CROWN POINT — The Panthers were lights out offensively Wednesday in what turned into a lopsided affair with the Blue Bombers in the lone high school hoops action. The Panthers knocked down seven threes and Trevor Harris scored 36 points in what was a 70-28 win.
While Harris led the team in points, teammate Reese Pertak would lead the team in three-pointers made, knocking down two in the team’s second win of the season.
“We took way better care of the ball and put together a complete game, something we struggled with our first two outings. It is great to get the bench guys in, who work very hard in practice and see them perform,’ said Panthers head coach Jason Hughes. “We got great minutes out of everyone tonight; great team win.”
For the Blue Bombers, it has been a slow start to the season overall, as they now drop to 0-3. Offensively however, they are still seeing some quality production from Foster Wood and Talon Jordon. Wood would lead the team with 11 points, while Jordon would follow with eight.
Crown Point 70, Lake Placid 28
Lake Placid (28)
Wood 5-1-11, Jordon 3-2-8, Colby 2-2-4, Cecunjanin 1-1-3, Hayes 1-0-2, Wylie 0-0-0, Kondrat 0-0-0. TOTALS: 12-4-28.
Crown Point (70)
Harris 16-3-36, Pertak 6-0-14, J. Russell 2-0-6, Potter 2-0-5, Norton 1-0-3, Beeman 1-0-2, R. Russell 1-0-2, Taylor 1-0-2, Stone 0-0-0, Woods 0-0-0, Fleury 0-0-0, Kwandrans 0-0-0. TOTALS: 30-3-70.
Halftime- CP, 39-6
3-point field goals- CP (7) Pertak 2, J. Russell 2, Harris 1, Potter 1, Norton 1.
Tuesday
Ticonderoga 52
Whitehall 35
WHITEHALL — Facing a halftime deficit, the Sentinels came out blazing in the second half, cruising to a 52-35 victory, Tuesday.
Early in the second quarter, Ti found themselves down 15-1 in the second quarter, before they rallied to send the teams to break with a 17-15 deficit. Using that momentum the Sentinels exploded for 37 points over the final two quarters to secure the victory.
Ti had a balanced attack as three players reached double digits in points. Tommy Montaballano and Kam Vigliotti paced the offense with 13 points each. Ayden Smith was just behind the pair as he added 11. Vigliotti was a force in the paint as he added 11 rebounds and five blocks.
The Railroaders were led by Cash Burgey, who led all scorers with 18 points. Burgey would make both of Whitehall’s three pointers. The Sentinel defense locked down the rest of the team as no Railroader scored more than nine.
“This game was a lot closer than the final score,” Ti head coach Joe Defayettte said. “We put trust in our defense and believed our shots would eventually start going in. I’m very proud of the perseverance shown by our team.”
Ticonderoga looks to continue the hot start to the season when they travel to face rival Moriah, today.
Ticonderoga 52, Whitehall 35
WHS (35)
Evans 1-0-2, Stevens -0-2, Rozell 4-1-9, Whiting 1-0-2, Burgey 7-2-18, Stevens 0-0-0, Barber 0-0-0, Matteson 1-0-2.
TCS (52)
Smith 2-0-5, Smith 4-3-11, Montalbano 4-4-13, Vigliotti 5-3-13, Belden 1-1-3, Drinkwine 0-0-0,
Perron 0-0-0, Swajger 3-1-7.
Halftime- Whitehall 17-15
3 point goals Ti (2) Smith, Montalbano. WHS (2) Burgey.
