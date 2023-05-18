PLATTSBURGH — It didn’t come easy, but the Patriots were able to pull out the narrow victory over the Hornets via tiebreaker, 210-215.
AuSable Valley started the match with a win at No. 1 from porter Goodman, who carded what would prove to be a valuable score of 44. Oliver Dorr would nab the team their other win, posting a 60, respectively, in the No. 5 matchup.
Plattsburgh saw their two wins come from the bottom of their lineup Wednesday, as Ava O’Brien and Steffi Trombley would pick up victories at No. 5 and 6.
The match however, was forced to come down to strokes after Porter Hackett and Ethan Crowningshield tied at No. 2 and Ethan Hart and Kaden Champagne tied at No. 3.While 210 may not have been one of the top scores on the season for the Patriots, it would still be enough to get the job done and take home the road victory.
AuSable Valley 3, Plattsburgh 3 (210-215)
No. 1- Goodman (AVCS) def. Fitzwater (PHS), 44-51.
No. 2- Hackett (PHS) halved with Crowningshield (AVCS).
No. 3- Hart (AVCS) halved with Champagne (PHS).
No. 4- Dorr (AVCS) def. Lemos (PHS), 60-70.
No. 5- O’Brien (PHS) def. Lloyd (AVCS), 58-74.
No. 6- Trombley (PHS) def. Young (AVCS), 64-74.
Peru 3.5
Moriah 2.5
PORT KENT — Liam Clark’s 39 didn’t go to waste for the Nighthawks Wednesday, as the group narrowly defeated the Vikings, 3.5-2.5.
Clark’s impressive round would earn him the win at No. 2, while teammate Cooper Sweeney would follow him with a win at No. 3 after carding a 43 for his round.
Moriah would pick up wins from Logan Gilbo, who shot a 40 to win the No. 1 matchup, and Dieter Olcott, who just edged out Patrick Clark at No. 5, 50-52.
WithPeru’s Brady O’Connell and Moriah’s Nick Winters halving the No. 4 matchup, the contest teetered on the results of the No. 6 matchup. However, Peru’s Hayden Pelkey would dig deep to scratch out a two-stroke win over Moriah’s Lance Snyder, 45-47, to help his team take the match on their home course.
Peru 3.5, Moriah 2.5
No. 1- Gilbo (MCS) def. Palmer (PCS), 40-44.
No. 2- L. Clark (PCS) def. Reeder (MCS), 39-43.
No. 3- Sweeney (PCS) def. Hickok (MCS), 43-47.
No. 4- O’Connell (PCS) halved with Winters (MCS).
No. 5- Olcott (MCS) def. P. Clark (PCS), 50-52.
No. 6- Pelkey (PCS) def. Snyder (MCS), 45-47.
Northeastern Clinton 5
Ticonderoga 1
TICONDEROGA — Despite losing the first matchup, the Cougars wouldn’t be deterred anymore as they’d go on to win the next five and take the match from the Sentinels, 5-1.
Ticonderoga’s Noah Wells would post a 41 to win the No. 1 matchup, however, he’d tie with Northeastern Clinton’s Carter Fredette for medalist honors, as Fredette carded a 41 as well to win the No. 4 matchup.
Northeastern Clinton would eventually run away with the contest thanks to big wins from Evan Manor, Kevin Castine, Maxx Rabideau and Peyton Palmer, who all won their matchups handily.
Northeastern Clinton 5, Ticonderoga 1
No. 1- Wells (TCS) def. B. Fredette (NCCS), 41-44.
No. 2- Manor (NCCS) def. Cook (TCS), 50-66.
No. 3- Castine (NCCS) def. Coffman (TCS), 49-58.
No. 4- C. Fredette (NCCS) def. Smith (TCS), 41-72.
No. 5- Rabideau (NCCS) def. Osier (TCS), 46-66.
No. 6- Palmer (NCCS) def. O’Neal (TCS), 52-63.
Lake Placid 5
Beekmantown 1
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers top-three dazzled in Wednesday’s match even in the cold and windy conditions at Craig Wood Golf and Country Club, as the trio all shot sub-40 scores to help lead their team to a 5-1 victory over the Eagles.
Lake Placid’s No. 1, Brady Tremblay, was medalist for the match with an even par 35, while Chris Byrne and Grady Draper would follow him by each shooting 39’s to win the No. 2 and 3 matchups. Carver Bell’s 44 and Seb Cecunjanin’s 45 also would also earn wins for Lake Placid in the N. 4 and 5 matchups.
Aiden Rocheleau would earn the only win of the day for Beekmantown, posting a 50, respectively, in the No. 6 matchup.
Lake Placid 5, Beekmantown 1
No. 1- Tremblay (LP) def. K. Seamone (BCS), 35-43.
No. 2- Byrne (LP) def. O. Beebe (BCS), 39-47.
No. 3- Draper (LP) def. Burdo (BCS), 39-45.
No. 4- Bell (LP) def. S. Beebe (TCS), 44-47.
No. 5- Cecunjanin (LP) def. Brayton (BCS), 45-53.
No. 6- Rocheleau (BCS) def. Gotham (LP), 50-58.
MVAC
Schroon Lake 5
Crown Point 1
SCHROON LAKE — The Warriors picked up a dominant MVAC win on Wednesday afternoon at Schroon Lake Golf Club, trumping the Panthers, 5-1.
Ronan Deslauriers’ 46 for Schroon Lake would earn him medalist honors for the match as well as a win at No. 2, while teammate Austin Hartwell would second him with a 47 and a win at No. 1.
Crown Point would get its only win at No. 3, as Brooklyn Hustis notched a 55 to defeat Schroon Lake’s Josiah Melville.
The Warriors would round out the match with wins from Owen Gillings, Drake Belrose and Justice Hurtado at Nos. 4-6 to seal up the home victory.
Schroon Lake 5, Crown Point 1
No. 1- Hartwell (SLCS) def. Kimball (CP), 4-and-3.
No. 2- Deslauriers (SLCS) def. Duval (CP), 5-and-4.
No. 3- Hustis (CP) def. Melville (SLCS), 2-and-1.
No. 4- Gillings (SLCS) def. Hamilton (CP), 3-and-2.
No. 5- Belrose (SLCS) def. Greenan (CP), 5-and-2.
No. 6- Hurtado (SLCS) def. Fuller (CP), 2-up.
