Peru, Beekmantown, Willsboro bowlers win; NCCS, Moriah split match

PLATTSBURGH — Keegan Smith recorded the high scores of the day with a 210-189-259-658 series to help give the Peru boys a 4-0 sweep of Plattsburgh High in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference bowling.
Beau Reeves added a 234-211-597 triple for the Nighthawks and Matt Trombley finished with a 224-579.
Leading the way for the Hornets were Ethan Parent with a 190-189-213-592 set and Evan Rundall with a 191-198-198-587.
The Nighthawks also sweep the girls' match, with Kathryn Bowman tossing a 228-178-183-587 series and Madison Provost following with a 170-169-182-521.
Scotlyn McCormick rolled a 116 game and 304 series for PHS.
—
Boys
Peru 4, Plattsburgh 0
PHS- Parent, 190-189-213-592; Rundall, 191-198-198-587; Mintz, 145-154-426; Bernier, 170-405.
PCS- Ke. Smith, 210-189-259-658; Reeves, 234-211-152-597; M. Trombley, 224-191-579; Ka. Smith, 202-545.
—
Girls
Peru 4, Plattsburgh 0
PHS- McCormick, 116-114-304; Briggs, 296; Ashline, 113-252.
PCS- Bowman, 228-178-183-587; Provost, 170-169-182-521; Garrand, 158-163-455.
BEEKMANTOWN 4, SARANAC 0
PLATTSBURGH — Jordan Deyo's 203-247-204-654 series and Alex Deso's 278 game and 644 triple powered the Beekmantown boys to a sweep.
The high series of the match went to Saranac's Andrew Gaboriault, who tossed a 234-214-241-689 series.
The Eagles were also winners in the girls' match behind Paige Hilborne's 210 game and 579 series, along with Alexa Sampica's 203 game and 569 triple.
—
Boys
Beekmantown 4, Saranac 0
SCS- A. Gaboriault, 234-214-241-689; Howard, 173-194-157-524; J. Gaboriault, 160-160-172-492; LaVarnway, 164.
BCS- A. Deso, 176-278-190-644; C. Deso, 165-169-201-535; Bond, 177-167-482; Hart, 179-202-189-570; Deyo, 203-247-204-654.
—
Girls
Beekmantown 4, Saranac 0
BCS- Sampica, 176-188-203-569; Cragle, 169-424; Fessette, 150-440; Hilborne, 175-210-194-579.
NCCS 3, MORIAH 1
MORIAH 2, NCCS 2
PORT HENRY — Jake McGoldrick's 387 series led the Northeastern Clinton boys to their win.
Cayden Muller rolled a 162 game and 451 triple for the Vikings.
The girls' match was split, with Sarah Shoobe tossing a 150 game and 391 series for Moriah and Keira MacKinnon a 147 game and 330 triple for the Cougars.
—
Boys
NCCS 3, Moriah 1
NCCS- McGoldrick, 144-115-128-387; Frostick, 151-374; Agoney, 313.
MCS- Muller, 150-139-162-451; Cowin, 303; Riemersma, 130.
Girls
Moriah 2, NCCS 2
NCCS- MacKinnon, 147-330; Agoney, 124-307.
MCS- Shoobe, 150-391; Cutting, 313.
GIRLS
WILLSBORO 4, NAC 0
WILLSBORO — Emily Mitchell tossed a 122-136-161-419 series to power the Willsboro girls to their win. Autumn Phinney added a 146 game.
Northern Adirondack was led by Kate Lapoint with a 124-129-348 triple and Allie Barber a 130 game.
—
Girls
Willsboro 4, NAC 0
NAC- Lapoint, 124-129-348; Barber, 103-130-316.
WICS- Mitchell, 122-136-161-419; Phinney, 146-115-112-373.
