CLINTONVILLE — The Patriots were able to nab a decisive early-season victory on the mats, as they edged out the Eagles, 34-33, in a dual Tuesday.
“Exciting night of wrestling at AuSable Valley,” said Patriots coach Dakota Inman.
The night opened in the 102 weight class, where Beekmantown’s Matthew Desotell got a quick pin on AuSable Valley’s Abe Witherwax to start the contest. In the next bout, at 118 pounds, Gavin Blaise responded for AVCS with a win over Beekmantown’s Cole Brodi.
Eagles’ Bryson Recore would take down Patriots’ Logan Yeager in the 126 weight class. In the 138-pound class, Patriots’ Leland Pray would trump Corbin Willette. At the 152-pound class, Jack Brown would respond for the Eagles, with a win over Kollin Christensen by decision, 13-10.
Again wrestlers would go the distance when AuSable Valley’s Dominick LaPier would win by decision, 7-6, in the 160 weight class, defeating Sawyer Bell. Aj Swetson would dominate the 172 weight class for AuSable Valley, winning comfortably over Tristan Manny, 12-2.
AuSable Valley would be victorious in the ensuing, 189 weight class as well, as Warren Pray took down Alexander Hall. The difference maker would come in the 215 weight class, where Nathan Rondeau would win by decision over Tanner Bushey, 3-2, leading to AuSable Valley’s tight victory.
Both groups will get some time to rest and recover after Tuesday’s dual, as AuSable Valley will next compete in a tournament at Whitehall on Saturday, at 9:30 a.m. Beekmantown will get a little bit more time to regroup, as their next bout comes on Tuesday, Dec. 20, when they host Northern Adirondack.
—
AuSable Valley 34, Beekmantown 33
102- Desotell (BCS) over Witherwax (AVCS), :20.
110- Burgess (AVCS) won by forfeit.
118- Blaise (AVCS) over Brodi (BCS), :27.
126- Recore (BCS) over Yeager (AVCS), 2:56.
132- Lagree (BCS) won by forfeit.
138- L. Pray (AVCS) over Willette (BCS), 1:53.
145- Magiera (BCS) won by forfeit.
152- Brown (BCS) over Christensen (AVCS), by decision 13-10.
160- LaPier (AVCS) over Bell (BCS), by decision 7-6.
172- Swetson (AVCS) over Manny (BCS), by decision 12-2.
189- W. Pray (AVCS) over Hall (BCS), 3:38.
215- Rondeau (AVCS) over T. Bushey (BCS), by decision 3-2.
285- C. Bushey won by forfeit.
