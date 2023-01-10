PLATTSBURGH — AuSable Valley's Alix Perras set the pace on Friday in a non-scoring Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys' swim meet.
Perras finished in first place in four events, including the 100-yard backstroke where he set a new Section VII, Plattsburgh High pool and AuSable Valley school record with a 55.19 time.
Patrick Hagadorn also took four firsts for the Patriots, while Chandler Perry was a winner in three. Porter Goodman, Rowin Rabideau and Konnor Facteau each added two firsts.
Patriot swimmers finished first in nine of the 11 events.
Taking first-place finishes for the Hornets were Bailey VanArman and Hayden Wells.
—
Events
200 medley relay- 1, AuSable Valley A (Perras, Goodman, Hagadorn, Rabideau), 1:56.54. 2, Plattsburgh A, 2:00.21. 3, AuSable Valley B, 2:06.45.
200 freestyle- 1, Perras (AVCS), 2:08.65. 2, Farrell (PHS), 2:21.00. 3, Purcell (PHS), 2:45.52.
200 I.M.- 1, Perry (AVCS), 2:36.08. 2, Hansen (AVCS), 2:41.92. 3, Fitzwater (PHS), 2:46.16.
50 freestyle- 1, VanArman (PHS), 26.15. 2, Lloyd (AVCS), 26.40. 3, Goodman (AVCS), 27.51.
100 butterfly- 1, Hagadorn (AVCS), 1:04.02. 2, Lloyd (AVCS), 1:21.96. 3, Manor (AVCS), 1:25.95.
100 freestyle- 1, Wells (PHS), 58.63. 2, Facteau (AVCS), 1:01.98. 3, Farrell (PHS), 1:03.38.
500 freestyle- 1, Perry (AVCS), 6:40.20. 2, Stone (AVCS), 7:42.40. 3, Young (AVCS), 8:06.45.
200 freestyle relay- 1, AuSable Valley A (Hagadorn, Facteau, Rabideau, Perry), 1:49.40. 2, Plattsburgh A, 1:49.60. 3, AuSable Valley B, 2:09.47.
100 backstroke- 1, Perras (AVCS), 55.19. 2, Fitzwater (PHS), 1;11.29. 3, Gervich (PHS), 1:15.12.
100 breaststroke- 1, Hagadorn (AVCS), 1:14.02. 2, VanArman (PHS), 1:15.97. 3, McKay (PHS), 1:40.62.
400 freestyle relay- 1, AuSable Valley A (Perras, Lloyd, Facteau, Goodman), 4:07.33. 2, Plattsburgh A, 4:11.85. 3, AuSable Valley B, 5:30.67.
Glens Falls 102
AuSable Valley 67
GLENS FALLS — The Ausable Valley Boys Swim Team traveled to Glens Falls last Thursday, falling to GFHS 102-67.
Standouts for the Patriots were Patrick Hagadorn, who took 1st place in the 100 Freestyle (52.67) and 2nd place in the 50 Free (23.80). Alix Perras would take 1st place in the 100 fly (58.50), while Chandler Perry took 2nd in the 100 backstroke (1:11.96) and 200 free (2:20.63), Shawn-Paul Hansen 2nd place in the 500 free (6:37.21), and Tim Llyod 2nd place in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.39). Porter Goodman would finish 3rd overall in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.95)
The team of Perras, Hagadorn, Llyod, and Perry would take 1st place in the 200 Yard Medley Relay (1:50.32), while a number of Patriot swimmers would set personal records on the evening in the following events: Konnor Facteau (200IM, 50 Free), Patrick Hagadorn (50 Free and 100 Free), Jon Baldomir (50 Free), Alix Perras (100 Fly), Dominick Manor (100 Fly), Rowin Rabideau (100 Free), Landon Facteau (100 Back), and Porter Goodman (100 Breaststroke).
