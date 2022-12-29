PERU — Propelled by wins in five straight weight classes, the Patriots were able edge out the Nighthawks on the road Wednesday, 42-36.
The dual started in the 102 weight class, where Nighthawk’s Ian Sylvester would take down Patriots’ Jadyn Burgess to open the affair. However, the Patriots would get some quick revenge in the following weight class, 118, where Gavin Blaise would pin Nighthawks’ Caleb Starke.
Peru would start to gain some momentum in the ensuing two matches, as Logan Trim would pin AuSable’s Logan Yeager in the 126 weight class and Cory Winch would pin Nighthawks Leland Pray in the 132 weight class.
Patriots’ Jon Fletcher would pin Landen Goddeau in the 138 weight class before Maxwell Jess (PCS), Jadyn Guerin (PCS) and Dominick LaPier (AVCS) would all win by forfeit in the following three weight classes.
The Patriots would take control of the dual from there on out, as Jesse Snow (172), Warren Pray (189), AJ Swetson (215) and Nathan Rondeau (285) would win four consecutive matches and take a commanding lead overall.
While Peru’s Alyn Capen would pin AuSable’s Abe Witherwax in the 102 weight class, the final match of the contest, it wouldn’t be enough to overcome their 12-point overall deficit.
These two squads will meet again for their next contest, again in Peru, on Friday, Jan. 6, at 4 p.m.
