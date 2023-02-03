PLATTSBURGH —Competitive matches were found throughout the match, but the Nighthawks came out victorious in both boys and girls play.
Logan Hemingway and Matt Trombley were close to the 600 point threshold with series of 598 and 586, respectively.
Peru raced out to a two game lead, before AuSable Valley won game three. Comparing series, the Nighthawks were victorious to claim the match.
Logan Collins (610) and Jack Thomas (605) paced AuSable Valley.
On the girl’s side of things, Madison Provost continued her strong play leading Peru to a 4-0 victory.
Provost bowled a 187-202-200-589 series as the Nighthawks and Patriots had competitive matches on their way to the end.
Abby Perky led AuSable with a 127-155-171-453 series.
Boys
Peru 3, AuSable 1
PCS
Palmer 169-194-145-508, L. Hemingway 194-184-170-598, Trombley 184-209-203-596, 190-132-205-527, K. Hemingway 183-198-201-582.
AVCS
Thomas 200-233-172-605, Taylor 137-157-202-496, Crowningshield 166-177-185-528, Collins 232-163-215-610, Benware 143-153-203-499
Girls
Peru 4, AuSable 0
PCS
McKee 137-106-130-373, Prell 112-112-112-336, Pekrul 101-119-135-355, Garrand 125-153-165-443, Provost 187-202-200-589
AVCS
Bass 103-104-102-309, Church 107-147-118-372, Roberts 127-190-140-357, Quinn 106-100-116-322, Perky 127-155-171-453.
BOYS
BEEKMANTOWN 4
PLATTSBURGH 0
GIRLS
BEEKMANTOWN 4
PLATTSBURGH 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Eagles continued their hot bowling streak by sweeping the Hornets, 4-0, in both boys and girls matches.
Logan Hart and Alex Deso led the way for Beekmantown as both crossed the 600 point threshold at 608 and 653 respectively.
Aiden Tromblee (205) and Wyatt Dragoon (211) had strong games as the Eagles had impressive games across the board.
Plattsburgh’s David Mintz bowled a strong game of 203.
With a competitive 4-0 sweep on the girl’s side, Beekmantown flexed its muscle as the season winds down.
Alexa Sampica bowled a series 621, with strong games of 206 and 223.
Boys
Beekmantown 4, Plattsburgh 0
BCS
Tromblee 205, Dragoon 211, Hart 266-608, Deso 246-212-653
PHS
Mintz-203
Girls
Beekmantown 4, Plattsburgh 0
BCS
Sampica 206-223-621
PHS
No Scores Reported
TUESDAY
BOYS
MORIAH 4
WILLSBORO 0
GIRLS
WILLSBORO 3
MORIAH 1
Willsboro — It was an intense matchup between the Warriors and Vikings. So much so that the Moriah boys and Willsboro girls earned victories, Tuesday.
On the boys side, Cayden Muller (491), Adric Cowin (473) and Jeremy Riemersma (444) powered the consistent Viking attack with series within 50 point range.
Emily Mitchel powered the Willsboro attack with a 170-169-219-558. Autumn Phinney rolled a 489 series to help the cause.
Sarah Shoobe and Hannah Slattery had great series for Moriah. Shoobe crossed the 500 threshold with a 505, while Slattery was just behind at 497.
“Excellent play by both teams,” Warriors coach Dawn Bronson said. “ Emily Mitchell had 5 strikes in a row to clinch the 3rd game for the Lady Warriors. Moriah's boys were consistent in finding their groove. Scores were impressive. Great competition and great sportsmanship by all.”
