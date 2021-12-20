Peru, Beekmantown, Willsboro bowlers win; NCCS, Moriah split match

PLATTSBURGH — Keegan Smith recorded the high scores of the day with a 210-189-259-658 series to help give the Peru boys a 4-0 sweep of Plattsburgh High in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference bowling.

Beau Reeves added a 234-211-597 triple for the Nighthawks and Matt Trombley finished with a 224-579.

Leading the way for the Hornets were Ethan Parent with a 190-189-213-592 set and Evan Rundall with a 191-198-198-587.

The Nighthawks also sweep the girls' match, with Kathryn Bowman tossing a 228-178-183-587 series and Madison Provost following with a 170-169-182-521.

Scotlyn McCormick rolled a 116 game and 304 series for PHS.

Boys

Peru 4, Plattsburgh 0

PHS- Parent, 190-189-213-592; Rundall, 191-198-198-587; Mintz, 145-154-426; Bernier, 170-405.

PCS- Ke. Smith, 210-189-259-658; Reeves, 234-211-152-597; M. Trombley, 224-191-579; Ka. Smith, 202-545.

Girls

Peru 4, Plattsburgh 0

PHS- McCormick, 116-114-304; Briggs, 296; Ashline, 113-252.

PCS- Bowman, 228-178-183-587; Provost, 170-169-182-521; Garrand, 158-163-455.

BEEKMANTOWN 4, SARANAC 0

BEEKMANTOWN 4, SARANAC 0

PLATTSBURGH — Jordan Deyo's 203-247-204-654 series and Alex Deso's 278 game and 644 triple powered the Beekmantown boys to a sweep.

The high series of the match went to Saranac's Andrew Gaboriault, who tossed a 234-214-241-689 series.

The Eagles were also winners in the girls' match behind Paige Hilborne's 210 game and 579 series, along with Alexa Sampica's 203 game and 569 triple.

Boys

Beekmantown 4, Saranac 0

SCS- A. Gaboriault, 234-214-241-689; Howard, 173-194-157-524; J. Gaboriault, 160-160-172-492; LaVarnway, 164.

BCS- A. Deso, 176-278-190-644; C. Deso, 165-169-201-535; Bond, 177-167-482; Hart, 179-202-189-570; Deyo, 203-247-204-654.

Girls

Beekmantown 4, Saranac 0

BCS- Sampica, 176-188-203-569; Cragle, 169-424; Fessette, 150-440; Hilborne, 175-210-194-579.

NCCS 3, MORIAH 1

MORIAH 2, NCCS 2

PORT HENRY — Jake McGoldrick's 387 series led the Northeastern Clinton boys to their win.

Cayden Muller rolled a 162 game and 451 triple for the Vikings.

The girls' match was split, with Sarah Shoobe tossing a 150 game and 391 series for Moriah and Keira MacKinnon a 147 game and 330 triple for the Cougars.

Boys

NCCS 3, Moriah 1

NCCS- McGoldrick, 144-115-128-387; Frostick, 151-374; Agoney, 313.

MCS- Muller, 150-139-162-451; Cowin, 303; Riemersma, 130.

Girls

Moriah 2, NCCS 2

NCCS- MacKinnon, 147-330; Agoney, 124-307.

MCS- Shoobe, 150-391; Cutting, 313.

GIRLS

WILLSBORO 4, NAC 0

WILLSBORO — Emily Mitchell tossed a 122-136-161-419 series to power the Willsboro girls to their win. Autumn Phinney added a 146 game.

Northern Adirondack was led by Kate Lapoint with a 124-129-348 triple and Allie Barber a 130 game.

Girls

Willsboro 4, NAC 0

NAC- Lapoint, 124-129-348; Barber, 103-130-316.

WICS- Mitchell, 122-136-161-419; Phinney, 146-115-112-373.

 

