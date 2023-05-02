PORT KENT — After having to wait a little longer than usual for their season opener, the Patriots finally got hit the links Monday afternoon for their first match in which they picked up their first win as well, defeating the Sentinels, 4-2.
"Both teams battled the weather and Harmony golf course in their match Monday afternoon," AuSable Valley coach Todd Pierson said.
Noah Wells and Alex Coffman picked up wins for Ticonderoga in the No. 1 and 2 matches, with Wells shooting a match low 39.
Porter Goodman was the low player for Ausable Valley, shooting a 40, while Ethan Crowningshield, Ethan Hart, Oliver Dorr and Emma Vilegi picked up wins, even with the No. 5 and 6 matches only being able to play seven holes before the inclement weather arrived to curtail the match.
AuSable Valley will hope for better weather and another win in their next match, Wednesday, versus Moriah at Harmony Golf Course. Ticonderoga will travel to Craig Wood Golf & Country Club on Wednesday, for their next matchup, versus Lake Placid.
—
AuSable Valley 4, Ticonderoga 2
No. 1- Wells (TCS) def. Goodman (AVCS), 39-40.
No. 2- Coffman (TCS) def. Thomas (AVCS), 52-53.
No. 3- Crowningshield (AVCS) def. O'Neal (TCS), 52-70.
No. 4- Hart (AVCS) def. Cook (TCS), 54-66.
No. 5- Dorr (AVCS) def. Osier (TCS), 49-51.
No. 6- Vilegi (AVCS) def. Wojcik (TCS), 45-47.
Northeastern Clinton 5
Saranac Lake 1
ESSEX — Northeastern Clinton picked up a win in their first contest of the year Monday afternoon, as they out paced the Red Storm, 5-1.
Ben Fredette shot the team-low for the Cougars, as he notched a 43 in the No. 1 position, to win the matchup. Josh Sisco also showed out for the Cougars, as he posted a 45 in the No. 6 matchup, to help close out the win.
Even in the loss, Saranac Lake's Carson St. Louis still shot the low score for the match overall, tallying a 42 and winning his No. 3 matchup.
Northeastern Clinton will be back on the course on Thursday, as they travel to Harmony for a clash with Peru while Saranac Lake will meet up with Saranac in their next matchup, Wednesday at the Barracks.
