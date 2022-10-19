CHAMPLAIN — A back and forth contest saw the Patriots squeeze out a victory against the host Cougars, 3-2.
AuSable used multiple runs to claim the first set 25-12. NCCS was quick to respond, taking the highly contested second set, 25-20. The Patriots would regain momentum as they won the third set 25-19. A 25-17 score was the result of a Cougar victory in the fourth set. In the fifth, tiebreaker set, AVCS would claim victory, winning 15-10.
Patriot Layla Lincoln was a force behind the service line totaling 10 aces and 15 points. Kendal Lawrence once again had an impressive night with 18 points, 24 assists and six aces. The Patriots also had Taylor LaFountain perform well with 11 points and six aces.
NCCS’ Brianna Aubrey had a solid outing with two aces, seven assists and nine digs. Rachel Letourneau contributed four aces, three kills and 10 digs. Paige Trudo added two aces, three kills and 11 digs.
AuSable Valley 3, Northeastern Clinton 2
25-12, 20-25, 25-19, 17-25, 15-10
AVCS- Lawrence, 18 points, 6 aces, 2 kills, 24 assists, 3 digs. Depo, 1 point, 1 ace, 6 kills, 1 assist. Young, 4 points, 2 aces, 1 dig. Butler, 2 kills, 1 dig. Dubuque, 1 point, 5 kills, 2 digs. Lincoln, 15 points, 10 aces, 2 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs. Sessoms, 5 points, 4 aces, 4 kills, 17 digs. LaFountain, 11 points, 6 aces, 2 kills, 4 digs. Durgan, 4 kills, 1 assist. Douglas, 1 kill. Wood, 4 points, 1 ace, 5 digs. Vilegi, 1 dig. Beane, 2 digs.
NCCS- Jolicoeur, 2 digs. Aubrey, 2 aces, 1 kill, 7 assists, 9 digs. Trudo, 2 aces, 3 kills, 11 digs. Bogdasarov, 1 kill, 1 dig. LaValley, 1 kill, 7 digs. Letourneau, 4 aces, 3 kills, 10 digs, 1 assist. Goodrow, 3 aces, 3 kills, 7 digs. Mackinnon, 5 digs. Spoor, 2 aces, 4 kills, 8 digs.
Beekmantown 3
Saranac 1
BEEKMANTOWN — The Chiefs put up a fight, but it wasn’t enough to beat the host Eagles who won, 3-1.
Beekmantown and Saranac traded the first two sets by scores of 25-16 and 27-25, respectively. The Eagles were able to edge out a third set victory 25-22. The fourth set went their way to claim victory, winning it 25-19.
Beekmantown had solid performances all around, as Kayla Castine and Heaven Franklin totalled 17 and 10 digs, respectively. Ella Repas performed admirably, totaling six kills, six aces, and two blocks.
For the Chiefs, Hailey Schiraldi held her own to the tune of 11 points, four aces, 17 assists and 11 digs. Abigail Liberty had a strong night serving with eight points and five aces. Calleigh Breyette and Margie Raftree spent the night saving 13 and 10 digs, respectively.
Beekmantown 3, Saranac 1
25-16, 25-27, 25-22, 25-19
SCS- Schiraldi, 11 points, 4 aces, 8 kills, 17 assists, 11 digs. Bassett, 10 points, 4 aces, 3 kills, 3 assists, 9 digs. Liberty, 8 points, 5 aces, 1 assist, 2 digs. Raftree, 5 points, 3 aces, 3 kills, 3 assists, 10 digs. Breyette, 4 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 1 assist, 13 digs. Baughn, 4 points, 1 ace, 7 kills, 3 digs. Blair, 1 kill, 1 assist. Converse, 1 kill, 1 dig.
BCS- Castine, 17 digs, 1 assist. Franklin, 10 digs, 1 assist, 3 aces. Rock, 6 digs, 1 kill, 3 assists. Daniels, 6 digs, 5 kills, 5 aces. Lamora, 5 digs. Dutil, 4 digs, 3 kills, 1 ace, 1 block. Ritter, 4 digs. Repas, 3 digs, 6 kills, 6 aces, 2 blocks. Proper, 3 digs, 1 block. Ruest, 3 digs, 2 kills, 13 assists. Cringle, 1 dig, 1 kill. Denton, 1 dig, 6 kills, 1 block. Bronson, 1 dig, 6 assists, 4 aces. Lapier, 1 kill. Parker, 1 block.
Peru 3
Lake Placid 0
PERU — The Nighthawks maintained their undefeated record by shutting out the Blue Bombers, 3-0.
Peru controlled the match with multiple runs, winning no set by less than five points. The sets went: 25-12, 25-20, 25-14.
Nighthawk Rachel Madore had another solid all-around outing with 12 points, seven aces, 18 assists and 10 digs. Kylee Lehman was another force behind the service line with 12 points, three aces and five kills. Alyssa Bartholomew had a strong night defensively with 18 digs.
Lake Placid’s Nadia Philip performed well with five points, two aces, and 18 digs. Norah Galvin contributed 10 assists, three digs and two points. Julia Crawford’s solid performance led to 12 digs and seven kills.
Peru 3, Lake Placid 0
25-12, 25-20, 25-14
LP- Smith, 1 kill. Philip, 5 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 18 digs. Evans, 1 dig. Galvin, 2 points, 1 ace, 3 digs, 10 assists. Lawrence, 1 point, 1 kill, 6 digs. Gavin, 1 point, 2 digs. Crawford, 2 points, 1 ace, 7 kills, 12 digs , 1 assist. Garrison, 3 points, 1 ace, 7 digs.
PCS- Baker, 5 points, 3 digs. Robinson, 8 kills, 1 block. Madore, 12 points, 7 aces, 4 kills, 18 assists, 10 digs. Finn, 4 points, 2 aces, 7 kills, 7 digs. McLaughlin, 4 points, 9 assists, 3 digs. Cunningham, 4 digs. Miller, 1 point, 1 ace, 3 digs. Lozier, 3 points, 3 aces, 2 kills, 8 digs. Lehman, 12 points, 3 aces, 5 kills, 1 block, 1 dig. Bartholomew, 3 points, 2 kills, 2 assists, 18 digs.
Saranac Lake 3
Northern Adirondack 0
SARANAC LAKE — The Red Storm stood firm as they shut out the Cougars, 3-0.
Despite the three set sweep, each set was highly contested. The sets broke down to 25-19, 25-16, 25-23.
Azra Michael had a stellar night for the Red Storm. She totalled 13 points, 10 aces and 26 assists. Emily Gay had a solid all-around performance with six points and 13 digs. Anica Null had a strong night offensively with 11 kills and 20 digs.
NACS’ Mackenzie Lawrence led the way eight points, four aces and 17 digs. Lilyanna Husband had a solid behind the service line with 10 points and six aces.
Saranac Lake 3, Northern Adirondack 0
25-19, 25-16, 25-23
NACS- Borrette, 1 kill, 3 assists, 2 digs. Griffin, 3 points, 3 aces, 5 assists, 7 digs. LaPoint, 2 points, 1 ace, 2 kills, 2 assists, 8 digs. Lawrence, 8 points, 4 aces, 3 kills, 17 digs. Defayette, 2 points, 2 aces, 8 kills, 1 assist, 2 digs. Dobson, 7 points, 3 aces, 1 kill, 6 digs. Trombley, 4 digs. Husband, 10 points, 6 aces.
SLCS- Null, 3 points, 20 digs, 11 kills, 2 blocks. Gay, 16 points, 4 aces, 13 digs, 1 kill. Michael, 13 points, 10 points, 26 assists, 2 kills. White, 15 digs, 9 kills. Barry, 4 points, 2 aces, 11 digs, 4 kills. Donaldson, 7 points, 2 aces, 4 digs, 2 assists, 2 kills. Hathaway, 7 points, 1 ace, 2 digs.
Monday
Plattsburgh 3
Beekmantown 2
PLATTSBURGH — In a hard fought game, it is unfortunate that one team has to take a loss. Monday’s classic was a prime example, with the Hornets defeating the Eagles, 3-2.
Beekmantown would take advantage early, winning a close first set 25-21. Plattsburgh responded in dominant fashion winning the next two sets, 25-19 and 25-16. The Eagles would answer, winning the fourth set 25-16. The Hornets would pull away in the decisive fifth set, 15-8.
Plattsburgh’s Izzy DeTulleo had a strong night serving, earning eight aces with 20 points and nine digs. Sadie Walker had a good night saving shots and setting up teammates with 18 digs and 21 assists. Natalie Batinelli contributed with 11 points, 10 kills and seven aces.
Charlize Daniels had a solid night offensively for Beekmantown, with 12 digs and 11 kills. Janna Ruest added 19 assists. Ella Repas was a force offensively with 15 kills.
“Our serves were at a slow start, however we picked up the pace and began to get our serves in,” Hornets head coach Cindy McMahon said. “We moved our feet and played defense and we started communicating with each other. It was a great game by both teams. I am proud of the way my team picked themselves and each other up and were able to seal the win in the fifth set.”
Plattsburgh 3, Beekmantown 2
21-25, 25-9, 25-16, 16-25, 15-8
BCS- Franklin, 15 digs. Castine, 14 digs. Daniels, 12 digs, 11 kills, 1 assist, 1 ace. Ruest, 5 digs, 19 assists. Repas, 5 digs, 15 kills, 2 aces, 1 block. Dutil, 5 digs, 2 kills, 6 aces, 1 block. Bronson, 4 digs, 2 kills, 5 assists, 3 aces. Lamora, 1 dig. Parker, 1 dig. Denton, 1 dig, 2 kills, 2 blocks.
PHS- Walker, 9 points, 4 aces, 21 assists, 18 digs. Fitzwater, 17 points, 3 aces, 5 kills, 6 digs.
Duquette, 1 point, 18 digs. Saliba, 1 kill, 3 digs. DeTulleo, 20 points, 8 aces, 2 kills, 2 assists, 9 digs. Batinelli 11 points, 7 aces, 10 kills, 1 assist, 1 dig. Young 6 kills, 2 digs. Bull, 5 points, 1 ace, 2 digs.
Peru 3
AuSable Valley 0
CLINTONVILLE — Rachel Madore had another impressive outing as the Nighthawks topped the host Patriots, 3-0.
Sets were scored: 25-21, 25-17, 25-16
Madore led the way offensively, setting up teammates to the tune of 23 assists. Katie Finn had a solid night with seven points, three aces and 11 digs. Alyssa Bartholomew was a stalwart defensively saving shots all night with 20 digs.
Kendal Lawrence led the way for AuSable with six points, two aces and 11 assists. Layla Lincoln contributed to the tune of 12 digs, four kills and three points. Shauna Depo had a strong night offensively with 10 points.
Peru 3, AuSable Valley 0
25-21, 25-17, 25-16
PCS- Robinson, 6 kills, 3 blocks, 1 assist, 1 dig. Madore, 4 pointes, 1 ace, 3 kills, 23 assists, 5 digs. Finn, 7 points, 3 aces, 11 kills, 5 digs. E. Cunningham, 5 points, 3 kills, 4 digs. G. Cunningham, 4 digs. Lozier, 11 points, 2 aces, 2 kills, 5 digs. Lehman, 9 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 4 digs. Bartholomew, 8 points, 2 aces, 4 assists, 20 digs.
AVCS- Lincoln, 3 points, 1 ace, 4 kills, 2 assists, 12 digs. Lawrence, 6 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 11 assists. Sessoms, 1 point, 4 kills, 1 assist, 8 digs. Beane, 3 digs. Butler, 2 digs. LaFountain, 1 point, 1 digs. Dubuque, 3 points, 3 kills, 3 digs. Depo, 10 points, 1 ace, 2 digs. Vilegi, 2 digs. Douglas, 2 assists.
Lake Placid 3
Saranac Lake 1
LAKE PLACID — A hard fought contest was on the menu as the Blue Bombers hosted the Red Storm.
Lake Placid took the first set 25-22. Saranac Lake responded, taking the second in dominant fashion, 25-12. The Blue Bombers would come out the victor in the last two, highly contested sets, 25-20 and 25-23.
Anica Null and Malea White were forces defensively for the Red Storm, notching 29 and 28 digs, respectively. Azra Michael was key to teammates scoring with 23 assists. Emily Gay contrbuted 12 points and 16 digs.
Nadia Philip was a force on the court with 10 points, 13 kills and 16 digs. Norah Galvin helped the Blue Bombers with a total of 35 assists. Julia Crawford had a strong night offensively with 21 kills and 18 digs.
“Both teams put up a great fight,” Lake Placid head coach Sandy Huber said. “ We got down a few times, but fought hard to get back in it. We had a lot of huge plays that kept our energy up, including several great hits by Julia Crawford and Nadia Phillip, and a miraculous dig by Sydney Garrison. Norah Galvin had a great match, and Sydney Lawrence has been a great leader, exemplifying great sportsmanship and teamwork.”
Lake Placid 3, Saranac Lake 1
25-22, 12-25, 25-20, 25-23
SLCS- Null, 10 points, 1 ace, 29 digs, 1 assist, 12 kills, 2 blocks. Gay, 12 points, 1 ace, 16 digs, 2 kills. Michael, 8 points, 1 ace, 15 digs, 23 assists, 2 kills. White, 28 digs, 14 kills. Ratelle, 1 dig. Barry, 6 points, 3 ace, 15 digs, 1 assist, 1 kill. Donaldson, 5 points, 2 aces, 15 digs. Montroy, 2 digs, 2 kills. Hathaway, 5 points, 1 ace, 3 digs.
LP- Smith, 2 kills, 3 digs, 1 assist. Phillip, 10 points, 13 kills, 16 digs, 2 blocks. Evans, 1 dig. Galvin, 9 points, 2 aces, 1 kill, 8 digs, 1 block, 35 assists. Lawrence, 4 points, 3 kills, 9 digs. Gavin, 1 kill, 5 digs. Crawford, 3 points, 1 ace, 21 kills, 18 digs, 1 assist. Garrison, 14 points, 1 ace, 7 digs, 1 assist.
Saranac 3
Northeastern Clinton 0
SARANAC — Senior Night was a triumphant success as the Chiefs topped the Cougars, 3-0.
All three sets saw multiple strong runs by the hosts as Saranac won sets: 25-12, 25-17, 25-14.
Hailey Schiraldi led the way for the Chiefs with 12 points, eight aces and 12 assists. Paige Bassett saved points with 11 digs while adding seven points and two aces. Margie Raftree had a solid night offensively with 11 points, seven aces and eight digs.
NCCS saw solid performances across the board with Rachel Letourneau and Taylor LaValley accounting for 10 digs each. Brianna Aubrey added one ace, three digs and four assists.
“Senior Night was a success with a win in 3 against NCCS,” Saranac head coach Mary LaDuke said. “Hailey and Margie had a standout night leading the team in points and aces. Sadie Baughn also had a great night serving. “
Saranac 3, Northeastern Clinton 0
25-12, 25-17, 25-14
NCCS- Aubrey, 1 ace, 4 assists, 3 digs. Trudo, 7 digs. Bogdasarov, 1 kill, 1 dig. LaValley, 1 ace, 1 kill, 10 digs. Letourneau, 1 kill, 10 digs. Goodrow, 1 ace, 1 kill, 7 digs. MacKinnon, 5 digs. Spoor, 1 ace, 6 digs.
SCS- Bassett, 7 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 1 assist, 11 digs. Converse, 1 dig Schiraldi, 12 points, 8 aces, 3 kills, 12 assists, 5 digs. Liberty, 1 kill. Raftree 11 points, 7 aces, 5 kills, 3 assists, 8 digs. Breyette 6 points, 2 aces, 3 kills, 2 assists, 7 digs. Baughn 11 points, 4 aces, 3 kills, 6 digs. Blair 1 dig.
