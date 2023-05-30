CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley’s defense came to play in its 25-0 victory over the visiting Saranac Lake, Saturday.
Junior Madison Egglefield led the way with nine flag pulls. Teammates Camdyn Strong and Hannah Bates had four pulls each.
The Patriots as a team combined for seven sacks.
AuSable’s coach Jim Caron said Saranac Lake’s Emma Akey played very well for her team.
“Saranac Lake played hard with grit but our defense was the difference today,” Caron said.
The lone first half score came by the hands of Addie Stanley, who caught a five yard pass from Shauna Depo. Stanley played admirably on defense with two of her team’s three interceptions.
After the conversion failed, the Patriots went into the break with a 6-0 lead.
Depo would open scoring in the second half with a 10 yard run. Lauryn Saltus-Paul would convert the one point attempt to push the lead to 13.
Layla Lincoln would make her presence known with two touchdown receptions of 20 and six yards, respectively. She finished the game with a game high 53 yards receiving.
Looking to continue their winning ways, the Patriots travel to face Ticonderoga, today. Saranac Lake looks for its first win as they travel to face Northeastern Clinton, Thursday.
—
AuSable Valley 25, Saranac Lake 0
SLCS 0 0 - 0
AVCS 6 19 - 25
Scoring Summary
First Half
AVCS- Stanley, 5 yd reception (failed conversion)
Second Half
AVCS- Depo, 10 yd rush (Saltus Paul 1 pt conversion)
AVCS- Lincoln, 20 yd reception (failed conversion)
AVCS- Lincoln 6 yd reception (failed conversion)
Individual Stats
Rushing
AVCS- Depo, 71 yds, 1 TD. Lincoln 4 yds. Bates 14 yds. Saltus Paul 24 yds, Strong 16 yds, Stanley, 22 yds. TOTALS: 150 yds, 1 TD.
Passing
AVCS- Depo 95 yds, 2 TD. Strong 10 yds, 1 TD. TOTALS: 105 yds, 3 TD.
Receiving
AVCS- Lincoln, 53 yds, 2 TD. Bates 1 yd. Saltus Paul, 7 yds. Strong, 7 yds. Lawrence 10 yds, Stanley 22 yds, 1 TD. TOTALS: 105 yds, 3 TD.
Interceptions
AVCS- Stanley 2, Bates.
Saranac Lake: No Stats received.
Moriah 60
Plattsburgh 0
PORT HENRY — Moriah played a complete game in shutting out the visiting Hornets, 60-0, on May 23.
With the win, Moriah remained undefeated. They are one of two undefeated teams Section VII, the other being Saranac.
It wouldn’t just be on offense that the Vikings were dominant but their defense accounted for four interceptions.
Erica Anderson powered the offense to a tune of four passing touchdowns, two to Anna Anderson.
Jayde Trow and Sophia McKiernan had a touchdown grab each.
McKiernan showed good hands on both sides of the ball as she grabbed one interception as well.
Amelia Kazlo grabbed two interceptions, and also showed steady footwork rushing for a touchdown. Erica Kazlo had Moriah’s second touchdown on the ground.
Moriah’s next game will be its final home game when they host Ticonderoga, June 6. Plattsburgh will look to right the ship, staying on the road to travel to Beekmantown, Thursday.
—
Moriah 60, Plattsburgh 0
PHS 0 0 - 0
MCS 46 14 - 60
Individual Stats
Passing
MCS- E. Anderson, 4 TD
Rushing
MCS- A. Kazlo, TD. E. Kazlo TD.
Receiving
MCS- A. Anderson, 2 TD. Trow, TD, McKiernan TD
Interceptions
MCS- A. Kazlo, 2. Huchro, Mckiernan.
Plattsburgh- No stats received
