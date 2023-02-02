CLINTONVILLE — This past Saturday, Jan. 28, the AuSable Valley wrestling team hosted the annual Travis Capen memorial duals. In the event, AuSable Valley wrestlers finished as the overall team champions, with their wrestlers going a combined 4-0.
Following AuSable Valley was the Corinth/Hadley/Luzerne team (3-1) and Malone team (2-2); both Peru and Canton teams each finished with 1-3 records.
Patriots’ Dom LaPier also took home the most outstanding wrestler award for the 145-285 weight classes. The most outstanding wrestler award for the 102-138 weight classes was issued to Mike Rose of Canton/Hadley/Luzerne. The Patriots would also be awarded the best team sportsmanship honors to the duals.
Over the course of the day, the teams raised over $500 for Make-A-Wish Northeast, in what was both a competitive and inspired wrestling matchup.
OVERALL RESULTS
1. AuSable Valley (4-0)
2. Corinth/Hadley/Luzerne (3-1)
3. Malone (2-2)
4. Peru (1-3)
5. Canton (1-3)
TUESDAY
Beekmantown 39
Peru 28
PERU — The Eagles had a solid night on the mats Tuesday, as the team went on the road to top Peru, 39-28.
Things got off to a nice start for the Nighthawks, as the team was able to win their matchup in two of the first three weight classes. At 126 Logan Trim would take down Jacob Lagree and after Eagles’ Jacob Magiera pinned Cory Winch at 132 the Nighthawks responded with Spencer Davies defeating Corbin Willette at 138 by a 16-4 decision.
The Eagles would go on a run from that point on, winning their matchups in six of the following eight weight classes. It started with Sawyer Bell taking down Landen Goddeau at 145, followed by Lucas Corrado defeating Myles Cumming by a 5-2 decision.
At 189 Eagles’ Alexander Hall would edge out Nighthawks Ryan Robin by a narrow, 6-4, decision. Bryce Wiggins would break up that Eagles run however, in the 215 class, as he would make quick work of Eagles’ Tanner Manny.
Rounding out the duel was Beekmantown’s Matthew Desotell winning what was seemingly the matchup of the night, as he defeated Peru’s Lawrence Serano by a close margin of 6-5.
Peru’s Ian Sylvester (118), Jack Brown (152), Caleb Starke (110) as well as Beekmantown’s Tristen Manny (172) all won their weight classes via forfeit, respectively.
—
OVERALL RESULTS
Beekmantown 39, Peru 28
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
118- Sylvester (PCS) by forfeit.
126- Trim (PCS) over Lagree (BCS), 1:57.
132- Magiera (BCS) over Winch (PCS), 3:00.
138- Davies (PCS) over Willette (BCS), by decision 16-4.
145- Bell (BCS), over Goddeau (PCS), 1:23.
152- Brown (PCS) by forfeit.
160- Corrado (BCS) over Cummings (PCS), by decision 5-2.
172- Manny (BCS) by forfeit.
189- Hall (BCS) over Robinson (PCS), by decision 6-4.
215- Wiggins (PCS) over Manny (BCS), :50.
285- Bushey (BCS) by forfeit.
102- Desotell (BCS) over Serano (PCS), by decision 6-5.
110- Starke (PCS) by forfeit.
