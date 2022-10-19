Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New York, Eastern Clinton and Eastern Essex Counties. In Vermont, Grand Isle, Western Franklin, Western Chittenden and Western Addison Counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&