CLINTONVILLE — There’s nothing like a little friendly competition to keep a team moving in the right direction. Ella Garrow and Alexis Hathaway put that on display Friday night at home, when both Patriots’ swimmers battled each other for first place in the pentathlon with the Vikings and Hornets.
Garrow would take first in four of the five events, with Hathaway winning the fifth. The two would essentially finish one and two in either order for much of the meet, as the Patriots would place first overall, with a score of 522.5. The Hornets would take second, with a 508.5 score and the Vikings would finish third, at 133.
In the first varsity race, the 100 yard butterfly, Hathaway would finish first (1:07.06) with Garrow right behind her (1:07.69). Allie Coupal would crack the top-three for Plattsburgh (1:08.01) just edging out teammate Marissa Silver (1:08.67).
Garrow would grab her first top finish of the day in the next race, the 100 yard backstroke, with Hathaway behind her, posting more strong performances for the Patriots. Silver would take third in this race (1:11.93).
In the 100 breaststroke, Garrow would again take first (1:16.21) but A. Coupal and Hathaway would tie for second, each with a final time of 1:20.61. However, Hathaway would finish with a lower seed time, at 1:18.73, compared to A. Coupal’s 1:19.94. Moriah would see their highest finisher in this race, with Jillian McKiernan taking fifth (1:26.02).
Garrow and Hathaway would place one and two, respectively, in the next two races as well, the 100 yard freestyle and 200 yard I.M.
For the overall individual scores, Garrow would finish first at 117 and keeping in the trend of the match, Hathaway would take second with 107. Silver would finish third for Plattsburgh at 96. Patriot Annie Manion had a strong day in the pool as well, taking fourth overall, with 94.
Moriah will be back in the pool today against AuSable Valley, while Plattsburgh will wait till Friday for their next meet, at Moriah.
—
Overall Team Scores
1. AVCS, 522.5; 2. Plattsburgh, 508.5; 3. Moriah, 133.
Overall Individual Scores
1. Garrow (AVCS), 117; 2. Hathaway (AVCS), 107.5; 3. Silver (PHS), 96; 4. Manion (AVCS), 94; 5. A. Coupal (PHS), 92.5; 6. Fuller (PHS), 81; 7. Brousseau (AVCS), 65; 8. LaValley (PHS), 60; 9. Tie, Cordick (AVCS) & Henley (PHS), 52; 11. Chase (PHS), 48.
Individual Events
100 Butterfly- 1. Hathaway (AVCS), 1:07.06, 2. Garrow (AVCS), 1:07.69, 3. A. Coupal (PHS), 1:08.01, 4. Silver (PHS), 1:08.67, 5. Manion (AVCS), 1:12.91, 6. Cordick (AVCS), 1:16.95, 7. Chase (PHS), 1:23.29, 8. Fuller (PHS), 1:24.69, 9. Brousseau (AVCS), 1:24.79, 10. LaValley (PHS), 1:25.07.
100 Backstroke- 1. Garrow (AVCS), 1:05.81, 2. Hathaway (AVCS), 1:06.19, 3. Silver (PHS), 1:11.93, 4. Manion (AVCS), 1:11.97, 5. Fuller (PHS), 1:12.86, 6. A. Coupal (PHS), 1:14.86, 7. LaValley (PHS), 1:15.49, 8. Brousseau (AVCS), 1:16.90, 9. G. Coupal (PHS), 1:19.01, 10. Mero (AVCS), 1:19.38.
100 Breaststroke- 1. Garrow (AVCS), 1:16.21, 2. A. Coupal (PHS), 1:20.61, 2. Hathaway (AVCS), 1:20.61, 4. Manion (AVCS), 1:23.48, 5. McKiernan (MCS), 1:26.02, 6. Silver (PHS), 1:27.41, 7. Fuller (PHS), 1:28.61, 8. Henley (PHS), 1:29.85, 9. Giovazzino (MCS), 1:32.30, 10. Boissey (AVCS), 1:34.46.
100 Freestyle- 1. Garrow (AVCS), 59.56, 2. Hathaway (AVCS) 1:00.52, 3. Silver (PHS), 1:02.20, 4. Manion (AVCS), 1:03.34, 5. Brousseau (AVCS), 1:03.66, 6. A. Coupal (PHS), 1:05.03, 7. Fuller (PHS), 1:05.19, 8. LaValley (PHS), 1:07.64, 9. Maness (MCS), 1:08.31, 10. Mero (AVCS), 1:09.21.
200 I.M.- 1. Garrow (AVCS), 2:26.05, 2. Hathaway (AVCS), 2:32.08, 3. Silver (PHS), 2:33.22, 4. Manion (AVCS), 2:36.52, 5. A. Coupal (PHS), 2:40.65, 6. Cordick (AVCS), 2:49.32, 7. Fuller (PHS), 2:52.10, 8. Brousseau (AVCS), 2:55.15, 9. Chase (PHS), 2:56.55, 10. Henley (PHS), 2:56.88.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.