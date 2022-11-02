CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley stood the test, and passed its Section VII Class C Semifinal, against the visiting Saranac, winning 3-0.
The Patriots completed a three-set sweep, but it wasn’t easy. The first set saw the Patriots complete multiple runs, building to a 25-16 set victory. The second set was much more competitive as Chiefs dropped it by 3 points, 25-22. The final, deciding set saw AuSable complete more serving runs to win it 25-19.
Patriot Lydia Durgan had a strong night on the service line, with 10 points and five aces. She tallied seven kills as well. Not only did Kendal Lawrence perform admirably serving with nine points and one ace, but she set up teammates throughout the match with 15 assists. Layla Lincoln had a solid match all-around with six points, two aces, seven kills and four digs.
Saranac did all it could to stay in the match with performances like Hailey Schiraldi who had nine points, four aces and 14 assists. Margie Raftree contributed with seven points, two aces and 15 digs. Paige Bassett added nine points, two aces and five kills offensively.
With the win, the second seeded AuSable will now face first seed Saranac Lake, Saturday. The Section VII Class C final will be played at Saranac with a scheduled 2 p.m. start time.
Ausable Valley 3, Saranac 0
25-16, 25-22, 25-19
SCS- Bassett, 9 points, 2 aces, 5 kills, 3 digs. Converse 1 dig. Schiraldi, 9 points, 4 aces, 1 kill, 14 assists, 1 dig. Liberty, 2 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs. Raftree, 7 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 15 digs. Breyette, 1 point, 1 ace, 3 kills, 7 digs. Baughn, 2 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 3 digs.
AVCS- Lawrence, 9 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 15 assists. Lincoln, 6 points, 2 aces, 7 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs. Douglas, 1 kill. Durgan, 10 points, 5 aces, 7 kills. LaFountain, 6 points, 1 ace. Depo, 3 kills, 1 assist. Young, 7 points, 1 dig. Sessoms, 1 kill, 1 assist, 8 digs. Butler, 2 digs. Dubuque, 4 kills. Beane, 4 points. Wood, 1 point, 4 digs.
SARANAC LAKE 3
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 0
CLASS C Semifinals
SARANAC LAKE — The top seed Red Storm needed everything it had to defeat fourth seed NCCS, 3-0.
The opening set needed extra serves as Saranac Lake won 26-24. The second set saw the Red Storm go on a run to have some extra breathing room, winning it 25-19. The final set was more of the same as the Cougars couldn’t find consistency, losing it 25-19 as well.
Anica Null stole the show, leading the Red Storm with 12 points, seven aces, 25 digs and 13 kills. Azra Michael once again set up teammates for success with 21 assists, adding three aces and 13 digs. Emily Gay was a force from the service line, with 15 points and three aces while adding seven digs.
Northeastern Clinton was unable to report stats for the contest.
With the win, Saranac Lake will face second seed AuSable Valley, in Saturday’s Class C final at 2 p.m.
