CLINTONVILLE — AuSable Valley edged out Plattsburgh High in the Pool Saturday, with the Potsdam Sandstoners finishing just behind them, in third.
The Patriots did impress in the pool, with Ashley Brousseau, Alexis Hathaway and Ella Garrow all winning multiple individual events. Hornets’ Marissa Silver, also proved victorious in two events, respectively.
In the relay events, the Patriots A group won two of three races.
The Patriots and Hornets will meet again this Friday in their next meet, at 5:00 p.m.
1. Patriots, 451; 2. Plattsburgh 396; 3. Potsdam 243.
200 medley relay- 1, Plattsburgh A (LaValley, A. Coupal, Silver, G. Coupal), 2:12.92. 2, AVCS A (Mero, Roy, Cordick, Boissey), 2:17.33. 3, Potsdam A (Baxter, Wedemeyer, Fiske, Andreescu), 2:24.16. 4, Plattsburgh B (Kretser, Henley, Chase, Kretser), 2:25.77. 5, AVCS B (Stanley, Smith, Garrand, Kabeli), 2:53.73. 6, Potsdam B (Bradley, Mohideen, Charlebois, Williams), 3:21.61.
200 freestyle- 1, Brousseau (AVCS), 2:20.70. 2, Fuller (PHS), 2:24.40. 3, Draper (PDM), 2:31.46. 4, Clowney (AVCS), 2:32.73. 5, Chase (PHS), 2:38.58. 6, Smith (AVCS), 2:45.58. 7, Finlaw (AVCS), 2:53.15. 8, Merrill (PHS), 3:01.26. 9, Charlesbois (PDM), 3:06.94.
200 I.M.- 1, Silver (PHS), 2:33.97. 2, Cordick (AVCS), 2:49.00. 3, Kabeli (AVCS), 2:54.20. 4, Tremblay (AVCS), 3:05.24. 5, Mohideen (PDM), 5:17.50.
50 freestyle- 1, Hathaway (AVCS), 27.06. 2, Andreescu (PDM), 29.64. 3, Henley (PHS), 30.38. 4, Midgett (PHS), 30.40. 5, Boissey (AVCS), 30.50. 6, Clowney (AVCS), 30.80. 7, Ka. Krester (PHS), 31.26. 8, G. Coupal (PHS), 31.27. 9, Tremblay (AVCS), 32.85. 10, Ki. Krester (PHS), 33.07. 11, Mitchell (PHS), 35.83. 12, Stanley (AVCS), 45.52.
100 butterfly- 1, Garrow (AVCS), 1:09.25. 2, A. Coupal (PHS), 1:10.03. 3, Cordick (AVCS), 1:15.29. 4, Midgett (PHS), 1:27.46. 5, Garrand (AVCS), 1:30.62. 6, Charlebois (PDM), 1:57.76.
100 freestyle- 1, Brousseau (AVCS), 1:03.57. 2, Fuller (PHS), 1:04.51. 3, Fiske (PDM), 1:07.18. 4, LaValley (PHS), 1:07.32. 5, Roy (AVCS), 1:07.89. 6, Baxter (PDM), 1:08.27. 7, Mero (AVCS), 1:08.40. 8, Ka. Krester (PHS), 1:09.08. 9, Henley (PHS), 1:10.14. 10, Davis (PHS), 1:17.06. 11, Mitchell (PHS), 1:26.44. 12, Plaza (PJS), 1:36.04.
500 freestyle- 1, Hathaway (AVCS), 6:17.38. 2, Kabeli (AVCS), 6:30.52. 3, Chase (PHS), 7:04.45. 4, Draper (PDM), 7:14.94. 5, Boissey (AVCS), 7:51.12. 6, Merrill (PHS), 8:02.92. 7, Williams (PDM), 8:27.75.
200 freestyle relay- 1, AVCS A (Roy, Brousseau, Garrow, Hathaway), 1:54.50. 2, Plattsburgh A ( G. Coupal, Ki. Kretser, Midgett, Fuller), 2:04.46. 3, AVCS B (Garrand, Clowney, Tremblay, Finlaw), 2:10.49. 4, Plattsburgh B (Davis, Mitchell, Plaza, Merrill), 2:32.29. 5, Potsdam A (Wedemeyer, Williams, Mohideen, Draper), 2:41.97.
100 backstroke- 1, Silver (PHS), 1:12.11. 2, Andreescu (PDM), 1:16.81. 3, LaValley (PHS), 1:18.23. 4, G. Coupal (PHS), 1:19.64. 5, Mero (AVCS), 1:20.07. 6, Baxter (PDM), 1:20.36. 7, Garrand (AVCS), 1:31.34. 8, Finlaw (AVCS), 1:33.99. 9, Bradley (PDM), 1:58.36.
100 breaststroke- 1, Garrow (AVCS), 1:14.64. 2, A. Coupal (PHS), 1:20.94. 3, Wedemeyer (PDM), 1:26.86. 4, Roy (AVCS), 1:28.01. 5, Fiske (PDM), 1:34.86. 6, Davis (PHS), 1:38.29. 7, Ki. Kretser (PHS), 1:43.30. 8, Smith (AVCS), 1:44.66. 9, Mohideen (PDM), 2:19.24.
400 freestyle relay- 1, AVCS A (Hathaway, Garrow, Brousseau, Mero), 4:12.80. 2, Plattsburgh A (LaValley, Fuller, A. Coupal, Silver), 4:20.30. 3, Potsdam A (Andreescu, Draper, Wedemeyer, Fiske), 4:43.27. 4, Plattsburgh B (Chase, Ka. Kretser, Midgett, Henley), 4:44.17. 5, AVCS B (Boissey, Kabeli, Cordick, Clowney), 4:47.13. 6, Potsdam B (Baxter, Charlebois, Williams, Bradley), 5:34.70. 7, Patriots C (Tremblay, Finlaw, Stanley, Smith), 5:38.86. 8, Plattsburgh C (Davis, Merrill, Mitchell, Plaza), 5:42.77.
FRIDAY
Plattsburgh 126
Moriah 36
PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh High was a winner in every event on Friday while recording a 126-36 victory over Moriah in Champlain Valley Athletic Conference girls’ swimming.
Marissa Silver, Allie Coupal and Sophia LaValley, counting relays, were winners in four events apiece for the Hornets.
Kasey Fuller, Grace Coupal and Abby Henley captured two events apiece in the PHS win.
Plattsburgh 126, Moriah 36
200 medley relay- 1, Plattsburgh A (Silver, A. Coupal, Fuller, G. Coupal), 2:20.23. 2, Moriah A, 2:26.24. 3, Plattsburgh B, 2:27.00.
200 freestyle- 1, LaValley (PHS), 2:27.46. 2, G. Coupal (PHS), 2:44.72. 3, Davis (PHS), 2:48.70.
200 I.M.- 1, A. Coupal (PHS), 2:36.35. 2, Fuller (PHS), 2:49.94. 3, Chase (PHS), 2:55.90.
50 freestyle- 1, Henley (PHS), 29.28. 2, Maness (MCS), 30.10. 3, Merrill (PHS), 35.37.
100 butterfly- 1, Silver (PHS), 1:09.63. 2, Midgett (PHS), 1:24.73. 3, Best (MCS), 1:25.45.
100 freestyle- 1, LaValley (PHS), 1:06.03. 2, Maness (MCS), 1:07.12. 3, Kretser (PHS), 1:08.16.
500 freestyle- 1, Henley (PHS), 6:55.77. 2, G. Coupal (PHS), 7:23.00. 3, Chase (PHS), 7:31.61.
200 freestyle relay- Plattsburgh A (LaValley, Midgett, Kretser, G. Coupal), 2:09.84. 2, Plattsburgh B, 2:27.83.
100 backstroke- 1, Silver (PHS), 1:11.76. 2, Fuller (PHS), 1:14.49. 3, Best (MCS), 1:21.66.
100 breaststroke- 1, A. Coupal (PHS), 1:20.53. 2, McKiernan (MCS), 1:28.46. 3, Giovazzini (MCS), 1:36.11.
400 freestyle relay- 1, Plattsburgh A (Fuller, LaValley, Silver, A. Coupal), 4:36.6. 2, Plattsburgh B, 4:52.49. 3, Plattsburgh C, 5:27.92.
