Clark, Rivers (3). WP- Maggy. LP- Roberts. 2B- Maggy (P) 2, Duprey (P) 2. 3B- O’Connell (P).
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 15
BOQUET VALLEY 2
AUSABLE FORKS — Six pitchers combined on a no-hitter as the Cougars defeated the Griffins.
Jimmy Wells, Tyler Guay, Lucas Hemingway, Karsen LaBarge, Gabe Supernault and Jordan Wells combined for 10 strikeouts and seven walks.
Offensively, Supernault was three-for-three with two RBI, R.J. Johnson a single, double and four RBI, Hemingway three-for-three with a double, and Jimmy Wells two-for-two with a triple. Duccio Binazzi added a RBI single, his first varsity hit.
Maddox Rice’s sacrifice fly accounted for one of the two Boquet Valley runs.
“We have a busy week ahead of us and it was nice to get our pitchers some work coming off break,” NCCS coach Jeff Norton said. “We were able to play our entire roster of 14 and everyone had at least one at-bat.”
—
NCCS 15, Boquet Valley 2
BV 000 010 1 — 2 0 2
NCCS 434 112 X — 15 13 2
Rice, Howard (2), Cassavaugh (4), Fiegl (6) and Armstrong, Rice (4). Ji. Wells, Guay (2), Hemingway (3), LaBarge (4), Supernault (5), LaBarge (6), Jo. Wells (7) and LaBarge, Guay (4). WP- Ji. Wells. LP- Rice. 2B- Hemingway (NCCS), Johnston (NCCS). 3B- Ji. Wells (NCCS).
CVAC
SARANAC 8
TICONDEROGA 2
SARANAC — Matt Faville went the distance to get the win as he allowed four hits and struck out seven.
Losing pitcher Nate Trudeau finished with eight strikeouts before Connor Yaw took over in the sixth.
“Both pitchers threw very well today,” Saranac coach Frank Trudeau said.
The Chiefs broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the sixth. Ryan Trudeau and Logan Lucia both walked and, following a wild pitch, Zach VanValkenburg smacked a two-run single. Faville then reached base on a dropped third strike, Adrian Barnes reached on an error and Gabe Spaulding, who was the lone player in the game with two hits, got aboard on a fielder’s choice for the final run of the inning.
Saranac played errorless baseball on Monday.
“Our defense stepped up big time today,” Trudeau said. “We’ve been talking about what it takes to win games and taking pride in our work with the leather. It really came through today.”
—
Saranac 8, Ticonderoga 2
TCS 000 200 0 — 2 4 4
SCS 220 004 X — 8 6 0
N. Trudeau, Yaw (6) and Crossman. Faville and Wing. WP- Faville. LP- Trudeau.
BEEKMANTOWN 25
AUSABLE VALLEY 3
BEEKMANTOWN — After a home run by Scott LaMountain to put the Patriots up 1-0, the Eagles turned it on, scoring seven runs in the second inning to give Beekmantown the lead, and they never looked back, taking the 25-3 win.
Anthony Marion took the pitching win, notching 11 strikeouts and hitting his own home run at the plate, punching in three runs.
Nate Parliament, Sam Bingel and Alix Perras all had doubles for the Eagles, with Parliament also getting a triple. Robert Tetreault also had two hits in the win.
“This was a nice team win for us and we received contributions throughout our line up,” Beekmantown coach Dave Manney said.
For AuSable, LaMountain had two hits total in the loss, with one being the homer in the second inning.
“The AuSable Valley team battled and continued to work until the last pitch,” Manney said. “They are a classy bunch of young men.”
—
Beekmantown 25, AuSable Valley 3
AVCS 010 002 0 — 3 4 3
BCS 072 916 X — 25 15 2
Laduke, Bola (4), Mclean (5), Burns (7) and Garcia. Marion, Perras (6) and Tetreault. WP- Marion. LP- Laduke. 2B- Marion (BCS), Parliament (BCS), Bingel (BCS), Perras (BCS). 3B- Parliament (BCS). HR- LaMountain (AVCS), Marion (BCS).
PLATTSBURGH HIGH 31
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 1
PLATTSBURGH — With hits from Marcus Griffiths, Dylan Crowley-Williams, Jace Lacey, Alex Duval and Jake Calkins, the Hornets routed the Bobcats, 31-1.
Griffiths and Crowley-Williams had three hits each, while Lacey, Duval and Calkins had two apiece. Griffiths also had a double in the win.
“I was happy with the effort from everyone today,” Hornets coach Patrick Shaughnessy said. “Each person who got in the game contributed in a positive way today.”
Shaughnessy said the team had lots of different players get involved, with everyone in the game by the fourth inning.
Duval had his two first varsity hits in the win, while Carter Zales scored his first varsity run.
Trenton Griffiths got the win on the mound for the Hornets, with Crowley-Williams, Warren Miller and Brayden Trombley all coming in as relief.
“We got good innings from our four pitchers,” Shaughnessy said. “They did a good job of throwing strikes and letting our defense work.”
For the Bobcats, Tim Stickney hit a double in the loss.
“Credit to Coach Knight and his boys,” Shaughnessy said. “They never gave up. NAC is a very young team and they are only going to get better.”
—
Plattsburgh High 31, Northern Adirondack 1
NAC 000 010 0 — 1 2 4
PHS 960 915 1 — 31 19 0
T. Griffiths, Miller (4), Crowley-Williams (5), Trombley (7) and Bordeau, Calkins (4). M. Boulrice, B. Boulrice, Lambert and Lambert, Trombley. WP- Griffiths. LP- M. Boulrice. 2B- Stickney (NAC). 3B- M. Griffiths (PHS).
MVAC
CROWN POINT 5
CHAZY 0
CHAZY — Noah Spaulding and Evan Carey combined on a one-hitter with 16 strikeouts as the Panthers defeated the Eagles.
Spaulding got the win as he struck out 11 and going the first four innings. Carey finished up for the save and fanned five.
The lone hit for Chazy was an infield single by Elijah Valentin with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.
Crown Point held a 1-0 lead through five innings before scoring four runs in the sixth, with Reese Pertak getting a RBI single and Carey a two-run single.
Losing pitcher Chase Clukey did not allow an earned run in five-plus innings and had 10 strikeouts. Chazy pitching struck out 13 Panthers.
“Noah Spaulding and Evan Carey were lights out on the mound,” Chazy coach John Tregan said. “And Carey had the big blow in the game with a two-run single that gave them some insurance runs.
“Chase Clukey was equally as good for us and suffered a tough-luck loss. He did a great job working ahead of hitters and kept us in the game against a tough league opponent.”
—
Crown Point 5, Chazy 0
CP 000 104 0 — 5 4 2
CCRS 000 000 0 — 0 1 4
Spaulding, Carey (5) and Russell. Clukey, Stevens (6) and Columbus. WP- Spaulding. LP- Clukey. Sv- Carey.
