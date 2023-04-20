CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley erased a 2-1 deficit with six runs in the fourth inning and went on to defeat Northern Adirondack, 11-5, in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference softball on Wednesday.
Haley Hickey struck out eight in going the distance for the pitching win and Addie Stanley's double was one of the Patriots' four hits in the game.
Mackenna LaBarge paced the Bobcats with two doubles and a single. Grace Cook took the pitching loss.
“NAC came out strong with a few hits in the first inning, but we were able to get out of the inning with them leaving the bases loaded,” AuSable Valley coach Kayla Taylor said. “After they scored runs in the second and third, we held them in the top of the fourth and scored six in the bottom of the inning.
“Our girls did a really good job of capitalizing on key hits and running the bases very well. Mackenna LaBarge hit the ball very well and Hallie Gilmore did a very good job behind the plate for them. Haley Hickey pitched a great game for us.”
—
AuSable Valley 11, NAC 5
NAC;011;010;2;—;5;7;4
AuSable Valley;001;604;x;—;11;4;5
Cook and Gilmore. Hickey and Richards. WP- Hickey. LP- Cook. 2B- M. LaBarge 2 (NAC), Stanley (AVCS).
SARANAC LAKE 10
TICONDEROGA 9
SARANAC LAKE — Kylee Meyer accounted for two doubles and a single, Emma Akey two singles and a triple, and Alex Whitson two singles and a double to power the Red Storm to a narrow win.
Karlie Goetz picked up the pitching win in relief.
Lizzie Rich had a big day at the plate for the Sentinels with three singles and a double, while Cassidy Mattison chipped in with two singles.
“Despite the cold weather, both teams came to win tonight,” Saranac Lake coach Gabby Lewis said. “We rallied early batting through our entire order to score some runs and take the lead.
“Our outfield was on fire tonight, catching almost everything hit their way. Ticonderoga played solid defense and had a lot of good hits robbed by our fielders. The game ended in the top of the seventh with the bases loaded and the tying run left on third base.”
—
Saranac Lake 10, Ticonderoga 9
Ticonderoga;101;221;2;—;9;10;0
Saranac Lake;230;131;x;—;10;13;5
Montville and Moore. Meyer, Goetz (6) and Whitson. WP- Goetz. LP- Montville. 2B- Porter (TCS), Rich (TCS). Meyer 2 (SLCS), Whitson (SLCS). 3B- Akey (SLCS).
PERU 20
BEEKMANTOWN 5 (5)
PERU — Elly Cunningham went three-for-three and Gabby Cunningham two-for-four with three runs-batted-in to lead the Nighthawks.
Lauren Prescott added two hits and winning pitcher Zoey Malcolm added a triple. Peru trailed, 5-1 before scoring 15 runs in the third inning.
“Beekmantown started out strong with their bats tonight and taking advantage of several defensive errors on our part,” Peru coach Amie Marshall said.
“We finally settled in and started to hit the ball well in the third and play good team defense. Elly Cunningham had a successful night at the plate going three-for-three with a triple and made some nice defensive plays.”
Kierra Sorrell led the Eagles offensively with two hits.
—
Peru 20, Beekmantown 5
Beekmantown;122;00;— 5;7;6
Peru;10(15);31;—;20;13;4
LaPier, Barnes (4), LaPier (4) and Dutil. Malcolm and Geppner. WP- Malcolm. LP- LaPier. 2B- Geppner (PCS), Snider (PCS). 3B- Malcolm (PCS), E. Cunningham (PCS).
MVAC
Crown Point 11
Chazy 8
CHAZY — Crown Point pushed across three runs in the top of the eighth inning and outlasted the Eagles.
Rylee Rafferty and Marissa Duprey led the Panthers offensively with three hits each, with Rafferty hitting a triple. Winning pitcher Kaitlin Ross, who struck out 16, helped her cause with a single and double.
Kassidy Turek and Carly Lapierre paced the Eagles with two hits apiece, with Lapierre getting a double. Losing pitcher Kennedy Columbus struck out 12 in the contest.
Crown Point took a 5-1 advantage after two innings, but Chazy used a big third inning to rally into a 7-5 advantage. Following that flurry of scoring, the game was more of a pitchers' duel after that.
“I was very proud of my team for battling through the cold temperatures tonight and giving us a chance to win,” Chazy coach Cory Thompson said. “We had some costly errors that we will learn from and make us better.
“Kennedy Columbus pitched great tonight for us and Kassidy Turek was great behind the plate. For Crown Point, Ross pitched extremely well, striking out 16 batters in a complete game.”
—
Crown Point 11, Chazy 8 (8)
Crown Point;140;111;03;—;11;12;1
Chazy;016;001;00;—;8;6;5
Ross and Mak. Munson. Columbus and Turek. WP- Ross. LP- Columbus. 2B- Ross (CPCS), Mad. Munson (CPCS), Lapierre (CCRS). 3B- Rafferty (CPCS).
WILLSBORO 22
INDIAN LAKE/LONG LAKE 7 (4)
WILLSBORO — Lexi Nolette and Isabella Harrison hit home runs in the Warriors' victory.
Lexi Nolette finished with a home run, double and single, while Harrison added a grand slam home run and single, Laney Nolette two singles and Maddisen Benway a double in a 13-hit offensive attack.
“Indian Lake/Long Lake started strong in the top of the first while my girls took a bit of time adjusting to the pitcher,” Willsboro coach Kyli Miller said.
“Once we were able to time their pitcher, we really started to hit the ball well. Lexi Nolette and Isabella Harrison brought a lot of energy to the team with their home runs during this cold game.”
—
Willsboro 22, Indian Lake/Long Lake 7
Indian Lake/Long Lake;313;0;—;7;8
Willsboro;075;(10);—;22;13
Puterko, Hall (4) and Hample. Crowningshield, Mitchell (4) and Harrison. WP- Crowningshield. LP- Puterko. 2B- Le. Nolette (WICS), Benway (WICS). HR- Le. Nolette (WICS), Harrison (WICS).
BOLTON/SCHROON LAKE 19
LAKE PLACID 3 (5)
SCHROON LAKE — Kayla Navitsky accounted for three hits and three RBI to lead the hosts.
Riley Smith added a triple and four RBI, while Saige Shaughnessy chipped in with two hits. Jane Trowbridge pitched a strong four innings in getting the win.
Schroon Lake/Bolton scored seven runs in the first inning and had another big inning in the third with eight runs.
“Our bats were on fire tonight and so was our defense with so many key plays, including two double plays at second base by Jane Trowbridge and Ali Baker,” Bolton/Schroon Lake coach Melanie Parsons said.
—
Bolton/Schroon Lake 22, Lake Placid 3
Lake Placid;000;21;—;3;6
Bolton/Schroon Lake;728;2x;—;19;15
Reaney and Herzog. Trowbridge, Egloff (5) and Navitsky. WP- Trowbridge. LP- Reaney. 2B- Light (LPCS), Smith (SL/B), Hubert (SL/B), Navitsky (SL/B). 3B- Smith (SL/B).
JOHNSBURG/MINERVA 18
WELLS 0 (5)
JOHNSBURG — Winning pitcher Hannah Sharp, making her first varsity start, struck out six and carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning before allowing a hit.
Lexi Sharp went three-for-three at the plate for Johnsburg/Minerva, while Julia Morris, Alissa Bennett and Mackenzie Mulligan added two hits apiece.
“Freshman Lexi Sharp had a strong defensive game behind the plate and added three hits and a stolen base,” Johnsburg/Minerva coach Allison Gonyo said. “Senior Megan Mohowski made some great defensive plays behind Hannah to keep Wells to one hit.”
