CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley erased a three-point halftime deficit and recorded a 42-36 victory over Peru in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys’ basketball on Thursday night.
“We were able to snap our four-game losing streak,” AuSable Valley coach Andrew Bombard said. “Our defense, combined with a balanced scoring attack from four seniors, helped us earn a much-needed win.”
Kollin Dixon led the Patriots with 11 points, Korvin Dixon followed with 10 and Grey Inglish added nine.
Keith Parent and Zack Engstrom were the leading scorers for the Nighthawks with 10 points apiece.
“Peru came out in the first half with great energy and took a three-point lead into halftime,” Bombard said.
“Tonight, we were able to fight through adversity and made a run in the fourth quarter thanks to our defense. We held the Nighthawks to three points in the fourth to come out victorious.”
—
AuSable Valley 42, Peru 36
Peru (36)
McCormick 2-0-4, Eagle 2-0-5, Breen 0-0-0, Petro 1-0-3, Mitchell 0-0-0, Dubay 0-0-0, Falvo 2-0-4, Osborne 0-0-0, Parent 4-0-10, Teller 0-0-0, Engstrom 5-0-10, Allen 0-0-0, Garvey 0-0-0. Totals- 16-0-36.
AuSable Valley (42)
D. Bombard 0-2-2, Rein 0-0-0, Kol. Dixon 4-3-11, Kor. Dixon 4-2-10, Laundree 1-0-2, Garcia 2-0-5, Rock 0-0-0, H. Bombard 1-0-3, Thwaits 0-0-0, Inglish 4-0-9, Brown 0-0-0, Macdougal 0-0-0, Murphy 0-0-0. Totals- 17-5-42.
Halftime- Peru, 24-21.
3-point goals- PCS (4) Parent 2, Eagle, Petro. AVCS (3) Garcia, H. Bombard, Inglish.
NORTHEASTERN CLINTON 77
TICONDEROGA 52
TICONDEROGA — Evan Manor poured in 23 points and Cougars recorded their victory after bolting out to a 49-22 halftime advantage.
Five players hit in double figures for NCCS. In addition to Manor’s game-high total, Jordan Brown added 16 points, Cyle Marshall and Colton Castine with 11 apiece, and Sam Prairie 10.
Kam Vigliotti tossed in 11 points for the Sentinels, while Tommy Montalbano and Gage Mosier each added 10.
—
NCCS 77, Ticonderoga 52
NCCS (77)
Brown 8-0-16, Prairie 4-2-10, Sisco 2-0-4, Biliter 0-0-0, Marshall 4-2-11, Magoon 1-0-2, Castine 4-3-11, Manor 8-7-23. Totals- 31-12-77.
Ticonderoga (52)
Luazon 1-0-2, L. Smith 1-0-3, A. Smith 2-0-4, Crammond 0-0-0, Montalbano 4-0-10, Vigliotti 5-1-11, Belden 2-0-4, Mosier 5-0-10, Swajger 2-0-4, Drinkwine 2-0-4. Totals- 24-1-52.
Halftime- NCCS, 49-22.
3-point goals- NCCS (3) Prairie 2, Marshall. TCS (3) Montalbano 2, L. Smith.
CROWN POINT 60
BOLTON 42
CROWN POINT — Trevor Harris poured in 32 points and the Panthers pulled away from the Eagles in MVAC play.
Ryan Woods also hit in double figures for the Panthers, who held a 23-17 halftime lead, with 14 points.
Jaxon Egloff tossed in 16 points, while Jace Hubert and Sullivan Eager each added nine markers for Bolton.
“We got off to a slow start, missing six free throws in the first quarter and spotting Bolton to an 8-0 lead,” Crown Point Jason Hughes said. “But we came storming back with pressure defense and an up-tempo pace.
“This was an entertaining game, there was a great crowd and a lot of energy in the gym. We played poorly at Seton Catholic on Tuesday and wanted to put together a better effort everywhere and my guys really responded.”
Hughes credited Ryan Russell for his work on defense.
“Egloff and Hubert are fantastic players for Bolton and very tough to guard,” Hughes said. “Ryan Russell did an amazing job on Egloff, making him work for everything he got.”
—
Crown Point 60, Bolton 42
Bolton (42)
Egloff 7-0-16, Hubert 4-1-9, Eager 4-0-9, Becker, 3-0-6, Foy 1-0-2, Trowbridge 0-0-0, Hens 0-0-0. Totals- 19-1-42.
Crown Point (60)
Harris 14-3-32, Woods 5-0-14, Russell 2-2-6, Potter 2-0-4, Stone 0-2-2, Beeman 1-0-2, Pertak 0-0-0. Totals- 24-7-60.
Halftime- Crown Point, 23-17.
3-point goals- Bolton (3) Egloff 2, Eager. CP (5) Woods 4, Harris.
KEENE 50
LAKE PLACID 37
KEENE VALLEY — The Beavers took an 11-point lead into the half and held off the Blue Bombers the rest of the way.
Soren Jacobson finished with a game-high 18 points to lead Keene. Vann Morrelli added 14 and Keenan Linton chipped in with nine.
Foster Wood was the leading scorer for Lake Placid with 14 points, followed by Seb Cecunjanin fwith 10.
—
Keene 50, Lake Placid 37
Lake Placid (37)
Colby 3-0-7, Cecunjanin 4-2-10, Hayes 0-0-0, Wylie 0-0-0, Kondrat 0-0-0, Byrne 1-0-3, Wright 0-0-0, Jordon 2-0-4, Wood 7-0-14. Totals- 17-2-37.
Keene (50)
Isham 0-0-0, Morrelli 6-2-14, Gagnon 0-0-0, Sprague 3-0-6, Linton 4-0-9, Lopez 0-3-3, Jacobson 9-0-19. Totals- 22-5-50.
Halftime- Keene, 21-10.
3-point goals- LPCS (1) Colby. KCS (1) Linton.
SCHROON LAKE 56
CHAZY 20
SCHROON LAKE — The Wildcats held the Eagles to just seven points in the first half and continued to pull away after intermission.
Corbin Baker tossed in a game-high 18 points for Schroon Lake and was followed by Antonio Brown with 12 and Isaiah Pelkey nine.
Zamir Foster scored half of Chazy’s points as he finished with 10.
“This was a good game against a Chazy team that always brings energy and intensity,” Schroon Lake coach Lee Silvernail said. “I was happy with our defensive intensity and good ball distribution which led to a balanced scoring attack on all levels of the court.
“Corbin Baker and Antonio Brown played well for us down low and put a lot of pressure on the Chazy defense.”
—
Schroon Lake 56, Chazy 20
Chazy (20)
LaBarge 0-0-0, Dwyer 1-1-4, McAfee 2-0-4, Salimando 0-0-0, Foster 4-2-10, Cross 1-0-2, Poirier 0-0-0. Totals- 8-3-20.
Schroon Lake (56)
N. Melville 0-0-0, J. Melville 0-0-0, Hartwell 1-0-3, Hart 2-1-7, Pelkey 3-1-9, Baker 7-4-18, Brown 3-6-12, Gratto 1-0-2, Phillips 2-0-5. Totals- 18-12-56.
Halftime- Schroon Lake, 19-7.
3-point goals- CCRS (1) Dwyer. SLCS (5) Hart 2, Pelkey 2, Phillips.
SARANAC LAKE 69
SARANAC 50
SARANAC LAKE — Caleb Akey poured in 27 points and connected on six three-pointers to power the Red Storm past the Chiefs.
Landon LaDue added 12 points, Markus Navarra 10 and Carter Hewitt nine, with seven of those coming from the foul line, for Saranac Lake.
The Red Storm scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters and held a 42-26 halftime advantage.
—
Saranac Lake 69, Saranac 50
Saranac (50)
no statistics provided.
Saranac Lake (69)
LaDue 6-0-12, Navarra 5-0-10, M. Cirikovic 2-0-5, Akey 9-3-27, Cecunjanin 0-0-0, Owens 2-0-4, Faubert 0-0-0, Martelle 1-0-2, Hewitt 1-7-9, E. Cirikovic 0-0-0. Totals- 26-10-69.
Halftime- Saranac Lake, 42-26.
3-point goals- SLCS (7) Akey 6, M. Cirikovic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.