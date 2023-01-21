PLATTSBURGH — The two Champlain Valley Athletic Conference wrestling matches held on Thursday night couldn’t have been much more competitive or close.
Peru came away with a victory over Northern Adirondack and Beekmantown got the better of AuSable Valley, both by 36-33 scores.
PERU 36
NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 33
PERU — Caleb Starke (110 pounds), Logan Trim (118), Spencer Davies (132) and Landen Goddeau (138) recorded wins by fall for the Nighthawks.
Myles Cummings (160) and Bruce Wiggins (285) were Peru winners by forfeit.
Winning by pin for the Bobcats were Trent Snide-Hasseltine (189), Jackson LaBarge (102) and Gavin LaFountain (126).
Kyle Reif (145) was a winner by decision, while Parker Manor (152) and Trey McGee (215) picked up victories by forfeit.
“Words can’t express how proud I am of the team for rallying together,” Peru coach David Thomas said. “It was impressive to see the support between teammates regardless of win or loss.”
—
Peru 36, NAC 33
152- Manor (NAC) won by forfeit.
160- Cummings (PCS) won by forfeit.
172- double forfeit.
189- Snide-Hasseltine (NAC) pinned Robinson, :59.
215- McGree (NAC) won by forfeit.
285- Wiggins (PCS) won by forfeit.
102- LaBarge (NAC) pinned Capen, 1:16.
110- Starke (PCS) pinned Bartlemus, 4:57.
118- L. Trim (PCS) pinned Smith, 1:50.
126- LaFountain (NAC) pinned Edwards, 2:41.
132- Davies (PCS) pinned Burnell, 2:40.
138- Goddeau (PCS) pinned Turner, 1:36.
145- Reif (NAC) dec. Jess, 7-1.
BEEKMANTOWN 36
AUSABLE VALLEY 33
BEEKMANTOWN — The Eagles got wins by pin from Jacob Magiera (132 pounds), Sawyer Bell (138), Corbin Willette (145) and Connor Bushey (285).
Decision winners for Beekmantown were Cole Brodi (118) and Jack Brown (152), while Matthew Desotell (102) won by forfeit.
Dominick LaPier (160) and Jesse Snow (172) won by fall for the Patriots, while Gavin Blaise (126), Owen Pray (189) and Warren Pray (215) picked up victories by decision. Abe Witherwax (110) won by forfeit.
—
Beekmantown 36, AuSable Valley 33
102- Desotell (BCS) won by forfeit.
110- Witherwax (AVCS) won by forfeit.
118- Brodi (BCS) dec. Burgess, 8-5.
126- Blaise (AVCS) dec. Lagree, 7-2.
132- Magiera (BCS) pinned L. Pray, 3:27.
138- Bell (BCS) pinned Fletcher, 3:49.
145- Willette (BCS) pinned Pelkey, :57.
152- Brown (BCS) dec. Christensen, 9-5.
160- LaPier (AVCS) pinned Corrado, 4:30.
172- Snow (AVCS) pinned Lewandowski, 4:30.
189- O. Pray (AVCS dec. Manny, 10-3.
215- W. Pray (AVCS) dec. Hall, 7-2.
285- Bushey (BCS) pinned Rondeau, :37.
