CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley claimed all but two relay events contested on the way to a 56-28 victory over Plattsburgh High in a Champlain Valley Athletic Conference relay meet on Friday.
The Patriots’ Patrick Hagadorn was a member of four winning relay teams, while Chandler Perry, Tim Lloyd and Connor Facteau were on three.
Double-winners for AuSable Valley were Alix Perras, Shawn Paul Hansen, Rowin Rabideau and Logan Young.
Jacques Gervich and Riley Frank were double-winners for Plattsburgh.
—
AuSable Valley 56, Plattsburgh 28
400 freestyle relay- 1, AuSable Valley A (Perry, Perras, Hagadorn, Lloyd), 4:17.44.
200 freestyle relay- 1, Plattsburgh A (Gervich, McKay, Purcell, Frank), 1:59.22. 2, AuSable Valley A, 2:02.96. 3.
400 I.M relay- 1, AuSable Valley A (Perras, Hansen, Rabideau, Lloyd), 4:36.73. 2, Plattsburgh A, 4:54.23.
200 butterfly relay- 1, AuSable Valley B (Perry, Facteau, Young, Hagadorn), 2:13.83.
500 crescendo relay- 1, AuSable Valley A (Hagadorn, Lloyd, Facteau, Rabideau), 5:20.54. 2, Plattsburgh A, 6:35.49.
8x25 freestyle first-year relay- 1, AuSable Valley A (Stone, Young, Baldomir, LaMountain), 2:15.78.
200 backstroke relay- 1, Plattsburgh A (Gervich, Frank, Fitzwater, Wells), 2:13.23. 2, AuSable Valley A (Perry, Lloyd, LaMountain, Facteau), 2:38.12.
200 breaststroke relay- no winner.
400 freestyle relay- 1, AuSable Valley A (Hagadorn, Perry, Hansen, Facteau), 3:59.46. Plattsburgh A, 4:23.88.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.