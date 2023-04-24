CLINTONVILLE — It was a busy opening weekend for Section VII’s girls flag football league, with a pair of games played Saturday, as well as a standalone contest on Friday night.
On Saturday night, in the final game of the weekend, AuSable Valley was able to hold on down the stretch late in their first ever game, beating Saranac Lake, 22-14.
The scoring opened with Shauna Depo rushing in the first ever touchdown in Patriot history, as she ran in a 10-yard score, followed by an Addie Stanley one-point conversion, to take a 7-0 lead.
The Patriot defense also got in on the action with a Lily Butler safety just a few possessions later to bump the lead to 9-0. However, the Red Storm wouldn’t go quietly in what was their inaugural game as well, scoring their first ever touchdown on a Ayla Small 50-yard pick-six.
Stanley responded with a long, 55-yard rushing touchdown on the ensuing possession for the Patriots, to go up 16-6, but the Red Storm threw one more punch before intermission, as Emma Akey would run in a quarterback keeper from 10-yards out to cut the score to 16-14.
The second half turned into a defensive battle, with Stanley scoring the only points of the half on a 22-yard rushing touchdown to help the Patriots hold on for the win.
Stanley as a whole had a huge night in her first career game, as she rushed for 111 yards, caught for 44 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns.
Saranac Lake’s Akey impressed throughout as well, rushing for 124 yards and throwing for 62.
“Shauna Depo, Addie Stanley, Lauryn Saltus Paul and Layla Lincoln were outstanding all evening on offense. Layla Lincoln led the team with 6 flag pulls while Lauryn Saltus Paul had 5 including 4 sacks,” said Patriots coach Jim Caron. “Emma Akey was outstanding for Saranac Lake! Her speed and elusiveness gave us trouble all night.”
AuSable Valley will get a bit of a break before their next return to the gridiron, as they will be back in action until Friday, May 5, against Moriah. Saranac Lake will be facing off with Moriah in their next game as well, however, that will come Saturday, April 29.
—
AuSable Valley 22, Saranac Lake 14
SCORING
First Half- Depo (AVCS) 10 run; 1-pt conversion good (Stanley). Butler (AVCS) safety. Small (SLCS) 50 INT; 1-pt conversion No Good. Stanley (AVCS) 55 run; 1-pt conversion good (Bates). Akey (SLCS) 10 run; 2-pt conversion good (Akey).
Second Half- Stanley (AVCS) 22 run; 1-pt conversion No Good.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
SLCS- Akey 124, Ratelle 31, Gets 15, Montray 3, Peer 16. TOTALS: 189.
AVCS- Lincoln 18, Depo 46, Bates 14, Saltus Paul 81, Stanley 111. TOTALS: 270.
Passing
SLCS- Akey 62.
AVCS- Depo 115.
Receiving
SLCS- Gets 38, Sanburgh 24.
AVCS- Lincoln 62, Stanley 44, Hart 9.
Interceptions
SLCS- Sanburgh, Small.
Moriah 31
Ticonderoga 12
TICONDEROGA — The Vikings were also victorious in their first ever flag football game Saturday afternoon, as Maddy Eichen and Erica Anderson combined for four scores to help lead their team to a 31-12 win over the Sentinels, on the road.
Even in the loss, Ticonderoga still struck first, as Sophia Johndrow would catch a 17-yard touchdown pass from Sophia Dorsett for the first score in the school’s history. However, Moriah would go on to score 18 unanswered points.
Amelia Kazlo started the scoring for the Vikings with a 40-yard interception return, followed by back-to-back receiving touchdowns from Eichen.
Coming out of the half trailing 18-6, the Sentinels would cut into that deficit in a hurry, with an eight-yard rushing touchdown from Addy Moore. Again however, the Vikings responded in resounding fashion, as Eichen would catch another touchdown pass from Anderson followed by another rushing touchdown, to take a 31-12 advantage.
“Both teams played hard and it was great to see the girls play football,” Ticonderoga coach Kendra McCoy.
Moriah will host Saranac Lake for their next contest, on Saturday, April 29, while Ticonderoga will be back in action on Sunday, April 30, at Keene.
—
Moriah 31, Ticonderoga 12
SCORING
First Half- Johndrow (TCS) 17 pass from Dorsett (TCS); conversion No Good. Kazlo (MCS) 40 interception; conversion No Good. Eichen (MCS) pass from Anderson (MCS); conversion No Good. Eichen (MCS) pass from Anderson (MCS); conversion No Good.
Second half- Moore (TCS) 8 run; conversion No good; Eichen (MCS) from Anderson (MCS). Eichen (MCS) 3 run.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Interceptions
TCS- Dorsett.
MCS- Anderson.
FRIDAY
Northeastern Clinton 13
Beekmantown 6
BEEKMANTOWN — Friday night lights made their return to Beekmantown High School this past week, but this time it was the girls taking the field for a down-to-wire matchup on the gridiron.
It was the first game of the year for both the Eagles and Cougars and the defenses came out ready to go.
In the first half, the Cougars jumped out to a 13-0 lead, however, in the second half the Eagles returned the favor, blanking the Cougars 6-0. However, the cougar defense was able to do enough down the stretch to keep the Eagles from tying the game.
“Our defense set the bar high with holding a shut out until the last minute of the game. Krista Sebert had seven sacks and Kylee Surprenant had eight tackles,” Northeastern Clinton coach Kristen Patnode said. “Overall, the team played like a team who has been playing together for multiple seasons.”
Both teams will be back on the football field later this week for their second games of the season, as Northeastern Clinton hosts Saranac in their home opener on Thursday, and Beekmantown will travel for a game with Peru, on Friday.
—
Northeastern Clinton 13, Beekmantown 6
SCORING
First Half- NCCS, 13-0.
Second Half- BCS, 6-0.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
NCCS- LaFountain 64. Cameron 8.
Passing
NCCS- DuBois, 7 comp.
Receiving
NCCS- DuBois, 5 rec.
Interceptions
NCCS- DuBois 2, Hite.
