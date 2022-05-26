PLATTSBURGH — The Peru baseball team, following a hard-fought battle all season long with Plattsburgh and Beekmantown for Division I supremacy, is the last of the three still standing.
The top-seeded Nighthawks recorded a 6-2 win over the third-seeded Hornets on Thursday for the Section VII Class B championship at Chip Cummings Field.
“We knew going into the season it was going to be the three of us competing for the championship,” Peru coach Brian Marino said.
“The three of us played close games all season and I think it was important for us to get the top seed, while Plattsburgh had to go through Beekmantown first.”
Ryan Maggy overcame a slow start to pitch six innings to get the victory.
Maggy, who pitched to one batter in the seventh, finished with seven strikeouts, while allowing six hits and six walks.
“Ryan had a rough first inning, throwing 35 pitches,” Marino said. “But then he was able to settle in.”
The Hornets scored a run in the first inning to take a 1-0 lead, but stranded the bases loaded.
In the second, Plattsburgh stranded two more runners and that was a theme for the game. The Hornets left 11 runners on base in all.
“We had the bases loaded in the first inning and couldn’t get the timely hit,” Plattsburgh coach Pat Shaughnessy said. “In a big game, you have to capitalize on your chances and Peru did a better job than we did.”
The Nighthawks, after two were out in the bottom of the first inning, tied the game on back-to-back doubles by Maggy and Landen Duprey.
“Tying the game in the bottom of the first helped,” Marino said. “Duprey got a big hit to drive in Maggy.
“Then, we were able to get a couple of key hits later on and were also able to get a couple of bounces to go our way.”
Peru took the lead for good with two runs in the third, with one runner coming across on a wild pitch and another on a two-out single by Wyatt Premore.
The Nighthawks then broke it open with three in the fifth, with the lone error of the contest allowing the first run of the inning to score. Premore bunted home the second run and Connor Graves’ RBI single knocked in the third.
“Premore had good execution on the suicide-squeeze bunt,” Marino said.
Braeden Calkins’ sacrifice fly off reliever Zach O’Connell in the seventh gave the Hornets their final run.
Nolan Manchester, Maggy, Duprey, Premore and Graves accounted for the five Peru hits. Carter King, Bostyn Duquette, Warren Miller, Brayden Trombley, Colin Golden and Trenton Griffiths had the Plattsburgh hits.
Duquette took the loss as he went five innings, striking out nine, allowing five hits, three walks and three earned runs.
“Bostyn threw well,” Shaughnessy said. “We didn’t do that bad a job against the top of their order.
“I felt we were going to win the game and it stinks right now. But, overall, the season was a success for us.”
“All the credit to our kids,” Marino said. “They came to play today. We had two battles with Plattsburgh during the regular season and we expected another battle today.”
The Nighthawks will move on to regional play on the road against the Section X Class B winner on June 2 at St. Lawrence University.
Peru 6, Plattsburgh 2
PHS 100 000 1 — 2 6 1
PCS 102 030 x — 6 5 0
Duquette, Miller (6) and J. Calkins. Maggy, O’Connell (7) and Duprey. WP- Maggy. LP- Duquette. 2B- Maggy (PCS), Duprey (PCS).
