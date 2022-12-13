CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots put together a dominant team performance Monday night, as 10 players were able record at least one point in the squads 60-29 win. With the home win, the Patriots now climb to an undefeated, 4-0, to start the regular season.
“Great team effort by the Patriots. We shared the ball very well tonight and worked to get the best shot every possession,” AuSable Valley coach Andrew Bombard said. “The whole Willsboro team played hard, led by [Harvey] Merrill and [Avery] Lee.”
For the Patriots, while it seemed everyone that touched the floor was getting touches, it was Korvin Dixon that led all scorers, with 16 points.
On the Warriors side of things, Merrill led the team with 12 points, followed by Lee, who scored nine, on three, three-pointers.
—
AuSable Valley 60, Willsboro 29
Willsboro (29)
Reynolds 2-0-4, Lee 3-0-9, Merrill 4-3-12, Jaquish 2-0-2, Crowningshield 1-0-2, Hathaway 0-0-0, Gagnier 0-0-0. TOTALS: 11-3-29.
AuSable Valley (60)
D. Bombard 0-0-0, Rein 1-0-3, Kol. Dixon 4-0-8, Kor. Dixon 5-6-16, Laundree 3-0-6, Garcia 2-0-6, H. Bombard 1-0-2, Thwaits 2-0-4, Inglish 3-0-8, Brown 1-0-3, Macdougal 2-0-4. TOTALS: 24-6-60.
Halftime- AuSable Valley, 33-15.
3-point field goals- WCS (4) Lee 3, Merrill. AVCS (6) English 2, Garcia 2, Brown, Reid.
Lake Placid 51
Johnsburg/Minerva 35
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers earned their first win of the season Monday, as Seb Cecunjanin scored 27 points in what was a double-digit victory over the Irish, 51-35.
“Lake Placid’s PJ Colby did a good job running the offense with 9 assists. Cecunjanin put together a good all-around game,” Blue Bombers coach Brian Brandes said. “He was able to pick up a few easy baskets in transition on top of his three, 3-pointers.”
For Johnsburg/Minerva, Rodney Wolfe was solid on both sides of the ball, blocking several shots and leading the group in scoring, with 22 points.
—
Lake Placid 51
Johnsburg/Minerva 35
Johnsburg/Minerva (35)
K.Vanderwalker 0-0-0, Mason 0-0-0, Fish 3-0-2, VanNess 0-0-0, Freeborn 0-0-0, Galle 2-0-4, Heid 0-0-0, Olden 0-0-0, N.Vanderwalker 1-1-2, Sears 0-0-0, Wolfe 11-0-22, Griffin 0-0-0. TOTALS: 17-1-35.
Lake Placid (51)
Colby 2-1-5, Cecunjanin 12-0-27, Murphy 0-0-0, Hayes 2-0-6, Wylie 0-0-0, Kondrat 1-0-2, Jordon 3-0-6, Wood 2-1-5. TOTALS: 22-2-51.
Halftime- Lake Placid, 29-16.
3-pt field goals- LP (5) Cecunjanin 3, Hayes 2.
FRIDAY
GIRLS
Rice Memorial 42
Saranac 36
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Chiefs took a tough loss in South Burlington on Friday night, as they narrowly fell to non-conference opponent Rice Memorial, 42-36. This comes as the first loss of the year for the Chiefs, as they had started off 2-0 before running into trouble on Friday.
“This was a very hard fought game between two teams who played hard nose man to man defense. Rice was a very complete team with very good guard play,” Saranac coach Tim Newell said. “We have room for improvement with our team defense and we will get better offensively as the year progresses. Our main goal is to stay focused and to prepare for each and everyone of our opponents.”
Rice was led by Elyse Macdonough, with 20 points, and Atika Haji with 13 points. Newell described Macdonough as the most complete offensive guards that his team had faced in some time.
“Her ability to pull up and shoot off the dribble as well as her ability to attack the basket was impressive. I was real pleased with how the girls adjusted to defending her. We limited her looks in the second half and forced her to give the ball up.”
Saranac was led by Brenna Ducatte and Sydney Myers who both filled up the stat sheet. Ducatte would tally 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists, while Myers posted 15 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. However, it wouldn’t be enough as the team would fall just short on the road.
—
Rice Memorial 42, Saranac 36
Saranac (36)
Denis 1-0-2, Brown 0-0-0, Parker 1-0-3, Pellerin 0-0-0, Myers 5-4-15, Brault 0-0-0, Ducatte 5-5-16. TOTALS: 12-9-36.
Rice Memorial (42)
Macdonough 6-4-20, Zierak 0-0-0, Ryley 0-0-0, Haji 5-1-13, Cieplicki 2-2-6, Goldsmith 1-0-3, Kori 0-0-0, Messineo 0-0-0. TOTALS: 14-7-42.
Halftime- TIED, 21-21.
3-point field goals- SCS (3) Pellerin, Myers, Ducatte. RHS (7) Macdonough 4, Haji 2, Goldsmith.
Bolton 64
Crown Point 31
CROWN POINT — The Panthers didn’t quite get the result they were looking for in their home opener Friday, as they suffered a lopsided defeat at the hand of the Eagles. Fueled by Jadynn Egloff’s 23 points and Jane Pfau’s 20 points, the Eagles were in control throughout, winning the contest, 64-31.
“We played a nice first quarter and then the game just got away from us. The girls are growing and improving with each game,” Crown Point coach Christopher Mazzotte said. “Luke Schweickert and Gary Drake do a great job with the Bolton girls. They are just a better team than we are right now.”
It was the long-range shooting differential that really tipped the balance in the contest, as Bolton was able to knock down seven three-pointers compared to Crown Points zero. Pfau knocked down four from distance while Egloff buried three.
Even though the Panthers dropped the contest, the team did see a dazzling performance from Gabrielle Mazzotte, who posted a monstrous double-double of 13 points and 16 rebounds. Abby LaMotte chipped in 14 points, however it wouldn’t be enough as they were forced to swallow the 30-point loss.
—
Bolton 64, Crown Point 31
Bolton (64)
Egloff 9-2-23, Hubert 3-0-7, Pfau 8-0-20, LaBrecque 0-0-0, Huch 0-1-1, Kelley 5-1-11, Trowbridge 0-0-0, Anand 0-0-0, Figueroa 1-0-2, Williams 0-0-0. TOTALS: 26-4-64.
Crown Point (31)
Thomas 1-0-2, Mazzotte 5-3-13, M. Duprey, 1-0-2 Greenan 0-0-0, LaMotte 5-4-14, Thomsen 0-0-0, B.Duprey, 0-0-0. TOTALS: 12-7-31.
Halftime- Bolton, 36-19.
3-point field goals- BCS (8) Pfau 4, Egloff 3, Hubert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.