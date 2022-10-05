CLINTONVILLE — Alexis Hathaway and Ella Garrow were winners in four events apiece on Tuesday to power AuSable Valley to a 90-59 win over Moriah in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference swimming.
Katharine Roy was a winner in three relay events for the Patriots. Lauren Boissey and Ashley Brousseau took first in two events apiece.
AuSable Valley won eight of the 11 events contested.
Teagyn Maness, Emily Best and Jillian McKiernan had first-place finishes for the Vikings.
—
AuSable Valley 90, Moriah 59
200 medley relay- 1, AuSable Valley A (Hathaway, Roy, Garrow, Boissey), 2:09.48. 2, Moriah A, 2:24.05. 3, AuSable Valley B, 2:48.40.
200 freestyle- 1, Hathaway (AVCS), 2:20.82. 2, Tremblay (AVCS), 2:55.91. 3, Drake (MCS), 2:58.89.
200 I.M.- 1, Garrow (AVCS), 2:33.38. 2, Best (MCS), 3:06.82. 3, Giovazzino (MCS), 3:19.30.
50 freestyle- 1, Maness (MCS), 29.78. 2, Roy (AVCS), 30.13. 3, Boissey (AVCS), 30.24.
100 butterfly- 1, Hathaway (AVCS), 1:12.41. 2, Howard (AVCS), 1:52.88.
100 freestyle- 1, Garrow (AVCS), 1:01.98. 2, Drake (MCS), 1:24.87. 3, Goodman (AVCS), 1:26.20.
500 freestyle- 1, Brousseau (AVCS), 6:11.42. 2, Clowney (AVCS), 6:57.78.
200 freestyle relay- 1, AuSable Valley A (Boissey, Snow, Clark, Roy), 2:19.15. 2, Moriah A, 2:38.60.
100 backstroke- 1, Best (MCS), 1:21.97. 2, Snow (AVCS), 1:38.26. 3, Dever (Mor), 1:39.34.
100 breaststroke- 1, McKiernan (MCS), 1:27.12. 2, Boissey (AVCS), 1:34.73. 3, Giovazzini (MCS), 1:34.83.
400 freestyle relay- 1, AuSable Valley A (Garrow, Roy, Hathaway, Brousseau), 4:25.96. 2, Moriah A, 4:57.83. 3, Moriah B, 6:08.68.
