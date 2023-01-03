BEEKMANTOWN — Alyvia Roberts tossed in 17 points to pace the Franklin Academy girls’ basketball team to a 41-38 win over Beekmantown in the second game in the Ballin’ for a Cure on Friday.
Chloe LaBell added eight points for the Huskies.
Payton Parliament led the Eagles with 17 points, while Grace McCasland followed with eight.
Beekmantown held a slim 17-16 advantage at the half.
“We were able to raise over $1,800 for the Fitzpatrick Cancer Center, making this a very meaningful and successful fundraiser for the community,” Beekmantown coach Emily Girard said.
“We look forward to continuing the fundraiser for years to come and helping the FCC.”
—
Franklin Academy 41, Beekmantown 38
Franklin Academy (41)
Soda 1-1-3, King 3-0-6, Ava Lillock 1-0-2, LaBell 3-1-8, McCardle 2-1-5, A. Lillock 0-0-0, Roberts 6-5-17. Totals- 16-8-41.
Beekmantown (38)
Castine 0-0-0, McCasland 3-1-7, Gregoire 1-0-2, Parliament 6-5-17, Dutil 1-0-2, Barnes 2-0-6, Chapman 2-0-4, Proper 0-0-0. Totals- 15-6-38.
Halftime- Beekmantown, 17-16.
3-point goals- FA (1) LaBelle. BCS (2) Barnes 2.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 55
TICONDEROGA 27
CHAMPLAIN — Desiree Dubois connected of five three-pointers and finished with a game-high 21 points to help give the Cougars a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference victory.
Bailee LaFountain and Callie Racine each added 12 points for NCCS, which took a 34-10 halftime lead.
Cassidy Mattison paced the Sentinels with 14 points and Sophia Dorsett hit on two three-pointers.
“The girls played well for many points of the game,” NCCS coach Robb Garrand said. “However we remain very inconsistent and mental mistakes will cost us in close game. We will continue to improve and give our best effort each game.
“Ticonderoga fought hard, especially coming out of the half with an 8-2 run when we got caught watching and playing to the scoreboard. We have a great group of girls who will work hard to make the needed improvements. We are 3-0 in the league, but have a tough January to prepare for as there will be many quality opponents.”
—
NCCS 55, Ticonderoga 27
Ticonderoga (27)
Moore 2-0-5, Dorsett 2-0-6, Mattison 5-3-14, Sutphen 0-0-0, Charboneau 0-0-0, Whitford 0-0-0, Bechard 1-0-2, Decker 0-0-0. Totals- 10-3-27.
NCCS (55)
Hite 1-0-2, LaFountain 6-0-12, Laci Roberts 2-0-4, Lexi Roberts 1-0-2, Turner 0-2-2, Dubois 8-0-21, Racine 5-2-12, Trudo 0-0-0, Deso 0-0-0. Totals- 23-4-55.
Halftime- NCCS, 34-10.
3-point goals- TCS (4) Dorsett 2, Moore, Mattison. NCCS (5) Dubois 5.
PERU 62
BRUSHTON-MOIRA 25
PLATTSBURGH — Emma St. Denis led a balanced offensive attack with 14 points as the Nighthawks recorded a win in the Cougar Classic held at Clinton Community College.
Zoey Snider added nine points, while Reese Duprey and Vanessa Lawyer chipped in with seven apiece.
The Nighthawks jumped out to a 35-17 halftime lead.
“Brushton-Moira’s 1-3-1 zone defense took us a bit to adjust to initially,” Peru coach Brittany Marshall said. “Madyson Bellows and Kyla Phelan are quick and good ball handlers who put some pressure on our man-to-man defense.
“We played unselfish basketball, We were able to dominate on the boards with 27 offensive rebounds that led to some easy put backs. Emma St. Denis played a strong all-around game with 14 points and eight rebounds, and continues to be a leader on the court for us. Destiny Snider dished the ball well with seven assists and Lauren Prescott was aggressive with six steals.
“It was impressive to see such an all-around team performance tonight and a great way to head into the New Year.”
—
Peru 62, Brushton-Moira 25
Brushton-Moira (25)
Phelan 1-0-3, Bellows 5-0-11, Clookey 2-0-4, McCray 0-0-0, Manchester 2-2-6, Taylor 0-1-1, Mendoza 0-0-0. Totals- 10-3-25.
Peru (62)
D. Snider 2-0-4, Prescott 2-0-4, Z. Snider 4-0-8, Berry 3-0-7, Duprey 3-1-7, Lawyer 3-1-7, Gushlaw-Mirville 3-0-6, Corral 2-0-4, St. Denis 7-0-14. Totals- 29-2-62.
Halftime- Peru, 35-17.
3-point goals- B-M (2) Phelan, Bellows. PCS (2) Z. Snider, Berry.
PLATTSBURGH 27
MASSENA 20
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets used some strong defensive play to prevail in the non-league contest.
PHS held only a 9-8 lead at the half before outscoring the Red Raiders, 18-12, after intermission.
Natalie Battinelli led the Hornets with eight points and three blocks, while Essynce Gorham added nine rebounds, Cora Long six points and four steals and Calli Fitzwater, four steals.
“This was a big win for our program,” PHS coach Joe Mazzella said. “We played phenomenal defense and did a fantastic job rebounding the ball on both ends. I thought we were unselfish, we competed together and played with a ton of heart after a tough week.
“This was a full group effort and it feels really good to have everyone put forth consistent focus and effort for four quarters. And to see it pay off with a win.”
—
Plattsburgh 27, Massena 20
Massena (20)
Firnstein 0-1-1, Buckshot 0-0-0, Cameron 1-0-2, Manacelli 0-0-0, Richards 4-2-11, LaDuke 2-0-4, Murtaugh 1-0-2. Totals- 8-3-20.
Plattsburgh (27)
Crahan 0-0-0, Hewson 1-0-2, Long 2-0-6, Gorham 0-2-2, Hemingway 1-1-3, Fitzwater 0-0-0, Battinelli 3-2-8, DeTulleo 1-3-6. Totals- 8-7-27.
Halftime- PHS, 9-8.
3-point goals- MCS (1) Richards. PHS (5) Long 2, Hemingway, DeTulleo.
