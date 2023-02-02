PLATTSBURGH — While the Hornets may have celebrated their senior night celebrations before the meet, honoring their soon-to-be graduates for their dedication to both the program and school, the Patriots didn’t seem to mind as they would go on to win, 108-54, at the Stafford Middle School Pool.
Things got off to a quick start for the Patriots, as in the opening event, the 200 medley relay, their ‘A’ group of Alix Perras, Tim Lloyd, Patrick Hagadorn and Rowin Rabideau swam to first place with a time of 1:54.38. The Patriots would actually claim all three relay events in the meet, as they would take first in the 200 freestyle relay with their team made up of Lloyd, Porter Goodman, Konnor Facteau and Chandler Perry (1:43.99), and the 400 freestyle relay with the group of Hagadorn, Goodman, Facteau and Perras (4:05.46).
For the Hornets, Cohen Fitzwater, Bailey VanArmann and Hayden Wells would all still have noteworthy performances, even in the loss. Fitzwater would take first in the 5o freestyle (25.01) and would place third in the 100 backstroke (1:12.61). VanArmann and Wells would both finish second in a pair of events with VanArmann taking second in the 50 freestyle (26.19) and the 100 backstroke (1:11.93) and Wells in the 200 I.M. (2:29.63) and the 100 freestyle (57.92).
The victorious Patriots were led by the quartet of Perras, Hagadorn, Perry and Lloyd. Perras would claim the top spot in a pair of events such as the 200 I.M. (2:11.97) and the 100 backstroke (58.85). Hagadorn would also win multiple events, taking first in the 100 freestyle (53.45) and the 500 freestyle (5:39.45). Perry would win the 100 butterfly (1:08.10) and also take second in the 100 backstroke (1:09.58) while Lloyd would win both the 200 freestyle (2:19.30) and the 100 breaststroke (1:11.13).
Both teams will be back in the pool again today for a rematch, this time at AuSable Valley at 5 p.m.
