PLATTSBURGH — Ryan Brown’s walk off single allowed No. 2 Pepsi to force Game Three in the Little League Championship Series with a 3-2 win over No. 1 Adam’s Glass.
Most of the game was a pitcher’s duel between Cooper Holland and Aiden Howell, with Holland securing the win on the bump.
With the game tied at two at the bottom of the sixth, Brown lined a hit to left field to score Nico Custode, winning the game for Pepsi.
Holland fanned nine with Alex Rascoe relieving in the fifth and picking up the win with four strikeouts.
Custode, Brown and Holland all picked up singles while Kellen Parks whacked a double. Custode, Holland and Connor Lafty scored Pepsi’s run.
For Adam’s Glass, Howell struck out seven in the loss and went 2-for-3 with two singles and one run. Lincoln Perkins had a single while Nicholas Beauharnois worked two walks and one run scored.
