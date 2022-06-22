JUNE 17
GAME ONE
#3 POIRIER’S TRUE VALUE 6
#2 PEPSI 2
Poirier’s True Value managed a game one win over Pepsi, led by Jake Poirier with five strikeouts on the bump. He also went 2-for-2 at-bat and had two runs scored.
Ian Hemingway had a triple and a run in the win, while Cobe Lafountain went 2-for-3 with one run. Phoenix Kelley and Damien Bronson both scored a run as well.
For Pepsi, Alex Rascoe was perfect at the plate, going 3-for-3. Ryan Brown and Nathaniel Betrus each punched in one run in the losing effort.
JUNE 18
GAME TWO
#2 PEPSI 3
#3 POIRIER’S TRUE VALUE 2
In this seven inning game, Pepsi staged a tight, 3-2, win to tie the playoff series at one each.
No statistics were available for this game.
GAME ONE
#1 ADAM’S GLASS 10
#4 MICHIGAN’S PLUS 0
Ivan Roy led the offense of Adam’s Glass with three singles in his three turns at the plate and one run scored. Aiden Howell, Tripp Hicks, Evan Bruyere and Logan Reynolds all recorded two singles in the win.
Howell and Hicks reached home plate twice each, while Roy, Bruyere, Reynolds, Evan Babbie and Zeke McLennan all recorded one run scored.
Hicks picked up the pitching win as he and the defense shut out Michigan’s Plus.
For Michigan’s Plus, Cohen LaClair notched a double.
JUNE 20
GAME TWO
#1 ADAM’S GLASS 5
#4 MICHIGAN’S PLUS 1
Aiden Howell fanned seven as Adam’s Glass downed Michigan’s Plus to advance to the Championship game.
He also had a great day at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two singles and a triple. Tripp Hicks whacked a double as Curtis Podolak had a triple and a single. Ivan Roy notched one hit as well.
Howell scored two runs in the winning effort, Roy and Podolak ran in one each as well as Logan Reynolds.
In the loss, Benjamin Carpenter and Keegan Theriault each recorded a double while Josiah Wineglass worked a walk and scored Michigan’s Plus’ only run.
JUNE 21
GAME THREE
#2 PEPSI 2
#3 POIRIER’S TRUE VALUE 1
Pepsi downed Poirier’s, 2-1, to move onto the Championship game against #1 Adam’s Glass.
No statistics were available for this game.
