potsdam —Sunday was “super” for the Ausable Valley boys swimming team and not just because of the big game. The Patriots completed their season by winning their second consecutive Section VII swimming championship at Maxy Hall in Potsdam. The Patriots scored 360 points to win the sectional title, with Plattsburgh coming in second with 230 points.
Senior Tim Lloyd would take first place in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.78) , and teamed with Chandler Perry, Rowan Rabideau, and Alix Perras to take first in the 200 Medley Relay (1:54.21).
Patrick Hagadorn took home first place finishes in the 200 Free (1:57.44) and 500 Free (5:24:57), while teaming with Konnor Facteau, Perry, and Lloyd to win the 200 Free Relay (1:40.76).
Alix Perras would continue his historic sophomore season by breaking his own Section 7 record in the 100 Backstroke with a time of 54.72, as well as taking first place in the 200IM (2:09.98). The team of Perras, Porter Goodman, Hagadorn, and Konnor Facteau would take first in the 400 Free Relay with a time of (3:49.08).
Senior Chandler Perry would take second in the 100 Butterfly (1:07.76) and 100 Backstroke (1:09.98), while Shawn Paul Hansen would finish second in the 500 Free (6:13.56), and third in the 200 I.M. (2:35.03).
Other notable swimmers on the day who set personal records in events were Dashawan Jones (-9.73), Landon Facteau (-1.79) and Logan Young in the 200 Free. Konnor Facteau (-0.09) and Porter Goodman (-0.65) in the 50 Free. Goodman would PR in the 100 Butterfly (-0.73), while Jonathan Baldomir (-1.10), Tim Lloyd (-1.99), and Jones (-2.24) would all drop time in the 100 Free. Baldomir would also PR in the 100 Backstroke (-4.20), with Rowan Rabideau (-2.28) and Llyod (-1.35) setting personal bests in the 100 Breaststroke.
Plattsburgh’s Cohen Fitzwater would take first place in the 100 Free (54.95) and third in the 50 Free (25.01), while Hayden Wells would take second in the 200 I.M. (2:27.44) and third in the 100 Free (56.85). Bailey VanArmann would finish second in the 100 Breaststroke with a time of 1:11.91
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.