PLATTBURGH – Northeast Sportsman ace Shane Pecore picked up the 30-lap DIRTcar Sportsman Feature victory at Airborne Speedway on Wednesday night.
Pecore lined up outside of Cedric Gauvreau on a lap-17 restart and powered around to take the lead and drive on to victory.
Dave Rogers worked his way through the field to finish in the second position, while Gabriel Cyr rallied late to finish in third. Gauvreau and Codie Aubin finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
A total of 36 Sportsman teams signed into the garage area to qualify for a J&S Steel Sportsman non-points race after the completion of the DIRTcar Sportsman feature.
Dave Rogers improved his finishing position by one spot in the second feature, collecting the checkered flag. Shane Pecore was running Rogers down in the closing laps, but ran out of time and had to settle for second. DJ Gonyo, Andrew Buff and Bucko Branham completed the top five.
The Hartson Total Opening Renegade division completed their makeup feature event from opening night. Apparent on-track winner Tyler Irwin didn’t make it through post-race technical inspection, which gives the win to Morrisonville driver Shawn Duquette. Zack Daniels made a last lap pass to take the second spot, and Tylor Terry completed the podium. Nathaniel Guay and Jason Bogett completed the top five.
Jake Fountain stayed hot in the Taylor Rental Street Stock division, as he won for the third consecutive event. The division competed in a 15-lap non-points race as a bonus feature on the card. Fountain and Mat Parker traded the lead back and forth, but it was Fountain who prevailed. Parker settled for second with Josh LaPorte Jr. completing the podium.
Racing action resumes at Airborne this Saturday with a Father’s Day 50-lap, $1,500 to win special for the J&S Steel Sportsman division. In addition, the Hartson Total Opening Renegades, Taylor Rental Street Stocks and Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman will be in action. Post time for the event is set for 7 p.m., with hot laps beginning around 6 p.m.
DIRTcar SPORTSMAN FEATURE (30 LAPS)- SHANE PECORE, Rogers, Cyr, Gauvreau, Aubin, Begor, T. Bruno, Power, A. Buff, Wright, Gonyo, Delormier, Rivers, Siemons, Chaffee, Tucker, F. Swamp, Beck, Wells, Simmons, Fornwalt, Thompson, Huntoon, Reeves, Legrow, Cayea, Z. Buff, Wagner-Fitzgerald, Branham, Boisclair, Pierson, Buckwold, Lashua, Castell, Dolliver
J&S STEEL SPORTSMAN BONUS FEATURE (25 LAPS)- DAVE ROGERS, Pecore, Gonyo, A. Buff, Branham, Begor, Delormier, Gauvreau, Z. Buff, Wright, Aubin, Siemons, Power, Tucker, F. Swamp, Rivers, Chaffee, Legrow, Wells, Heywood, Beck, Toohill, Reeves, Elms, T. Bruno, C. Swamp, Cyr, Simmons, Fewster, J. Bruno, Forbes (DNS)
HARTSON TOTAL OPENING RENEGADE FEATURE (25 LAPS)- SHAWN DUQUETTE, Daniels, T.Terry, Guay, Bogett, J. Terry, Rhoades, Agoney, McClatchie, Turner, Gadue, Sawyer, Irwin (DQ)
TAYLOR RENTAL STREET STOCK FEATURE (15 LAPS)- JAKE FOUNTAIN, Parker, LaPorte Jr., Bradley, Engstrom, Jo. Fountain, Mooney, Lavalley, Lagrave Jr.
