CROWN POINT — On a rainy senior night, the Panthers edged out the Beavers on a late goal, 2-1. The Panthers honored five seniors pregame, before promptly getting underway.
In the first half, Crown Point struck first when Evan Carey scored off an assist from Cole Potter at the 17-minute mark. Things would remain scoreless for the rest of the half and Crown Point went to break leading, 1-0.
In the second half, Keene would even the score when Keenan Warner fired a penalty kick past Cooper Gagnon. The score remained tied at one apiece, with less than 10 minutes to play leaving the game up to some late heroics.
“We did not have many good opportunities in the second half, but a misplay by Keene turned into a quick transition for us. Evan Carey crossed the ball and with the slippery conditions, the ball went through the goalie’s hands and Potter punched home the game winner,” said Panthers’ coach Randy Pertak. “It was great to see them get a win in their final home game.”
Crown Point 2, Keene 1
KCS 0 1 — 1
CP 1 1 — 2
First Half- 1, CP, Carey (Potter), 17:19.
Second Half- 2, KCS, Warner (PK), 24:58. 3, CP, Potter (Carey), 33:56.
Shots- CP, 15-10.
Savesww- Gagnon, KCS, 10. Tompkins, CP, 6.
Plattsburgh 10
Brushton-Moira 0
PLATTSBURGH — The Hornets hung 10 on the board Thursday afternoon and the defense shut out the Panthers of Brushton-Moira in what was an impressive showing at home.
However, while the score finished at 10-0, Hornets’ coach Chris LaRose doesn’t believe it to be indicative of how the game truly flowed.
“The score does not indicate how hard Brushton-Moira made us work to create our scoring opportunities,” said LaRose. “Credit to our defense of Simon Meyer, Sebastian Bonnabesse, Dylan Christman, Vinny Gallicchio and Kade Sellars along with keeper Nick Clookey to holding a hustling Brushton-Moira team to just one shot on goal.”
While the opportunities may have been hard to create, the Hornets certainly capitalized. Marcus Griffiths would finish with a hat trick, as well as two assists while teammates Owen Mulligan and Jack Ferris wweach scored two goals apiece. Ben Lambert, Jack Sorrell and Simon Meyer would also each score goals in the victory.
Plattsburgh 10, Brushton-Moira, 0
BMC 0 0 — 0
PHS 5 5 — 10
First Half- 1, PHS, Griffiths (Ferris), 1:40. 2, PHS, Mulligan (Lambert), 4:11. 3, PHS, Meyer (Mulligan), 23:09. 4, PHS, Ferris (Griffiths), 24:23. 5, PHS, Ferris (Lacey), 25:18.
Second Half- 6, PHS, Griffiths (Mulligan), 4:45. 7, PHS, Griffiths (Van Arman), 9:00. 8, PHS, Mulligan (Griffiths), 14:30. 9, PHS, Lambert (Ovios), 29:28. 10, PHS, Sorrel (Mulligan), 38:29.
Shots- PHS, 27-1.
Saves- Gagnon, BMC, 17. Clookey, PHS, 1.
Lake Placid 3
Seton Catholic 0
LAKE PLACID — The Blue Bombers went to break with the Knights, tied at 0-0. However, they would score three goals in a 6-minute span in the second half to win the match at home, 3-0.
After the first 40 minutes, Seton Catholic and Lake Placid were both still scoreless. In the second half things stayed that way up until about the 23-minute mark, when Lake Placid scored three goals in quick succession.
Lincoln Norfolk scored the first, followed by Grady Draper and Brady Tremblay to close out the scoring. While the team’s were foe tonight, there is still a friendly connection between these two squads, that predates the players on the field.
“Seton are always fun to play against, they play the right way and their captains are exceptional players who could slot into any team,” said Lake Placid coach Stuart Hemsley. “It’s also good to see their squad growing in size and Coach Keagan Briggs in charge. He was playing back when I first started coaching Lake Placid.”
Lake Placid 3, Seton Catholic 0
SC 0 0 — 0
LP 0 3 — 3
Second Half- 1, LP, Norfolk (Mezzetti), 23:44. 2, LP, Draper, 28:07. 3, LP, Tremblay (Draper), 29:26.
Shots- LP, 16-6.
Saves- Metcalf, SC, 14. Deforest, LP, 5.
GIRL’S SOCCER
Ticonderoga 6
Lake Placid 1
TICONDEROGA — The Sentinels sent their seniors off with a bang Thursday, scoring four second half goals to come away with a victory over the Blue Bombers, 6-1.
Myleigh Drinkwine would open the scoring for Ticonderoga at the 28-minute mark and teammate Jazlyn Disbrow would score three minutes later to extend the lead to 2-0.
However, just before the end of the half Anisa Cecunjanin scored for Lake Placid to cut the deficit to one.
In the second half Addy Moore, Sophia Dorsett and Jaelyn Whitford would all score goals, including a penalty score from Laura Grinnell, as Ticonderoga found a way to put the game out of reach.
Ticonderoga 6, Lake Placid 1
LP 1 0 — 1
TCS 2 4 — 6
First Half- 1, TCS, Drinkwine (Moore), 28:33. 2, TCS, Disbrow (Johndrow), 31:28. 3, LP, Cecunjanin, 35:10.
Second Half- 4, TCS, Moore (Whitford), 1:59. 5, TCS, Dorsett (MOORE), 15:43. 6, TCS, Grinnell (PK), 27:18. 7, TCS, Whitford (Sutphen), 31:22.
Shot- TCS, 17-7.
Saves- Garrison, LP, 11. Bechard, TCS, 6.
WEDNESDAY
GIRL’S SOCCER
Willsboro 1, Crown Point 1
WILLSBORO — Two overtime periods wasn’t enough to break a 1-1 tie Wednesday, when the Warriors hosted the Panthers. While the Warriors were able to outshoot their opponent, 25-10, Marissa Duprey saved 12 shots for the Panthers to keep the score even.
Willsboro would strike first in the match when Isabella Harrison scored just before the end of the first half. However, halfway through the second half, Makenna Munson would score unassisted for Crown Point to even the score, 1-1.
After two overtimes, both teams were still deadlocked at one, forced to take a tie.
Willsboro 1, Crown Point 1
CP 0 1 0 0 —1
WCS 1 0 0 0 —1
First Half- 1, WCS, Harrison, 34:17.
Second Half- 2, CP, Munson, 19:26.
Shots- WCS, 25-10.
Saves- Duprey, CP, 12. Bruno, WCS, 8.
CORRECTION: In last night’s PHS vs. AVCS girl’s soccer game, the Hornets’ second goal was scored by Brielle Laundree, who was assisted by Addie Stanley.
