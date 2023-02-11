PLATTSBURGH — The Patriots rolled their way to a sweep Thursday afternoon at North Bowl Lanes, as both the boys and girls teams took down the Hornets, 4-0, in what was both teams final tune-up before sectionals.
While it may have been the last contest of the regular season, AuSable Valley’s Maxwell Benware made sure to go out with a bang, as he posted one of his best lines of the season, bowling a 217-237-217-671 series.
Plattsburgh’s Evan Rundall rolled a strong series as well, tallying a score of 573 with a tog game of 223.
For the Hornet girls, Scotlyn McCormick would bowl the top-series in the match, bowling a 496.
However, Patriots’ Abbey Perky and Karli Church responded with a pair of strong scores as well, with Perky bowling a 414 series and Church bowling a 386 series.
Both squads will now turn their attention to the postseason, as sectionals will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, at North Bowl Lanes.
—
BOYS
AuSable Valley 4, Plattsburgh 0
PHS- Rundall 223-180-170-573, Mintz 169-150-186-505, Wilson 135-167-159-461.
AVCS- Benware 217-237-217-671, Thomas 190-193-164-547, Collins 185-162-155-502.
GIRLS
AuSable Valley 4, Plattsburgh 0
PHS- McCormick 176-164-158-496, Briggs 125-84-121-330.
AVCS- Perky 128-127-159-414, Church 128-165-93-386, Bass 121-116-107-344.
BOYS
Northeastern Clinton 4
Willsboro 0
GIRLS
Willsboro 3
Northeastern Clinton 1
WILLSBORO — In what was a highly competitive pair of contests Thursday, the Warriors and Cougars would be forced to take a split. The Cougar boys, led by Jake McGoldrick, would bowl their way to a dominant, 4-0, sweep while the Warrior girls, led by Emily Mitchell, would return the favor in their matchup, trumping the Cougars, 3-1.
For the Cougar boys, McGoldrick dazzled, as he bowled both the high-series and top-game. McGoldrick would bowl a 631 series, including a 255 in his second game, to help lead his team to the sweep.
Willsboro’s Emily Mitchell however, would shine as well in the girls matchup as she posted the top-series in her contest, rolling a 600, to help take down the Cougars.
—
BOYS
Northeastern Clinton 4, Willsboro 0
NCCS- McGoldrick 243-255-631, Agoney 150-160-411.
WCS- Duso 159-410.
GIRLS
Willsboro 3, Northeastern Clinton 1
NCCS- Robare 156-180-464.
WCS- Mitchell 217-214-600, Phinney 158-150-166-484.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.