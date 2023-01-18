LAKE PLACID — Aidan Ripp tore out of the gate like a skier on fire Sunday — like someone who doesn’t care if he runs out of gas early in a race. That was by design. He was supposed to take one for the team, and he did — yet he still managed to take something for himself.
A massive second wind propelled this Paul Smith’s College speedster from sacrificial lamb to second place. That night a mediocre jump would drop him to a final rank of 12th in the Nordic combined 10k mass start, but that afternoon at Mount Van Hoevenberg, Ripp killed it while also throwing his body on the line to boost teammates Niklas Malacinski and Evan Nichols — who ended the night with silver and bronze medals, respectively.
“That was the big thing was really trying to get Evan and Niklas up there, ’cause those two can jump to the front, too,” Ripp said after the ski race.
While Ripp is one of the fastest skiers out there, “I haven’t been jumping super-well,” he said. Hence the strategy: Coach Harrison Harb told him to attack early and make competitors chase him rather than form a comfortable pack.
“That first lap, I just went head-into-walls, hard as I could,” Ripp said. “And it worked. It strung everyone out, and it was great.”
The explosive start left him gasping by the middle of the four-lap race, at which point his Malacinski took charge and never let up.
“That middle section, I was in a world of hurt, man,” Ripp said. “But I felt like I finished well.”
He sure did. While no one could come close to Malacinski’s 30-second lead, Ripp was next to cross the finish line. Fellow American Nichols was third.
The triumphant 1-2-3 raised hopes for the USA’s Nordic combined future. Commentator Billy Demong at one point said this feels like a new generation picking up the mantle he and his teammates left after winning a pile of medals at the 2010 Olympics in Vancouver — including a team silver and an individual gold for Demong, who grew up in Vermontville.
Malacinski, of Colorado, agreed that Sunday felt like a springboard moment.
“We’re grateful for what we have right now as far as teammates,” he said. “I think we’re all taking some huge steps here.”
This mass start event reversed the traditional Nordic combined format: The cross-country skiing took place before the jumping. Sunday night at the Olympic Jumping Complex, Sakutaro Kobayashi of Japan repeated his gold-medal-winning feat from Friday, blowing the field away by soaring 100.5 meters — more than 10 meters farther than Malacinski’s 89.5-meter leap, which was the second-longest of the night. Nichols, of New Hampshire, held onto bronze with an 86-meter jump.
Ripp’s 68-meter jump was the shortest except for that of Paul Smith’s roommate Timothy Ziegler, who finished 17th of 17.
Ziegler admitted that as a ski racer, “I don’t quite have the firepower under me yet to be really breaking up the front of the pack like Aidan does,” but he also fell victim to a pileup early on.
“The first big downhill, two guys went down right in front of me, and I got pushed down, and then a guy cartwheeled over top of me,” he said. “It was a little discouraging that the first minute-and-a-half, four of us went down and ended up at the back of the pack. But I managed to catch a couple people in front of me and stay ahead of them, so (I’m) feeling good about that.”
Ripp and Ziegler’s Paul Smith’s Nordic ski team — which won a national championship last year through the U.S. Collegiate Ski Association — has a lot of experience at Mount Van Hoevenberg, and both Ripp and Ziegler said that was invaluable.
“There’s not a lot of rest on this course, so you have to know when you can really push yourself and when you might be able to take a couple of deep breaths,” Ziegler said.
Ripp said his experience as a role-player was unusual but satisfying.
“I did what the coaches want, and I felt like I helped the team out like I was supposed to, so I’m happy with that,” he said. “It probably wasn’t my best, well-executed personal race, but I felt like I executed well for the team, so that was what was important.”
