PLATTSBURGH — AuSable Valley's Alix Perras turned in the best time in four of five events on Friday in a non-scoring Champlain Valley Athletic Conference boys' swimming pentathlon.
Perras recorded the top times in the 100-yard I.M., 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke and 100 breaststroke while taking second in the 100 freestyle.
Teammate Patrick Hagadorn had the best time in the 100 freestyle and was second in three events and third in another.
The Patriots' Chandler Perry placed third in four of the events.
Plattsburgh High was led by Hayden Wells, who had the fourth-best time in four events and the fifth-best time in another.
—
Team scores
non-scoring meet
Events
100 I.M.- 1, Perras (AVCS), 58.38. 2, Hagadorn (AVCS), 1:07.46. 3, Perry (AVCS), 1:08.89. 4, Wells (PHS), 1:09.72. 5, Lloyd (AVCS), 1:09.84. 6, VanArman (PHS), 1:12.64.
100 butterfly- 1, Perras (AVCS), 56.87. 2, Hagadorn (AVCS), 1:03.40. 2, Perry (AVCS), 1:06.78. 4, Wells (PHS), 1;11.71. 5, Facteau (AVCS), 1:11.78. 6, Goodman (AVCS), 1:14.88.
100 freestyle- 1, Hagadorn (AVCS), 53.39. 2, Perras (AVCS), 57.88. 3, Perry (AVCS), 58.29. 4, Lloyd (AVCS), 59.21. 5, Wells (PHS), 59.88. 6, Fitzwater (PHS), 1:00.45.
100 backstroke- 1, Perras (AVCS), 55.38. 2, Hagadorn (AVCS), 1:05.92. 3, Perry (AVCS), 1:08.69. 4, Wells (PHS), 1:11.13. 5, Lloyd (AVCS), 1:11.34. 6, Fitzwater (PHS), 1:12.57.
100 breaststroke- 1, Perras (AVCS), 1:12.09. 2, Lloyd (AVCS), 1:13.75. 3, Hagadorn (AVCS), 1:15.73. 4, Wells (PHS), 1:21.91. 5, Goodman (AVCS), 1:21.92. 6, Farrell (PHS), 1:24.01.
Not contested were the 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle, 50 freestyle, 500 freestyle and 200 freestyle relay.
